N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province poised to hit double-dose target by July 27

Just 4,530 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in New Brunswick Sunday, roughly half of Saturday's total, but the province is still poised to reach its two-dose vaccination target six days ahead of schedule, before the end of the month, according to one data cruncher.

Of the doses administered, 4,049 were second doses, said Oliver Dueck, a software developer based in Fredericton who has been tracking the province's vaccine data for the past few months.

A total of 353,609 New Brunswickers aged 12 and older, or 51 per cent of the eligible population, have now received two doses of a COVID vaccine.

Approximately another 166,430 people still need to get their second shot.

At the current pace, the province will reach its goal to have 75 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated by July 27, said Dueck.

The current target under the path to green is Aug. 2, New Brunswick Day.

Once the threshold is reached, the province will end the state of emergency mandatory order and lift all Public Health restrictions, provided COVID hospitalizations remain low and all health regions remain at the yellow COVID alert level.

People are eligible for a second dose once at least 28 days have passed since their first dose.

As of Monday, 68.2 per cent of those eligible to receive their second dose have done so, said Dueck.

With the 481 first doses administered Sunday, the number of New Brunswckers who have received at least one dose inched up to 551,682, or 79.6 per cent of the eligible population, the COVID-19 dashboard shows.

Anyone over the age of 12 is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. They can book an appointment online through a Horizon or Vitalité health network clinic or through a participating pharmacy.

They are asked to bring their Medicare card, a signed consent form, and for those receiving a second dose, a copy of the record of immunization they received after getting their first dose.

People who booked an appointment but were able to get vaccinated sooner elsewhere are asked to cancel the appointment they no longer need.

6 days with 0 new cases, 6 active cases

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the sixth straight day Sunday, putting the provincial active case count at six.

There have been 2,336 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick since the pandemic started, with 2,283 recoveries so far and 46 COVID-related deaths.

There is one person hospitalized in the province with the respiratory disease. The person is not in intensive care.

A total of 368,489 tests have been conducted, including 238 on Saturday.

Horizon urges 'diligence' in masking among staff, physicians

The Horizon Health Network issued a memo last week, urging all staff and physicians to be diligent about masking.

But a spokesperson says compliance is not a problem, and the memo was just a reminder.

"With the implementation of the modified screening process, we are pleased to report that mask compliance upon entry to Horizon has improved," acting chief human resource officer Erin Arsenault wrote in the internal memo, obtained by CBC News.

"But we need your help and your continued diligence as you move throughout your workplace.

"Please make sure you are wearing your masks at all times: when you're doing your tasks for the day, when you're relaxing on your break, and when you're working with colleagues."

The only exception, Arsenault said, is when people are seated, at least two metres from any other person and eating.

Horizon continues to have 'very high compliance' with mask wearing by staff and physicians, a spokesperson said. (Shutterstock / Alliance Images)

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, has said mask-wearing and physical distancing are two of the most important tools in the fight against COVID-19, Arsenault pointed out.

"We have seen how quickly an outbreak of COVID-19 can occur and how many people are affected by these outbreaks."

"Wearing masks in Horizon facilities and on Horizon property is mandatory, " the memo states in bold text.

Completion of the self-screening questionnaire before entering and hand washing upon entry is also mandatory, it adds in bold.

Horizon continues to have "very high compliance" with mask wearing by staff and physicians, according to Margaret Melanson, vice-president of quality and patient-centred care.

"This reminder was only to reinforce that — as the province moves into the green phase — we have not yet reduced our precautions and continued vigilance is required," she said in an emailed statement.

"Horizon is very proud of the commitment our staff and physicians have demonstrated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in complying with infection prevention and control (IPC) protocols, ensuring the proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and adhering to our directive around continuous masking."

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor, and follow instructions.