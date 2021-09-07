N.B. COVID-19 roundup: More than 13,000 eligible youth still unvaccinated

More than 13,000 eligible New Brunswick youth remain unvaccinated, as COVID-19 case counts, hospitalizations and deaths continue to climb.

A total of 13,107 New Brunswickers aged 12 to 19 have yet to receive a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as of Monday, said Department of Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane.

That's more than 19 per cent of that age group.

Seventy-four schools and 40 early learning and child-care facilities have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year on Sept. 7.

The total number of cases and breakdown of how many of the cases involve students versus teachers and staff have not been released.

The province will provide an update on COVID-19 this afternoon.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, and Premier Blaine Higgs will participate in the 2:30 p.m. news conference. It will be livestreamed here on CBC New Brunswick's website.

The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development has said it's working with Public Health to "develop new approaches to address the present reality of the impact of COVID-19 in schools, including a wider use of rapid testing."

"We will have more to share on this in the coming days," department spokesperson Flavio Nienow said in an emailed statement Monday.

767 active cases

Public Health reported two more COVID-related deaths and 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Forty-nine people are in hospital with the virus, with 21 in intensive care. No one under the age of 19 is in hospital.

There are 767 active cases across the province.

A total of 80.6 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 or older are fully vaccinated, as of Monday, while 89.5 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

New Brunswick has had 4,580 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 3,744 recoveries so far and 68 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 473,594 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began, including 1,810 on Sunday.

Latest public exposure notices

The following are new public exposures released by Public Health on Monday:

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Sept. 20 and 23 between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. – Tim Hortons (85 Harrisville Blvd., Moncton

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Oct. 1 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. – Guardian Pharmacy (101 King St., St. Stephen)

(101 King St., St. Stephen) Sept. 29 between 9 a.m. and noon – St. Joseph's Hospital, Urgent Care Department (130 Bayard Dr., Saint John)

(130 Bayard Dr., Saint John) Sept. 28 between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. – St. Joseph's Hospital, Urgent Care Department (130 Bayard Dr., Saint John)

(130 Bayard Dr., Saint John) Sept. 27 and 28 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Guardian Pharmacy (101 King St., St. Stephen)

between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – (101 King St., St. Stephen) September 21 – Kent (797 Millennium Dr., Rothesay)

(797 Millennium Dr., Rothesay) Sept. 21 – Thai Express (533 Westmorland Rd., Saint John)

(533 Westmorland Rd., Saint John) Sept. 21 – Home Depot (55 Depot Crt., Saint John)

(55 Depot Crt., Saint John) Sept. 21 – Alcool NB Liquor (40 East Point Way, Saint John)

(40 East Point Way, Saint John) Sept. 21 – Sobeys (40 East Point Way, Saint John)

(40 East Point Way, Saint John) Sept. 19 – Kings Church (332 Hampton Rd., Quispamsis)

(332 Hampton Rd., Quispamsis) Sept. 19 – Dairy Queen (499 Rothesay Ave., Saint John)

(499 Rothesay Ave., Saint John) Sept. 19 – Kent (85 Consumers Dr., Saint John)

(85 Consumers Dr., Saint John) Sept. 19 – Dan's Country Market (229 Churchill Blvd., Saint John)

Edmundston region, Zone 4:

Oct. 1 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. – Kent (772 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(772 Victoria St., Edmundston) Sept. 30 between 9:45 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. – Bonichoix (4 Saint-Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint-Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 29 between 6:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. – Esso (15 Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

(15 Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 26 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 22 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Sports Experts (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 22 between 1:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria St., Edmundston) Sept. 22 between 12:45 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. – IGA extra Supermarché (580 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(580 Victoria St., Edmundston) Sept. 21 between 2:45 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. – Vaccination clinic, E.P. Sénéchal Centre (60 Ouellette Rd., Grand Falls)

(60 Ouellette Rd., Grand Falls) Sept.20 between 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Jean-Daigle Centre (85 15-aout Rd., Edmundston)

(85 15-aout Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 19 between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Boston Pizza (164 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(164 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Sept. 19 between 2:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Les Brasseurs du Petit-Sault (45 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston)

(45 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 19 between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Canadian Tire (590 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(590 Victoria St., Edmundston) Sept. 19 between 1:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. – Sports Experts (33 Canada St., Edmundston)

(33 Canada St., Edmundston) Sept. 19 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Pür & Simple (30 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston)

(30 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 13 between 3 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. – Jean-Daigle Centre (85 15-aout Rd., Edmundston)

(85 15-aout Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 13 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Jean-Daigle Centre (85 15-aout Rd., Edmundston)

Campbellton region, Zone 5:

Oct. 1 – East Coast Industrial (1 Boom Rd., Atholville)

(1 Boom Rd., Atholville) Sept. 29 and 30 – East Coast Industrial (1 Boom Rd., Atholville)

(1 Boom Rd., Atholville) Sept. 29 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. – McIntyre Convenience (230 Chaleur St., Charlo)

Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Sept. 29 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Vaccination clinic, K.C. Irving Centre ( 850 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

850 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 25 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Vaccination clinic, K.C. Irving Centre (850 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

Public Health recommends that people who have been at a possible public exposure site and are not fully vaccinated get a COVID test, even if they don't have symptoms. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811.

If they do have symptoms, they must isolate while they await their results.

For people who are fully vaccinated, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID test if symptoms develop.

Anyone who frequented the locations at the specified dates and times should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters for the next 14 days.

Previous exposure notices

The following are exposure notices from the past two weeks. For the full list beyond this time period, please visit the Government of New Brunswick's website.

Public Health has identified a case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Sept. 21 – Air Canada Flight 8942 – from Toronto to Moncton departed at 7:55 a.m.

– from Toronto to Moncton departed at 7:55 a.m. Sept. 19 – Air Canada Flight 8790 – from Montreal to Saint John departed at 7:56 p.m.

– from Montreal to Saint John departed at 7:56 p.m. Sept. 18 – Flair Airlines Flight 8137 – from Toronto to Saint John departed at 7:12 a.m.

Public Health has also identified other places in the province where people may have been exposed to the virus over the past two weeks.

Moncton region, Zone 1

Sept. 28 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. – Remi Rossignol Pavilion, Room D102, Université de Moncton (60 Notre-Dame-du-Sacre-Coeur St., Moncton)

(60 Notre-Dame-du-Sacre-Coeur St., Moncton) Sept. 27 between 8:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. – Arts Pavilion, Room MAR217, Université de Moncton (55 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton)

(55 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton) Sept. 27 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. – Taillon Pavilion, Room MTA 328, Université de Moncton (18 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton)

(18 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton) Sept. 26 between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – J.K. Irving Centre Moncton Wildcats game (30 Evangéline St., Bouctouche)

(30 Evangéline St., Bouctouche) Sept. 26 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Costco (140 Granite Dr., Moncton)

(140 Granite Dr., Moncton) Sept. 26 between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Hockey Heroes Weekend Superior Propane Centre (55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton)

(55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton) Sept. 25 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Hockey Heroes Weekend Superior Propane Centre (55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton)

(55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton) Sept. 25 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Ardene (181 Trinity Dr., Moncton)

(181 Trinity Dr., Moncton) Sept. 25 between 11 a.m. and noon – YMCA (30 War Ave., Moncton)

(30 War Ave., Moncton) Sept. 24 between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Hockey Heroes Weekend Superior Propane Centre (55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton)

(55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton) Sept. 24 and 25 between 10:20 p.m. and 4:20 a.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre emergency room (330 Université Ave., Moncton)

(330 Université Ave., Moncton) Sept. 23 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Maple Leaf Queen's Buffet (939 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

(939 Mountain Rd., Moncton) Sept. 23 between 9:30 a.m. and noon – White Cab Taxi (981 Main St., Moncton)

(981 Main St., Moncton) ​Sept. 22, 23, 24, and 25 – Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham (2515 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

(2515 Mountain Rd., Moncton) Sept. 22 and 23 between 11 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre emergency room (330 Université Ave.

(330 Université Ave. Sept. 20 and Sept. 24 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. – Route 16 Diner (4335 Route 16, Malden)

(4335 Route 16, Malden) Sept. 21 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. – St. Louis Bar and Grill (500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe)

(500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe) Sept. 20 and Sept. 21 between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Moncton Hospital obstetrics unit (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton)

(135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton) Sept. 20 between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Club D'âge D'or de Dieppe (445 Acadie Ave., Dieppe)

(445 Acadie Ave., Dieppe) Sept. 19 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. – Kiwanis Park (80 Limerick St., Moncton)

(80 Limerick St., Moncton) Sept. 19 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Rose's Your Independent Grocer (75 Main St., Sackville)

(75 Main St., Sackville) Sept. 19 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – TH Sports Group, Sports Complex (184 Barker St., Moncton)

(184 Barker St., Moncton) Sept. 19 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Tim Hortons (151 Horseman Rd., Moncton)

(151 Horseman Rd., Moncton) Sept. 19 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre radiology department (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

(330 Université Ave, Moncton) Sept.19 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Tim Hortons (151 Horseman Rd., Moncton)

(151 Horseman Rd., Moncton) Sept. 19 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre radiology department (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

(330 Université Ave, Moncton) Sept. 19 between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. – Tandoori Zaika (196 Robinson St., Moncton)

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Sept. 26 between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Centre Point Victory Church (101 Wilton St., Saint John)

(101 Wilton St., Saint John) Sept. 26 between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Saint John Regional Hospital, emergency department (400 University Ave., Saint John)

(400 University Ave., Saint John) Sept. 24 between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Circle K (707 Eagle Rock Rd., Welsford)

(707 Eagle Rock Rd., Welsford) Sept. 23 between 4:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Circle K (707 Eagle Rock Rd., Welsford)

(707 Eagle Rock Rd., Welsford) Sept. 22 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Forever Healthy Allergy Elimination Centre (1040 Main St., Sussex)

(1040 Main St., Sussex) Sept. 21 between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Sobeys (1 Plaza Ave., Saint John)

(1 Plaza Ave., Saint John) Sept. 21 between noon and 3 p.m. – The S. O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home (23 Main St., St. Stephen)

(23 Main St., St. Stephen) Sept. 21 between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Michaels (80 McAllister Dr. Saint John)

(80 McAllister Dr. Saint John) Sept. 20 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Voting station (5 Rose St., St. Stephen)

(5 Rose St., St. Stephen) Sept. 20 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Holy Rosary Catholic Church (5 Rose St., St. Stephen)

(5 Rose St., St. Stephen) Sept. 19 – Center Point Victory Church (101 Wilton St., Saint John)

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Sept. 27 between 10 a.m. and noon – Shoppers Drug Mart (3710 Connell St., Woodstock)

(3710 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 26 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Circle K (1095 Broadway St., Woodstock)

(1095 Broadway St., Woodstock) Sept. 26 between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. – The Corner Store (122 Houlton Rd., Woodstock)

(122 Houlton Rd., Woodstock) Sept. 26 between noon and 2 p.m. – Canadian Tire (388 Connell St., Woodstock)

(388 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 26 between 10 a.m. and noon – Truth Temple Inc (2930 Williamstown Rd., Centreville)

(2930 Williamstown Rd., Centreville) Sept. 25 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. – Scott's Independent Grocer (24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover)

(24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover) Sept. 25 and September 24 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Walmart (430 Connell St., Woodstock)

(430 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 25 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (350 Connell St., Woodstock)

(350 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 24 between 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Walmart (430 Connell St., Woodstock)

(430 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 24 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Fredericton CO-OP (170 Doak Rd., Fredericton)

(170 Doak Rd., Fredericton) Sept. 24 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (471 Smythe St., Fredericton)

(471 Smythe St., Fredericton) Sept. 23 between 8 a.m. and 12 noon – Service New Brunswick (200 Kings St., Woodstock)

