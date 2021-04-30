N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province falls short of vaccination target at 74.8%

New Brunswick has again fallen short of the COVID-19 vaccination target needed to move to the first phase of loosening restrictions.

The COVID-19 dashboard was updated Monday to show 74.8 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers aged 12 or over have now been vaccinated with a first dose of a vaccine.

The threshold for Phase 1 of the path to green is 75 per cent — a target the province had hoped to reach a week ago.

Another 1,345 people still need to get their shot before the province eliminates the steady 15 of contacts and opens its borders to people from Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Cumberland County, N.S., and Avignon and Témiscouata, Que., without the need to isolate or get tested.

Several walk-in vaccination clinics were held over the weekend, with no appointments required, in an effort to get more New Brunswickers vaccinated.

Only 1,430 more New Brunswickers received a first dose Sunday, according to the dashboard.

People can book an appointment online through a Horizon or Vitalité Health Network clinic, or through a participating pharmacy.

Eligibility for 2nd doses expands

Eligibility for second doses of a COVID-19 vaccine expanded Monday to include anyone who received their first dose in April.

If possible, people are asked to book an appointment at the same clinic or pharmacy where they received their first dose, Public Health has previously said.

They should bring a copy of the record of immunization they were given, as well as a signed consent form and their medicare card.

On June 21, eligibility for second dose appointments will be extended to include everyone, as long as at least 28 days have passed since their first dose.

People who received their first dose outside the province and have lived in New Brunswick for at least four weeks may register for their second dose, following the same schedule as those who received their first dose in New Brunswick.

97 active cases

Public Health reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, putting the province's total active cases at 97.

Three people were hospitalized in New Brunswick, including one in an intensive care unit. One New Brunswicker was also in hospital outside of the province in an intensive care unit.

New Brunswick has had 2,298 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 2,155 recoveries so far and 45 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 350,768 tests have been conducted as of Sunday.

Latest public exposures

Public Health has identified potential public exposures to the virus in the Acadie-Bathurst region, Zone 6:

McDonald's, 3458 Main St., Tracadie, June 10 between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

McDonald's, 3458 Main St., Tracadie, June 7 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Le Camp à Rejean, 10226 Route 150, Six Roads, June 6 between 4 p.m. and closing.

L'église de la Paroisse Saint-Jérôme de Shippagan,110, University St., Shippagan

Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811.

People experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.

Previous public exposures

Public Health has identified numerous potential public exposures to the coronavirus in many communities across the province, so many that it has stopped listing them individually in its daily news release.

A detailed list of the potential exposures, including the locations and dates, is available on the government's COVID-19 website. It is updated regularly.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: