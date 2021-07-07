N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 0 new cases, 45.4% of eligible population fully vaccinated

New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the third day in a row Thursday, and 45.4 per cent of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated.

Another 14,614 doses were administered Wednesday, including 13,070 second doses, bumping the double-dose vaccination rate up from 43.5 per cent.

The province's goal under the path to green is to have two doses into the arms of at least 75 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 or older by Aug. 2, New Brunswick Day.

Once the threshold is reached, the province will end the state of emergency mandatory order and lift all Public Health restrictions, including masks, provided COVID hospitalizations remain low and all health regions remain at the yellow COVID alert level.

Another 1,544 first doses were also administered Wednesday, edging the first-dose vaccination rate up to 78.9 per cent from 78.7 per cent.

We know you’re busy – so we’re coming to you! Look out for one of New Brunswick’s mobile vaccination clinics in your area. No appointment is necessary! Stop in to get your first or second vaccine dose. Clinics over the next week are planned at the following locations: <a href="https://t.co/2aCLmap26z">pic.twitter.com/2aCLmap26z</a> —@Gov_NB

A series of mobile walk-in clinics is being held this week to make getting vaccinated more convenient and accessible.

"We know you're busy — so we're coming to you!" the government says in its promotional material on social media.

The clinics are offering the Moderna vaccine as first or second doses:

Bathurst — Bowlarama, 2020 St. Peter Ave., Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— Bowlarama, 2020 St. Peter Ave., Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saint Andrews — Town Hall parking lot, 212 Water St., Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

— Town Hall parking lot, 212 Water St., Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Blacks Harbour — Fundy Arena, 6 Arena St., Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— Fundy Arena, 6 Arena St., Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dieppe — Bowlarama, 476 Gauvin Rd., Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone over the age of 12 is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. They can book an appointment online through a Horizon or Vitalité health network clinic or through a participating pharmacy.

People are eligible for a second dose once at least 28 days have passed since their first dose.

They are asked to bring a copy of the record of immunization they received after getting their first dose, a signed consent form and their Medicare card.

People who booked an appointment but were able to get vaccinated sooner elsewhere are asked to cancel the appointment they no longer need.

"This will help ensure that someone else in your community can obtain their vaccination sooner," Public Health said in a statement.

9 active cases

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the province has dropped to nine, the lowest active case count the province has seen since last October.

Two people remain in hospital with the respiratory disease, neither in intensive care.

No new cases of COVD-19 reported Thursday and one more recovery put the total active case count at nine. (CBC)

New Brunswick has had 2,336 confirmed cases of the respiratory disease since the pandemic began, with 2,280 recoveries so far and 46 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 366,927 tests have been conducted, including 695 on Wednesday.

There are no new public exposure notices. Previous public exposure notices can be found on the government of New Brunswick's website.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor, and follow instructions.