N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province now reports vaccination status among people who die

The province has started reporting the COVID-19 vaccination rate among New Brunswickers who die because of the virus.

The COVID-19 dashboard has been updated and now includes the vaccination status for the deceased, by rate per 100,000 only. New Brunswick had recorded 120 COVID-related deaths by Thursday.

The dashboard shows 23.5 per 100,000 of the people who have died since Aug. 1, 2021, were unvaccinated, 15.1 were partially vaccinated and 5.7 were fully vaccinated.

Department of Health officials could not immediately be reached for comment Friday about why New Brunswick hasn't followed the lead of other provinces like Nova Scotia and reported the COVID-related deaths by vaccination status as percentages.

It's also unclear why the dashboard data only dates back to Aug. 1, or why that date was chosen, but New Brunswick moved to the green phase of COVID recovery on July 31.

How many of the province's COVID-related deaths have occurred since then is not provided.

Nova Scotia reports the vaccination status among its COVID-related deaths as a percentage. (Government of Nova Scotia)

The dashboard also now includes the vaccination status among new cases. As of Friday morning, 56.4 per cent are unvaccinated, 2.6 per cent are partially vaccinated and 41 per cent are fully vaccinated.

There are also new categories for hospital patients. Among active hospitalizations, 8.5 per 100,000 are unvaccinated, zero are partially vaccinated and one per 100,000 are fully vaccinated.

For active intensive care admissions, the rates are 6.4 unvaccinated, zero partially vaccinated and 0.5 fully vaccinated.

464 active cases

Public Health reported another COVID-related death Thursday and 39 new cases of COVID-19.

There are 464 active cases across the province.

Eighteen people hospitalized because of the virus, including 12 in intensive care.

As of Thursday, 85.4 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 or older are fully vaccinated, while 92.8 per cent have received their first dose.

New Brunswick has had 6,615 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 6,030 recoveries so far.

A total of 528,799 COVID tests have been conducted to date.

Public exposure notices

Public Health has posted a number of new public exposure notices Friday, including events Oct. 29 and 30 at the 8th Hussars Sports Centre in Sussex, Zone 2.

For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, please visit the government of New Brunswick's website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms must get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms, are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point of care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19 so even if their results comes back negative, they should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.