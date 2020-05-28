Province to provide update on COVID-19 today

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, will provide an update today on COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

It's expected to include details on the Public Health recovery alert levels — red, orange, yellow and green, according to a media advisory.

The entire province is currently in the yellow phase of recovery and is only expected to proceed to the green phase when a vaccine becomes available or when health offiicials learn more about how to protect people from the coronavirus.

Higgs and Russell will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. in Fredericton. It will be live streamed on CBC New Brunswick's website and on the government's YouTube site.

As of Monday, there are six active cases of COVID-19 in the province. All involve temporary foreign workers in Moncton who immediately went into self-isolation upon arriving in New Brunswick.

Four of the temporary foreign workers are from Mexico and were destined for jobs in Miramichi, Higgs has said. They are all in their 30s.

One of the other two workers is in their 40s and one is in their 50s. No other information about them was released, but one travelled from Cancun.

All six foreign workers must continue to self-isolate until they're cleared by Public Health.

New Brunswick has recorded a total of 176 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in mid-March. (The Canadian Press/NIAID-RML via AP)

The province has recorded 176 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in mid-March. Two people have died and 168 have recovered.

On Sunday, 218 tests were conducted for COVID-19. As of Monday, a total of 55,072 tests have been conducted since the pandemic started.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: