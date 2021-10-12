N.B. COVID-19 roundup: No new deaths, active cases continue to drop

For the first time in two weeks, New Brunswick did not record any new COVID-related deaths Tuesday and the province's active cases continue to drop, with recoveries outpacing new cases.

Public Health reported 89 recoveries and 21 new cases, putting the active case count at 521, down from 589 Monday.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, is pleased. "The measures that are in place are having a positive impact and have put us on a good path," she said in a statement.

Forty people are hospitalized because of the virus, including 14 in intensive care.

Of those in hospital, 20 are unvaccinated, three are partially vaccinated and 17 are fully vaccinated, Public Health said.

Of those in ICU, 11 are unvaccinated, two are partially vaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

The new cases are spread across five of the seven health zones. They include:

Moncton region, Zone 1, two cases

Saint John region, Zone 2, 11 cases

Fredericton region, Zone 3, three cases

Campbellton region, Zone 5, four cases

Miramichi region, Zone 7, one case

New Brunswick has had 6,206 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 5,573 recoveries so far and 111 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 520,718 lab tests have been conducted to date.

On Monday, 10,710 rapid test kits were distributed.

Province 'clarifies' 100% vaccination rate calculations

The New Brunswick government has issued a statement to "clarify" how it calculates some age groups as being 100 per cent vaccinated against COVID-19 when it knows "there may still be some people" in those age groups who have not been vaccinated.

The COVID-19 dashboard lists people aged 70 to 79 as being 100 per cent fully vaccinated. It also lists 100 per cent of those aged 80 to 84 and 85 and above as having received their first dose of a vaccine.

"There may be a number of reasons for this," the government posted on social media Tuesday.

The COVID-19 dashboard shows the vaccination rate by age groups for first doses in blue and second doses in green. (Government of New Brunswick)

"The population numbers used as the denominator for each age group is based on estimates provided by Statistics Canada. The actual population of that age group may be slightly higher," it said.

In addition, the province offered COVID-19 vaccines at no cost to anyone in New Brunswick, regardless of their citizenship or residency status. This "may inflate the numbers," the government said.

An accompanying graphic shows the double vaccination rate among those aged 70 to 79 as being 98 per cent. The first dose vaccination rate among those aged 80 and older is still listed as 100 per cent.

The new graphic the province posted on social media Tuesday shows the two-dose vaccination rate among those aged 70 to 79 is 98 per cent, not 100 per cent, as indicated on the COVID-19 dashboard. (Government of New Brunswick)

"We are still encouraged to see that some age cohorts show as having reached 100% of people vaccinated with at least one dose, and we encourage everyone to get vaccinated," the statement said.

Last Thursday, when asked during the COVID briefing whether the dashboard showing 100 per cent vaccinated for certain groups meant 100 per cent of people in those age groups were actually vaccinated, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell replied, "Based on my understanding of that information, my interpretation is the same as yours. Yes, that would be 100 per cent, if that's what the numbers are showing."

Last Friday, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard was asked during the COVID briefing why the dashboard was showing 100 per cent vaccination for some age groups when a number of nursing homes report that some people in those age groups have received no vaccines at all.

Shephard said the numbers "could be skewed slightly" if people from other provinces were vaccinated in New Brunswick.

"But we will certainly endeavour to ensure that there is as much accuracy as possible," she said.

"The most important thing," Shephard said, is that the province knows which nursing home residents remain unvaccinated and continues to work with them and their families to get as many vaccinated as possible.

"So we will definitely reconcile our stats for you. But I think it's just a little bit of a glitch."

A total of 83.9 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated as of Monday, while 92.2 per cent had received at least one dose.

The province's goal is to get at least 90 per cent of the total population — not just the eligible population — double-dosed now that the highly transmissible delta variant is driving the fourth wave.

According to CBC's vaccine tracker, 74 per cent of the total population is fully vaccinated, and 81.3 per cent have received one dose.

The other Atlantic provinces all have a higher rate of their total population fully vaccinated, according to the tracker. In Nova Scotia, it's 76.2 per cent, in Prince Edward Island, 77 per cent and Newfoundland and Labrador, 79.1 per cent.

The national double-dose rate for the total population is 73.1 per cent. The single dose rate is 77.4 per cent.

New cases in 2 schools

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in two schools, according to the COVID-19 dashboard, which has been updated again to include the names of schools on the map, rather than just indicate them with an icon.

The schools with new cases are Lou MacNarin School and École Champlain, both in the Moncton region, Zone 1, the dashboard shows.

The names of schools are now included on the COVID-19 dashboard map, along with the blue icons, which indicate actively impacted schools and green icons, which indicate schools not currently impacted. (Government of New Brunswick)

Thirty-seven schools are currently impacted.

A total of 395 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at 108 schools since the beginning of the school year.

Public exposure notices

Public Health has added new public exposure notices Tuesday.

For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, please visit the Government of New Brunswick's website.

Public Health recommends that people who have been at a possible public exposure site and are not fully vaccinated get a COVID test, even if they don't have symptoms. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811.

If they do have symptoms, they must isolate while they await their results.

For people who are fully vaccinated, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID test if symptoms develop.

Anyone who frequented the locations at the specified dates and times should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters, for the next 14 days.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.