New Brunswick (200 Kings St., Woodstock) Sept. 23 between 10 a.m. and 12 noon – Florenceville Veterinary Clinic (55 Allison Rd., Riverbank)

Veterinary Clinic (55 Allison Rd., Riverbank) Sept. 23 between 10 a.m. and noon – Shoppers Drug Mart (3710 Connell St., Woodstock)

(3710 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 23 between 10 a.m. and noon – Glenn's Grocery (9146 Main St., Woodstock)

(9146 Main St., Woodstock) Sept. 23 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Costco (25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton)

(25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton) Sept. 23 between 2:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Walmart (430 Connell St., Woodstock)

(430 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 23 and 24 – Days Inn Hotel (60 Brayson Blvd., Oromocto)

(60 Brayson Blvd., Oromocto) Sept. 23 – Corrective Health Services (435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton)

(435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton) Sept. 22 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – STMR.36 BBQ and Social (Delta Fredericton) (225 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton)

(225 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton) Sept. 22 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Costco (25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton)

(25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton) Sept. 22 and 23 between 8 a.m. and noon – Gateway Dental Centre (22 Commerce Dr., Oromocto)

(22 Commerce Dr., Oromocto) Sept. 21 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – RustiCo (304 King St., Fredericton)

(304 King St., Fredericton) Sept. 21, 22, and 23 – Delta Hotels by Marriott (225 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton)

(225 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton) Sept. 20, 21, and 22 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Walmart (430 Connell St., Woodstock)

(430 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 21 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Walmart (430 Connell St., Woodstock)

(430 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – GoodLife Fitness (435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton)

(435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton) Sept. 19 between 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Subway (18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover)

(18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover) Sept. 19 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.– Cannon's Cross Pub (15 Riverside Dr., Fredericton)

Edmundston region, Zone 4:

Sept. 29 between 1:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 29 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls

(180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls Sept. 26 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Eglise Assomption communion class (355 Chapel St., Grand Falls)

(355 Chapel St., Grand Falls) Sept. 26 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Shell (443 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls)

(443 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 24 and Sept. 25 between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Shell (443 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls)

(443 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 25 between 11:35 a.m. and noon – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 25 between 11 a.m. and noon – Grand Falls Farmers' Market (68 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(68 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 25 between 10:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – The Red Barn (10549 Route 144, Saint André)

(10549 Route 144, Saint André) Sept. 25 between 9:25 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. – Giant Tiger (200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 25 between 8:45 a.m. and 9:20 a.m. – Simply for Life (91 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls)

(91 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 25 between 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Hill Top Restaurant (131 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(131 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 17 to 25 – Bernier Meat Shop (40 Industrielle Rd., Saint Leonard)

(40 Industrielle Rd., Saint Leonard) Sept. 27 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – UNI Financial Cooperative (51 Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

(51 Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 27 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Familiprix (116 Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

(116 Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick) Between Sept. 20 and 24 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Archway Insurance (166 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(166 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 25 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Canadian Tire (590 Victoria Rd., Edmundston)

(590 Victoria Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 24 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 24 and Sept. 23 between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – voting station Best Western Edmundston (280 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(280 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Sept. 23 between 4:45 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Giant Tiger (200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 23 between 7:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Marché Bonichoix - J.M. & C. Dugas Ltée (4 Saint-Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint-Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 23 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Saint Quentin Cooperative ( 145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 22 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. – McDonald's ( 230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 22 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart ( 344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 22 between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Bonichoix ( 4 Camille St., Kedgwick)

4 Camille St., Kedgwick) Sept. 21 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Bonichoix (4 Saint-Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint-Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 21 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Greco Pizza (10 Mahsus Crt., Edmundston)

(10 Mahsus Crt., Edmundston) Sept. 20 and 21 between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Royal Bank (305 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(305 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 21 between 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – McDonald's ( 230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 21 between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 21 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Vaccination clinc, E. P. Sénéchal Centre (60 Ouellet St., Grand Falls)

(60 Ouellet St., Grand Falls) Sept. 21 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Vaccination clinic, E. P. Sénéchal Centre (60 Ouellette Rd., Grand Falls)

