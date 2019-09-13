The province is providing a noon update about COVID-19 vaccination as more than a third of eligible New Brunswickers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

A total of 14,131 doses were administered Tuesday, including 12,947 second doses and 1,184 first doses, the COVID-19 dashboard shows.

That pushed the second-dose vaccination rate to 33.6 per cent, and the first-dose vaccination rate to 77.8 per cent.

The province's goal under the path to green is to have 75 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 or older fully vaccinated by Aug. 2, New Brunswick Day, in order to lift all Public Health restrictions.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, and Health Minister Dorothy Shephard are participating in the briefing, which is being live-streamed here on CBC New Brunswick's website.

People can book a vaccination appointment online through a Horizon or Vitalité health network clinic or through a participating pharmacy.

They are eligible for a second dose once at least 28 days have passed since their first dose.

For a second-dose appointment, they are asked to bring a copy of the record of immunization they received after getting their first dose, a signed consent form and their medicare card.

While most vaccination clinics will be closed for the July 1 holiday, there are appointments available at some locations. These include:

Campbellton – Public Health Office, from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Fredericton – Brookside Mall (back of the building), from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Miramichi – Miramichi Public Health, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Saint John – Exhibition Park, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Tracadie – Public Health Office, from 8:45 a.m. until 3 p.m.

25 active cases

Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and four more recoveries, putting the province's total active case count at 25.

Three people are in hospital in New Brunswick with the respiratory disease, none of them in intensive care.

A total of 361,977 COVID tests have been conducted, as of Tuesday.

There have been 2,329 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started, with 2,258 recoveries and 45 COVID-related deaths.

Latest public exposure

Public Health has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in the Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Lake George Petro Canada Gas Station and Restaurant, 10 Route 635, Lake George, June 19, between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811.

People experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.

Previous public exposures

Public Health has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a traveller who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 404 – from Toronto to Montreal, departed at 8:30 a.m. on June 18.

Air Canada Flight 8902 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 12:45 p.m. on June 18.

Public Health has also identified numerous potential public exposures to the coronavirus in many communities across the province, so many that it has stopped listing them individually in its daily news release.

A detailed list of the potential exposures, including the locations and dates, is available on the government's COVID-19 website. It is updated regularly.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: