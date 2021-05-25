N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Announcement on 3rd vaccine doses coming soon, says Russell

New Brunswickers will soon learn the province's plans for third doses of COVID-19 vaccines, says the chief medical officer of health.

"We will have announcements in the next few days or weeks," Dr. Jennifer Russell said during an interview Tuesday with La matinale on ICI Radio-Canada Acadie.

She suggested this booster will be for people who suffer from diseases that weaken their immune system and vulnerable people who were the first to be inoculated and are still at risk.

But the details are still being finalized, she said.

Last month, Russell said the province was awaiting guidance from Health Canada and the National Advisory Committee on Immunization regarding when booster doses will be needed.

At that time, she expected this would be coming in late fall or winter.

26 recoveries, 3 new cases

Since Monday, 26 more people have recovered from COVID-19 and three new cases have been confirmed, putting the province's active case count at 137, Public Health announced Tuesday.

Three people remain hospitalized with the respiratory disease, including one in intensive care.

The new cases break down this way:

Moncton region, Zone 1, one case:

A person 20 to 29

This case is under investigation.

Fredericton region, Zone 3, two cases:

Two people 19 or under

Both of these cases are travel-related.

New Brunswick has had 2,763 confirmed cases of COVID since the pandemic began, with 2,579 recoveries so far and 46 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 410,284 tests have been conducted to date.

Moderna vaccination clinics for youth underway

COVID-19 vaccination clinics offering the Moderna vaccine for youth aged 12 to 17 are underway in some communities across New Brunswick.

Health Canada approved the use of Moderna for this age group, including those who turn 12 this year, last Friday, saying it is both safe and effective.

"This approval means we have more options available to help get this young population fully vaccinated," Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said Monday in a statement.

A total of 58.8 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 to 19 have received two doses, while 71.8 per cent have received at least one dose, according to the province's dashboard.

Students head back to school in one week.

Empty Moderna vaccine vials are shown before a COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic at Richardson stadium in Kingston, Ont., on July 2. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)

Moderna was previously authorized for use only in people 18 and older. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had been the only vaccine approved in Canada for those between 12 and 18.

Overall, the province has now surpassed its original target to have three quarters of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older fully vaccinated. As of Tuesday, 75.2 per cent of the eligible population is double-dosed, while the single-dose rate has reached 84.6 per cent.

"Each dose of vaccine administered represents another degree of protection for that individual as well as for their family, friends and community," Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said in a statement.

"Our high and increasing level of vaccination is the main reason our hospitalization numbers remain low," she said.

A list of upcoming pop-up and walk-in clinics is available online.

People can also book an appointment online through a Horizon or Vitalité health network clinic or through a participating pharmacy.

They are asked to bring their Medicare card, a signed consent form and, for those receiving a second dose, a copy of the record of immunization they received after getting their first dose.

New possible exposures

Public Health has identified three new places in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus:

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Aug. 25 between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Homestead Restaurant, 358 Coverdale Rd., Riverview

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Aug. 26 between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Valley Veterinary Hospital, 2024 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton

2024 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton Aug. 25 between noon and 9 p.m. – Valley Veterinary Hospital, 2024 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton

2024 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton Aug. 23 and 24 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Valley Veterinary Hospital, 2024 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton

Public Health recommends that people who have been at a possible public exposure site and are not fully vaccinated get a COVID test, said Department of Health spokesperson Gail Harding. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811.

For people who are fully vaccinated, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms and get a COVID test if symptoms develop.

Anyone who frequented the locations at the specified dates and times should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters for the next 14 days.

Previous exposure notices

Public Health has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Aug. 24 – Air Canada Flight 8904 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 8 p.m.

– from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 8 p.m. Aug. 19 – Air Canada Flight 7548 – from Toronto to Fredericton

– from Toronto to Fredericton Aug. 19 – Air Canada Flight 8902 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 1:38 p.m.

– from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 1:38 p.m. Aug. 17 – Air Canada Flight 8902 – from Montreal to Moncton

– from Montreal to Moncton Aug. 17 – Air Canada Flight 8506 – from Montreal to Fredericton, departed 7:45 p.m.

Public Health has also identified places in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus during the past two weeks.

Moncton region:

Aug. 28 between 1:15 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. – Dollarama, 105 Main St., Moncton

105 Main St., Moncton Aug. 28 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Superstore, 165 Main St., Moncton

165 Main St., Moncton Aug. 27 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Costco, 140 Granite Dr., Moncton

140 Granite Dr., Moncton Aug. 25 between 8 p.m. and midnight – Miss Cue, 459 Mountain Rd., Moncton

459 Mountain Rd., Moncton Aug. 24 between 5:47 p.m. and 3:52 a.m. – Moncton City Hospital Emergency Room, 135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton

135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton Aug. 22 between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Dixie Lee Family Restaurant, 9369 Main St., Richibucto

9369 Main St., Richibucto Aug. 22 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – St. James' Gate, 200 Golf St., Dieppe

200 Golf St., Dieppe Aug. 20 between 10:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. – Casino NB, 21 Casino Dr., Moncton

21 Casino Dr., Moncton Aug. 20 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Costco Wholesale Moncton, 140 Granite Dr., Moncton

140 Granite Dr., Moncton Aug. 20 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Guy's Frenchys, 1567 Mountain Rd., Moncton

1567 Mountain Rd., Moncton Aug. 20 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Pump House Restaurant, 51 Orange Lane, Moncton

51 Orange Lane, Moncton Aug. 15 between 7:45 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., Aug. 17 between noon and 1 p.m., Aug.18 between noon and 1 p.m. and Aug. 19 between noon and 1 p.m. – Route 51 Green Line and Route 62 Hildegard Codiac Transpo , 140 Millennium Blvd., Moncton

, 140 Millennium Blvd., Moncton Aug. 18 between 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Igloo Bar , 300 Elmwood Dr., Moncton

, 300 Elmwood Dr., Moncton Aug.18 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Aug, 16 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., Aug. 13 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Aug. 11 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Aug. 10 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. - Crowne Plaza Moncton , 1005 Main St., Moncton

, 1005 Main St., Moncton Aug. 17 between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Tide and Boar Brewing, 1355 Main St., Moncton

1355 Main St., Moncton Aug. 16 between 5 and 7 p.m. – Boathouse Restaurant, 8588 Main St., Alma

8588 Main St., Alma Aug. 16 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Burger King, 465 Paul St., Dieppe

465 Paul St., Dieppe Aug. 16 between 12 p.m and 7 p.m – Magic Mountain Water Park, 2875 Mountain Rd., Moncton

2875 Mountain Rd., Moncton Aug. 15 between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. – Jean's Restaurant, 1999 Mountain Rd., Moncton

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Aug. 26 between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. – O'Leary's Pub, 46 Princess St., Saint John

46 Princess St., Saint John Aug. 17 and 18 – Fairway Inn and JJ's Diner, 216 Roachville Rd., Sussex

216 Roachville Rd., Sussex Aug. 17 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.– On the Vine Produce , 1350 Hickey Rd., Saint John

, 1350 Hickey Rd., Saint John Aug. 17 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.– Greco , 1350 Hickey Rd., Saint John

, 1350 Hickey Rd., Saint John Aug. 16 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Gateway Mall, 138 Main St., Sussex

138 Main St., Sussex Aug. 15 between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.– Costco Wholesale Saint John, 300 Retail Dr., Saint John

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Aug. 22 between 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Riverbend Golf Course , 541 Route 628, Durham Bridge

, 541 Route 628, Durham Bridge Aug. 21 between noon and 2 p.m. – Boston Pizza , 1230 Prospect St., Fredericton

, 1230 Prospect St., Fredericton Aug. 20 between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Ayr Motor Centre, 105 Connell Park Rd., Woodstock

105 Connell Park Rd., Woodstock Aug. 19 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Ayr Motor Centre, 105 Connell Park Rd., Woodstock

105 Connell Park Rd., Woodstock Aug. 19 between 12 a.m. and 12 p.m. – Fredericton International Airport, arrivals area, 2570 Route 102 Highway, Lincoln

2570 Route 102 Highway, Lincoln Aug. 18 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Carleton County Court House, 19 Court St., Upper Woodstock

19 Court St., Upper Woodstock Aug. 11, 12, 13, 16, and 17 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Springhill Infrastructure Asphalt, 940 Springhill Rd., Fredericton

940 Springhill Rd., Fredericton Aug. 15 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Grand Falls Cataracts, Baseball Diamond between Chapel Rd and Victoria Rd, Grand Falls

Edmundston region, Zone 4:

Between Aug. 20 and Aug. 27 – Camping St-Léonard, 470 Route 17, St Léonard

470 Route 17, St Léonard Between Aug. 20 and Aug. 27 – Pinky's Roadside Diner, 470 Route 17, St Léonard

470 Route 17, St Léonard Aug. 26 – Marché Bonichoix Saint-Quentin, 145 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin

145 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin Aug. 25 and 26 between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Hotel Dieu Saint-Joseph de Saint-Quentin Hospital, 21 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin

21 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin Aug. 18 between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Piste Athlétisme Robert Thibault, 210 Mgr Martin-Est Rd., Saint-Quentin

Campbellton region, Zone 5:

Aug. 24 – Sport Expert, 100 Roseberry St., Campbellton

100 Roseberry St., Campbellton Aug. 24 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. - Inch Aaran Park , 125 Inch Arran Ave., Dalhousie

, 125 Inch Arran Ave., Dalhousie Aug. 24 between 9:30 a.m. to noon – Sugarloaf Mall, 312 Val D'amour Rd., Campbellton

312 Val D'amour Rd., Campbellton Aug. 24 at 8:30 a.m. – Circle K Irving, 143 Val D'Amour Rd., Campbellton

Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Aug. 24 between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Bathurst Mall, 1300 St-Pierre Rd., Bathurst

1300 St-Pierre Rd., Bathurst Aug. 24 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Dixie Lee Restaurant, 1224 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst

1224 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst Aug. 24 between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Marshall's, 700 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst

700 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst Aug. 24 between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Aubainerie Bathurst, 1300 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst

1300 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst Aug. 21 between midnight and 3 a.m. – Party à la Youpi with DJ Saulnier, Army Camp, Leech

Army Camp, Leech Aug. 18 and 19 – Camping et Aquaparc de la Rivière Tracadie, 3205 Alcide Rd., Tracadie

3205 Alcide Rd., Tracadie Aug. 18 between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Nigadoo Falls Trail, Nigadoo

Nigadoo Aug. 16 between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. – La Trappe, Vieux Couvent, Caraquet

Vieux Couvent, Caraquet Aug. 15 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – La Brôkerie, 39 du Carr Ave., Caraquet

Miramichi region, Zone 7:

Aug. 22 between 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Gallan's Miramichi River Tubing, 48 Kersey Lane, Doyles Brook

48 Kersey Lane, Doyles Brook Aug. 19 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Sailor and Jane Eatery, 1 Jane St., Miramichi

1 Jane St., Miramichi Aug. 19 between 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Jean Coutu Pharmacy, 4 Johnson Ave., Miramichi

4 Johnson Ave., Miramichi Aug. 19 between 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Gallan's Miramichi River Tubing, 48 Kersey Lane, Doyles Brook

The full list of possible exposures is updated regularly and is available on the government's website.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.