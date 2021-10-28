N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province to provide update this afternoon

The province will provide an update on COVID-19 this afternoon.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will participate in the 2:30 p.m. news conference.

It will be livestreamed here on CBC New Brunswick's website and on the government's English and French YouTube channels.

Public Health reported another COVID-related death and 57 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

There are 533 active cases across the province.

Thirty-three people are in hospital because of the virus, including 15 in intensive care.

As of Wednesday, 84.3 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated, while 92.3 per cent have received at least one dose.

New Brunswick has had 6,263 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 5,617 recoveries so far and 112 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 522,610 lab tests have been conducted to date.

Public exposure notices

Public Health added new public exposure notices Thursday, including a beauty salon and construction site in the Saint John region, Zone 2, both over three days.

For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, please visit the government of New Brunswick's website.

Public Health recommends that people who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure get a COVID test, even if they don't have symptoms. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811.

If they do have symptoms, they must isolate while they await their results.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19 so even if their results comes back negative, they should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.