(60 Ouellette Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. – Dollarama (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 1 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and Sept. 17 between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.– PhysioFirst Prof. Corp. (68 Ouellette St., Suite 100, Grand Falls)

(68 Ouellette St., Suite 100, Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Hilltop (131 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(131 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Walmart ( 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Voting station Eglise St. Jacques (6 Ecole St., Edmundston)

(6 Ecole St., Edmundston) Sept. 20 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Léopold Roy House ( 212 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

212 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Sept. 20 between noon and 1 p.m. – Bonichoix ( 4 Camille St., Kedgwick)

4 Camille St., Kedgwick) Sept. 20 between noon and 1 p.m. – Burger King (100 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls

(100 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls Sept. 20 between 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – McDonald's ( 230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Pizza Delight ( 462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Bonichoix (4 Camille St., Kedgwick)

(4 Camille St., Kedgwick) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Voting station Salle des Citoyens (4 St. Jean St., Kedgwick)

(4 St. Jean St., Kedgwick) Sept. 20 between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Marché Bonichoix D. Poitras (746 Main St., Saint Leonard)

(746 Main St., Saint Leonard) Sept. 20 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Green Diamond Equipment (67 Ouellette Rd., Grand Falls)

(67 Ouellette Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Jean-Daigle Centre (85 15-aout Rd., Edmundston)

(85 15-aout Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 19 between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Jean Coutu (276 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(276 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Le Grand Saut (155 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(155 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between noon and 5 p.m. – Animalerie R L Tropical (721 Victoria Rd., Edmundston)

(721 Victoria Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 19 between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. – Tim Hortons (54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin)

(54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin) September 19 between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Pizza Delight ( 115 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

115 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 19 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Pizza Delight (462 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

(462 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Toner Food Master ( 328 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls)

328 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Walmart ( 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore ( 240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Walmart ( 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Dollarama ( 180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Walmart ( 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Giant Tiger ( 200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore ( 240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 10 a.m. and noon – Shoppers Drug Mart ( 180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Giant Tiger ( 200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Foodland (535 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls)

(535 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Pizza Delight (462 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

Campbellton region, Zone 5:

Sept. 27 and 28 – East Coast Industrial (1 Boom Rd., Atholville)

(1 Boom Rd., Atholville) Sept. 22, 25, and 26 – Pseudio Boutique (312 Val D'Amour Rd., Campbellton)

– (312 Val D'Amour Rd., Campbellton) Sept. 24 between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Osprey Truck Stop (2 Martin St., Eel River Bar First Nation)

(2 Martin St., Eel River Bar First Nation) Sept. 23 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Claire France (312 Val D'Amour, Campbellton)

(312 Val D'Amour, Campbellton) Sept. 23 between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Dooly's (81 Roseberry St., Campbellton)

(81 Roseberry St., Campbellton) Sept. 22 between 11:05 a.m. and noon – Vaccine clinic, Campbellton Regional Hospital (189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton)

(189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton) Sept. 21 between 6 p.m. and midnight – Dooly's (81 E Roseberry St., Campbellton)

(81 E Roseberry St., Campbellton) Sept. 22 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. – Dooly's (81 E Roseberry St., Campbellton)

(81 E Roseberry St., Campbellton) Sept. 18 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Country Kitchen (14154 Route 17, Glen Levit)

Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Sept. 20, 21, and 22 – Comfort Inn (1170 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(1170 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 21 between 6 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 21 between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. – UNI Financial Cooperation (1215 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(1215 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 20 between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 19 between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 19 between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

Miramichi region, Zone 7:

Sept. 30 between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Subway (186 King St., Miramichi)

Sept. 28 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Subway (186 King St., Miramichi)

Sept. 27 between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Subway (186 King St., Miramichi)

Sept. 26 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Subway (186 King St., Miramichi)

Sept. 24 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Subway (186 King St., Miramichi)

Sept. 22, 23, and 24 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Guillevin International (318 Dalton Ave., Miramichi)

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.