N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Rate of vaccinations continues to slow, 65.4% now double-dosed

The rate of vaccinations in New Brunswick continues to slow with just 5,583 doses added to the COVID-19 dashboard Wednesday.

That includes 4,539 second doses and 1,044 first doses, putting the two-dose vaccination rate at 65.4 per cent and one-dose at 81.7.

The province is set to lift all pandemic restrictions, including mandatory masks, gathering limits and provincial border checks for travellers within Canada, Friday at 11:59 p.m., regardless of whether it meets its vaccination target to have 75 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older fully vaccinated.

A week ago, the seven-day average for second doses administered was 7,098, said Oliver Dueck, a software developer based in Fredericton, who has been tracking the province's vaccine data for the past few months.

Two weeks ago, it was 9,870.

Now it stands at 4,661, he said.

At the current pace, Dueck projects the province won't reach its original goal to have three quarters of the eligible population double-dosed until Aug. 11 — nine days after its initial target and 12 days after it moves to the green phase of COVID recovery.

Mobile walk-in Moderna clinics are being held across the province to help make getting vaccinated more convenient and accessible. One is slated for Juniper on Wednesday at the Juniper Recreation Centre, 6840 Route 107, between noon and 4 p.m.

Other clinics accepting walk-ins Wednesday include:

Miramichi , Miramichi Exhibition Building, 9 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. (18 years and older-Moderna)

, Miramichi Exhibition Building, 9 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. (18 years and older-Moderna) Saint John , Exhibition Park, | 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (18 years and older-Moderna)

, Exhibition Park, | 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (18 years and older-Moderna) Saint John, St. Mark's Church, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (18 years and older-AstraZeneca)

Anyone 12 or older is eligible to receive a first dose and they can receive a second shot 28 days after their first.

People are asked to bring their medicare card, a signed consent form, and their record of vaccination if they're receiving their second dose.

7 active cases

Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, putting the province's active case count at seven.

No one is hospitalized with the respiratory disease.

There have been 2,352 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province since the pandemic began, with 2,298 recoveries so far and 46 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 378,522 COVID tests have been conducted, as of Tuesday.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.