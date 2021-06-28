N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Double-dose vaccination rate hits 30%

More than 30 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are now fully vaccinated, the COVID-19 dashboard shows.

A total of 5,783 second doses were administered Sunday, pushing the number of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older who have received both doses to 209,173, or 30.2 per cent.

Another 570 New Brunswickers got their first dose, bumping the first-dose vaccination rate to 77.5 per cent.

The province's goal is to have 75 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated by Aug. 2, New Brunswick Day, to reach the green phase of recovery and lift all Public Health restrictions.

The Public Health Agency of Canada warned Friday that the Delta variant could cause a worse-than-expected fourth wave of the pandemic in Canada this fall if it becomes the dominant strain.

If it does become the dominant strain, at least 80 per cent of the eligible population will have to be double-dosed before protective measures are fully lifted, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said.

📣TODAY, June 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., we have a walk-in clinic at the Moncton Coliseum for those who want to get their FIRST DOSE of the Pfizer vaccine. <a href="https://twitter.com/Gov_NB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Gov_NB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/HorizonHealthNB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HorizonHealthNB</a> —@VitaliteNB

People are eligible for a second dose once at least 28 days have passed since their first dose.

They can book a vaccination appointment online through a Horizon or Vitalité health network clinic or through a participating pharmacy.

For their second-dose appointment, they are asked to bring a copy of the record of immunization they received after getting their first dose, a signed consent form and their medicare card.

25 active cases

Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday, putting the province's total active case count at 25.

Four people are in hospital in New Brunswick with the respiratory disease, one of them in intensive care.

A total of 361,045 COVID tests have been conducted as of Sunday.

There have been 2,325 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started, with 2,254 recoveries and 45 COVID-related deaths.

Latest public exposures

Public Health has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a traveller who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 404 – from Toronto to Montreal, departed at 8:30 a.m. on June 18.

Air Canada Flight 8902 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 12:45 p.m. on June 18.

Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811.

People experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.

Previous public exposures

Public Health has identified numerous potential public exposures to the coronavirus in many communities across the province, so many that it has stopped listing them individually in its daily news release.

A detailed list of the potential exposures, including the locations and dates, is available on the government's COVID-19 website. It is updated regularly.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: