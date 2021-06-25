N.B. COVID-19 roundup: No new cases, new one-day vaccination record

There were no new cases of COVID-19 announced in New Brunswick on Thursday.

There are still 24 active cases, the same as there were on Wednesday. This is the lowest the active case count has been since early January.

The province also broke its vaccination records, administering 18,827 doses on Wednesday. 1528 of those were first doses, and 17,299 were second doses.

That pushed the second-dose vaccination rate to 36.1 per cent, and the first-dose vaccination rate to 78 per cent.

If the province keeps up its current pace, it will reach its 'path to green' goal to have 75 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 or older fully vaccinated before the scheduled Aug. 2 date, said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell on Wednesday.

Numbers breakdown

Four people are in hospital in New Brunswick with the respiratory disease, none of them in intensive care.

A total of 363,117 COVID tests have been conducted, including 658 on Tuesday.

There have been 2,332 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started, with 2,262 recoveries and 45 COVID-related deaths.

Don't take masks off yet, says specialist CBC News Network (Highlights) 1:39 Masks are our 'last line of defence' against the highly transmissible COVID-19 delta variant as Canada opens up, says respirologist Dr. Samir Gupta. (Ben Nelms/CBC) 1:39

Where to book a vaccine

For anyone looking for a vaccination appointment for their first or second dose, the province has "lots of availability and no shortage of vaccines," Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said during a briefing on Wednesday.

While most vaccination clinics will be closed for the July 1 holiday, there are appointments available at some locations. These include:

Campbellton – Public Health Office, from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Fredericton – Brookside Mall (back of the building), from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Miramichi – Miramichi Public Health, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Saint John – Exhibition Park, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Tracadie – Public Health Office, from 8:45 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Some pharmacies will also have appointments available. The Corner Drug Store in Sackville, for example, will be offering a mass vaccination clinic at the Tantramar Veterans Memorial Civic Centre.

People can book an appointment online through a Horizon or Vitalité health network clinic or through a participating pharmacy.

For a second-dose appointment, they are asked to bring a copy of the record of immunization they received after getting their first dose, a signed consent form and their medicare card.

Previous public exposures

Public Health has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a traveller who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 404 – from Toronto to Montreal, departed at 8:30 a.m. on June 18.

Air Canada Flight 8902 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 12:45 p.m. on June 18.

Public Health has also identified numerous potential public exposures to the coronavirus in many communities across the province, so many that it has stopped listing them individually in its daily news release.

A detailed list of the potential exposures, including the locations and dates, is available on the government's COVID-19 website. It is updated regularly.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: