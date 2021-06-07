N.B. COVID-19 Roundup: Province to provide update on vaccination progress

The province is providing an update today on COVID-19 and whether enough people have received their first dose of a vaccine to start lifting restrictions.

At least 75 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and older must have at least one shot by midnight before New Brunswick can enter the first stage of its three-stage path to green.

As of Sunday, only 69 per cent had been vaccinated with their first dose. The COVID-19 dashboard has not been updated Monday.

If the province falls short of its target, the planned loosening of restrictions, which include a partial Atlantic bubble and truckers and cross-border commuters no longer being subject to isolation and testing requirements, will be delayed until the target is reached.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, and Premier Blaine Higgs are participating in the 12:30 p.m. update, which is being live-streamed here on CBC New Brunswick's website.

133 active cases

Public Health confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, putting the total active cases at 133.

Four people in the province were hospitalized with COVID-19, with one in intensive care. There was also one person hospitalized in intensive care outside the province.

New Brunswick has had 2,265 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started, 2,087 recoveries and 44 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 343,065 tests have been completed throughout the pandemic.

Previous public exposures

Public Health has identified numerous new potential public exposures to the coronavirus, so many that it stopped listing them individually in its daily news release.

A detailed list of the potential exposures, including the locations and dates, is available on the government's COVID-19 website. It is updated regularly.

Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811.

People experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: