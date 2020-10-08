Two parts of New Brunswick have been forced back into the more restrictive orange phase of COVID-19 recovery after 13 new cases were confirmed on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 37.

The change for the Moncton health region (Zone 1) and Campbellton health region (Zone 5) will take effect at midnight, Premier Blaine Higgs announced during a news conference in Fredericton.

It's based on the recommendation of Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, "because of additional potential public exposure to the virus identified through the investigation of existing cases, possible community transmission and reports of low compliance in some higher risk settings," he said.

There is an outbreak in Moncton at the Manoir Notre-Dame special care home, affecting 19 people, and Sugarloaf Senior High School in Campbellton has confirmed a positive case — the first reported school-related case of COVID-19 since New Brunswick schools reopened in September.

Residents in the two affected zones will need to stay within two-household bubbles, said Higgs. Unlike the previous version of the orange phase, bubbles can now include caregivers and immediate family members, he said.

Some businesses will have to close, including "close contact personal services," such as barbers, hair stylists and spas.

Gyms, fitness facilities and recreational centres, casinos, amusement centres, bingo halls, arcades, cinemas and large live performance venues will also have to close.

Outdoor gatherings must be limited to 10 or fewer with physical distancing. Indoor religious services, weddings and funerals are permitted with 10 people or fewer.

Possible exposure

A total of 150 people are self-isolating as a result of the outbreak at the Manoir Notre-Dame in Moncton, said Russell.

The new potential public exposure identified involves the Moncton McDonald's restaurant on Morton Avenue, she said.

People who visited the restaurant from Sept. 28 to Oct. 5, between 8 a.m. and noon, should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. If any symptoms develop, they should self-isolate and take the self-assessment online or call Tele-Care 811 to get tested.

Meanwhile, the Vitalité Health Network announced that 18 of its employees from the Restigouche (Campbellton) region are currently in isolation, either because they have COVID-19 or were found to be close contacts through Public Health's contact tracing.

The regional health authority has cancelled most visits to the Campbellton Regional Hospital because of the growing number of cases in the area.

"This is a precautionary measure to protect patients, visitors and employees," it said in a statement.

There is also a temporary reduction of some services at the St. Joseph Community Health Centre in Dalhousie.

New cases

The 13 new cases reported Friday include one in the Moncton region and 12 in the Campbellton region.

The Moncton case involves an individual in their 40s.

The Campbellton cases include one person in their 20s, one in their 30s, four people in their 40s, one person in their 50s, four people in their 60s and one person in their 70s.

All of the cases are under investigation and the people are self-isolating, said Russell.

Of the 37 cases in the province, 21 are in the Moncton region, two are in the Saint John region (Zone 2), one is in the Fredericton region (Zone 3), and 13 are in the Campbellton region.

Three people are in hospital, none in ICU.