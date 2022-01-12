N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province to provide 'very important' update as hospitalizations rise

The government will provide an update on COVID-19 this afternoon, as the Omicron variant continues to tear across the province.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard posted on social media that it's a "very important press conference."

New Brunswick recorded another COVID-related death Wednesday and set a record high for COVID-19 hospitalizations, at 94. That includes 10 people in intensive care. Four of them are on ventilators.

Among the criteria for the province to consider moving from the current Level 2 of the COVID-19 winter plan to the more restrictive Level 3 is 100 active COVID-19 hospitalizations provincially or 50 COVID patients in intensive care.

Hospitalizations are projected to reach nearly 220 by the end of the month and new cases to peak at 5,500 a day, if current trends hold and no changes are made.

On Tuesday, Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said the province is monitoring the situation "hour by hour," but hopes to avoid moving to the stricter restrictions because of their negative impact.

Under Level 3, social gatherings would be limited to single household bubbles; no public gatherings would be permitted; restaurants would be takeout only; non-essential retail would be reduced to contactless pickup or delivery only; gyms, salons and entertainment centres would be closed, and faith services would only be allowed outdoors or virtually.

"It's not a decision that would be taken lightly, but it's definitely something that we're monitoring very closely," Russell said.

For now, the province has urged everyone to limit their contacts as much as possible over the next couple of weeks. The projections could be cut by about one-third if people reduced their contacts either by seeing fewer people, distancing appropriately, or wearing well-fitted masks inside, compared to no changes in public behaviour, the province's lead epidemiologist Mathieu Chalifoux said.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Russell will participate in the 2:30 p.m. briefing.

It will be livestreamed here on CBC New Brunswick's website and in French on the government's YouTube channel.

The 359 new PCR-confirmed cases reported Wednesday were identified through 2,037 tests, which puts the positivity rate at 17.6 per cent. (CBC News)

Public Health reported 369 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test-confirmed new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, putting the active caseload at 7,058, but that doesn't include the people testing positive on rapid tests.

An additional 688 people aged two to 49 with symptoms tested positive on rapid tests and registered their results online.

"These totals are based on information received by the Department of Health from the public and are not intended to be taken as a true representation of the total number of cases in the province," Public Health said in a news release.

A total of 644,182 PCR tests have been conducted to date.

As of Wednesday, 27.5 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received a booster dose, up from 26.5 per cent, 83.2 per cent have received two doses, unchanged for a second straight day, and 90.9 per cent have received one dose, up from 90.8 per cent.

New Brunswick has had 21,249 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 14,015 recoveries so far and 174 deaths.

Booster-booking problem resolved

A problem some people were having booking COVID-19 booster appointments through the province's online system earlier this week has been resolved, according to the Department of Health.

No other details have been released, but it appears it was a conflict that occurred to people who had also booked an appointment to pick up rapid tests. Only people with symptoms are supposed to request rapid tests.

It's unclear whether that's why the system blocked them from making a booster appointment or if the system mistook the rapid test appointment as a vaccination appointment.

On Monday, booster dose eligibility was expanded to include all New Brunswickers 18 and older, as long as five months have passed since their second shot.

Mary Nelson, 48, who was anxious to get her booster because she has two grandchildren too young to be vaccinated, was up and logged on by 5:30 a.m.

She filled out the form, but the field where she entered her medicare number was highlighted and the system wouldn't let her proceed any further.

Mary Nelson, 48, was one of an unknown number of people who was unable to book a booster dose appointment online after recently booking an appointment to pick up COVID-19 rapid tests. (Submitted by Mary Nelson)

She called the toll-free number, which didn't open until 8:30 a.m. When she called again later, managed to get through and waited on hold for about 20 minutes, the woman she spoke to said, "Oh, it looks like you are already booked."

"And I said, 'No, not booked for my third dose, but last week I had booked an appointment to pick up rapid tests,'" said Nelson.

"So I think that's where the glitch was. It was assuming that that appointment was for a vaccine, when in all actuality, it was to pick up rapid tests."

Several days prior, when she had booked the appointment to pick up the rapid tests, there had been some confirmed cases at her husband's work, and she had been suffering from a headache for a couple of days, she said.

"I was just really concerned that, you know, where this is so easily spread, this variant, that [I was] just erring on the side of caution — try to get some rapid tests."

By Monday, when she tried to book her booster appointment, she was not exhibiting any symptoms, she said.

The woman on the help line did not ask her about any symptoms, she said. She gave her a booster appointment for Jan. 17.

"We'll see what next Monday brings as far as how I'm feeling and if I have any any symptoms or worsening symptoms," said Nelson. "It would guide me to stay away from the vaccine clinic."

Nelson saw posts on social media that made her realize she wasn't alone. She decided to speak out to flag the issue.

She said if the system wouldn't let her book because the province doesn't want people with symptoms going to vaccination clinics, "that's all very understandable and makes complete sense [except] for the fact that your current condition when you try to book for one of these things can change so quickly. And, of course, can change multiple times between when you make an appointment and when the appointment actually is."

Department spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane said in an email, "The 'problem' about rapid tests and boosters was resolved."

Asked what caused the problem, how widespread it was, and when and how it was fixed, he replied, "Don't know how widespread it was."

Nurse who had COVID seeks to eliminate stigma of disease

A registered nurse, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, is encouraging people to be open about their diagnosis.

Isabelle Wallace, who works in her home community of Madawaska First Nation, says she wants to help reduce the stigma surrounding the illness.

"My message is that we need to talk about it openly and be honest," she said.

Isabelle Wallace, a community health nurse in Madawaska First Nation, says anyone can get COVID-19, even a health-care professional like her, who is following all precautions. (CBC)

When Wallace got her positive PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab test result on her smartphone during the holidays, she said, she took a screenshot and shared it on social media.

"I felt like that was an opportunity for me as a community health nurse to just raise awareness."

Madawaska First Nation had its first active cases in December, Wallace said.

"So I wanted the members to be extra careful because we saw a surge in active cases."

She also wanted to make it clear that anyone can get the virus — even a health professional taking all possible precautions, she added.

"This virus doesn't discriminate."