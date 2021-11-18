N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province provides update

The province is providing an update "on the COVID-19 situation in the province" this morning, according to a media advisory.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, are participating in the news conference.

It is being livestreamed here on CBC New Brunswick's website and in French on the government's YouTube channel.

On Thursday, Public Health announced three more COVID-related deaths, marking 25 deaths in eight days, and 124 people in hospital with COVID.

Seventy-one of these patients were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19.



Twelve patients are in intensive care, and nine of them are on ventilators.



Some 417 health-care workers who have tested positive for COVID are now isolating, Public Health said.

Earlier this week, Higgs said in a statement that the government is "very committed" to its timeline of returning to the less restrictive Level 2 of the COVID-19 winter plan no later than Jan. 30 at 11:59 p.m.

And it's asking New Brunswickers to "do everything they can" to make that happen.

He did not say whether the 16-day lockdown could be extended, based on Public Health's advice.

The province moved to Level 3, the most restrictive level of the COVID plan, last Friday at 11:59 p.m., to slow the spread of the Omicron variant and allow time for more people to get vaccinated or boosted against the virus.

The dashboard shows 488 new COVID cases were confirmed Thursday through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing, putting the active caseload at 4,389. That figure doesn't include people who took rapid tests and tested positive.

An additional 953 people reported online that they tested positive on rapid tests.

A total of 666,919 PCR tests have been conducted to date.

New Brunswick has had 24,489 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 19,899 recoveries so far and 199 COVID-related deaths.