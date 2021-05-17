N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Vaccination 'drive to 75' speeds ahead to 72%

New Brunswick's COVID-19 vaccination "drive to 75" campaign sped up Wednesday with 72.2 per cent of the eligible population now vaccinated with their first dose.

That's up from 70.8 per cent on Tuesday.

A total of 9,301 first doses were administered Tuesday, pushing the total number of New Brunswickers who have received their first dose to 500,529.

Another 19,221 people still have to get their first shot for the province to reach its 75 per cent threshold for Phase 1 of the path to green to kick in. The plan lays out a loosening of restrictions, including removing the steady-15 requirement and reopening to parts of Atlantic Canada and Quebec.

The province was originally slated to reach the goal Monday, but Premier Blaine Higgs said Tuesday that will likely happen by the end of the week.

Oliver Dueck, a software developer based in Fredericton who has been tracking the province's vaccine data for the past few months, agrees.

Although Tuesday was a "big" vaccination day and the seven-day average of first doses administered climbed to 7,571 from 7,337, Dueck still predicts the province will hit its 75 per cent target on Saturday.

People can book an appointment online through a Horizon or Vitalité Health Network clinic or by contacting a participating pharmacy.

Second doses can now be booked for anyone who was vaccinated prior to April 1.

11 positive cases at Oromocto apartment building

Public Health is dealing with a cluster of COVID-19 cases at an apartment building in Oromocto.

The Vida Living building at 100 Lanark St. has had 11 positive cases confirmed, Department of Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane confirmed Wednesday.

Public Health is reviewing the situation to determine whether to declare it an outbreak, he said in an emailed statement.

A public exposure notice for the building was posted on the province's website on June 1, Macfarlane said. As of Wednesday, there are eight listings for the building between May 26 and June 1.

Residents were first notified of three positive cases in the building on June 2, according to a letter obtained by CBC News.

"To control the spread and detect other cases, Public Health is strongly advising that all tenants be tested as soon as possible," the letter states, noting that testing would be offered on-site on June 3.

Macfarlane said all residents have received direction from Public Health either by letter or by phone. "Direction varies on an individual basis, determined by a team of Public Health professionals according to the respective levels of risk and contact with cases."

He declined to say which strain of COVID is involved, citing privacy. But he did say all recent cases of COVID-19 in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, have been the highly contagious variant first identified in India, recently renamed Delta by the World Health Organization.

The building has been deep-cleaned and there is an ongoing investigation regarding the source, "including possible air circulation and surface transmission components," said Macfarlane.

Vida Living officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

99 active cases

Public Health announced one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, putting the province's total number of active cases at 99.

Three people were hospitalized in New Brunswick, including one in an intensive care unit. Another person was hospitalized out of province in an intensive care unit.

Since the pandemic started, New Brunswick has had 2,267 confirmed cases, 2,123 recoveries and 44 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 345,313 tests have been completed, as of Tuesday.

Latest public exposures

Public Health has identified potential public exposures to the coronavirus in the Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Shoppers Drug Mart , 1198 Onondaga St, Oromocto, June 1, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

, 1198 Onondaga St, Oromocto, June 1, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Atlantic Superstore, 1150 Onondaga St, Oromocto, June 1 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811.

People experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.

Previous public exposures

Public Health has identified numerous potential public exposures to the coronavirus in many communities across the province, so many that it has stopped listing them individually in its daily news release.

A detailed list of the potential exposures, including the locations and dates, is available on the government's COVID-19 website. It is updated regularly.

