N.B. COVID-19 roundup: UNB and St. Thomas won't mandate vaccines for students

The University of New Brunswick and St. Thomas University have decided against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for students.

More students will be returning to campus for in-person learning in the next few weeks.

Several Canadian universities are requiring students to get a COVID vaccine before they start classes.

But UNB and STU say they are focusing on education to try to boost vaccination rates instead.

UNB is offering vaccination clinics on campus and letting students decide for themselves, said acting vice-president academic, Cathy Wilson.

"We've had weekly clinics," she said. "We're encouraging faculty, staff and students alike to get the vaccination. We're going to have a blitz during the first week of class. We have all sorts of social media campaigns, we're collaborating with our student union and our SRC [Students' Representative Council ].

"So while we're not mandating vaccinations at this point in time, we are strongly encouraging it. And we are supporting our faculty, students and staff to to be vaccinated.

STU decided to take a similar approach after looking at what the World Health Organization and Public Health say about mandatory vaccines, as well as some of the ethical and legal issues related to it, said spokesperson Jeffrey Carleton.

"It became clear that the preferred option is to encourage vaccines, to make sure that you've exhausted all your approaches to making sure that people understand why vaccines are important," he said.

Some professors and the UNB Saint John campus student union president are urging the administrations to reconsider.

Carleton noted the vaccination rate for STU students is much higher than the provincial rate for people in their 20s.

By the start of class it should be about 95 per cent, he said. As of Thursday, fewer than 53 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 20 to 29 were fully vaccinated, according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

UNB is still working on a database where students can self-declare their vaccine status, said Wilson.

Both universities will require masks in indoor spaces.

68 active cases

Public Health reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, putting the province's active case count at 68.

There aren't any hospitalizations in New Brunswick because of the respiratory disease.

A total of 70.5 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated as of Thursday, while 83.1 per cent had received at least one dose.

Several community vaccination clinics continue to accept walk-ins. A list is available online.

People can also book an appointment online through a Horizon or Vitalité health network clinic or through a participating pharmacy.

They are asked to bring their Medicare card, a signed consent form and, for those receiving a second dose, a copy of the record of immunization they received after getting their first dose.

New Brunswick has had 2,471 confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic. There have been 2,356 recoveries so far and 46 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 390,197 COVID tests have been conducted as of Thursday.

Latest possible exposures

The latest possible COVID-19 exposure added to the growing list for the Moncton region, Zone 1, include:

Zio's Pizza, 214 Church St., Moncton, on Aug. 7-8 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Vibrant Life Meals, 214 Church St., Moncton, on Aug. 7-8 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

214 Church St., Moncton, on Aug. 7-8 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Baci Italia Restaurant, 204 Church St., Moncton, on Aug. 6-8 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

204 Church St., Moncton, on Aug. 6-8 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Champlain Place, 477 Paul St., Dieppe, on Aug. 6 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

477 Paul St., Dieppe, on Aug. 6 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. American Eagle, 477 Paul St., Dieppe, on Aug. 6 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

477 Paul St., Dieppe, on Aug. 6 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. 24/7 Fitness Club, 121 Pine Glen Rd., Riverview, on Aug. 4 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

121 Pine Glen Rd., Riverview, on Aug. 4 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Oceanside Fitness, 184 Main St, Shediac, on Aug. 3 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

There are also recent possible exposure in the Saint John region, Zone 2:

St. Mark's Anglican Church of Canada (28 Main St., St. George, on Aug. 7 between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure is being urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment.

The full list of possible exposures is updated regularly and is available on the government's website.

Previous exposures

Public Health identified positive cases in people who may have been infectious while travelling on the following flights:

Aug. 6 – WestJet Flight 4700 – from Toronto to Fredericton, departed at 7 a.m.

Aug. 2 – Air Canada Flight 8904 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 4 p.m.

– from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 4 p.m. July 26 – WestJet Flight 3404 – from Toronto to Fredericton, departed at 4 p.m.

July 25 – Air Canada Flight 8904 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:54 p.m.

July 25 – Air Canada Flight 7546 – from Toronto to Fredericton, departed at 2:27 p.m.

Public Health has also identified places in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus during the past two weeks.

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Aug. 10 between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – McDonald's – 900 Mountain Rd., Moncton

Aug. 8 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Alma Lobster Shop, 36 Shore Lane, Alma

Aug. 7 between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. – Cassi Lounge and Bar, 221 St. George St., Moncton

Aug. 7 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Café Clementine Deli, 62 Elmwood Dr., Moncton

Aug. 2 to Aug. 7 – Zio's Pizza and Baci Italia, 214 Church St., Moncton

Aug.6 and Aug. 7 – Pump House – Brewpub and Restaurant, 5 Orange Lane, Moncton

Aug. 6 between 11 p.m. and midnight - Navigator Pub, 190 Robinson Court, Moncton

Aug. 6 between 11 p.m. and midnight – Wize Guyz Pub, 176 Robinson St., Moncton

Aug.6 between 11 p.m. and midnight – The 3rd Glass, 819 Main St., Moncton

Aug. 6 between 11 p.m. and midnight – Pizza Girls, 827 Main St., Moncton

Aug. 6 between 9:15 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. – Escape Room, 94 Lewisville Rd., Moncton

Aug. 6 between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Canadian Tire, 1380 Mountain Rd, Moncton

Aug. 5 between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Aug. 4 between 10:30 a.m. and midnight, and Aug. 2 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Pump House , 5 Orange Lane, Moncton

Aug. 4 between 3 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Aug. 2 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., July 31 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., July 30 between 4 p.m. and midnight and July 29 between 3 p.m. and midnight - Monk10 Taproom and Fine Eatery , 40 Highfield St., Moncton

Aug. 4 between 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Planet Fitness , 80 Mapleton Rd., Moncton

Aug. 4 between 1 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. – NB Liquor , 2999 Fredericton Rd., Salisbury

Aug. 3 between 8:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Laundromat , 382 George St., Moncton

August 3 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Sand Bar – Brewpub and Restaurant, 70 Pointe du Chêne Rd., Shediac)

Aug. 3 between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. - Sandbar Restaurant , 70 Pointe du Chêne Rd., Pointe-du-Chêne

Aug. 3 between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – Planet Fitness, 80 Mapleton Rd., Moncton

Aug. 3 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., Aug. 4 between 7:45 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. – Global Pet Foods , 106-450 Pinewood Rd., Moncton

Aug. 3 between 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Fit for Less , 165 Main St., Moncton

Aug. 3 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Boutique Beausoleil , 231 Parlee Beach Rd., Pointe-du-Chêne

Aug. 3 between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Chez Ange Bistro , 318 Main St., Shediac

Aug. 2 between midnight and 3:30 a.m., and Aug. 3 between 9:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. – Miss Cue , 459 Mountain Road, Moncton

Aug. 2 between 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. - Tire Shack , 190 John St., Moncton

Aug. 2 between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. - Boardwalk , 2800 Mountain Rd., Moncton

Aug. 2 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. - Residence Inn by Marriott , 600 Main St. Moncton

Aug. 2 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – New Brunswick Day, Hillsborough Arena, 32 Mill Street, Hillsborough

Aug. 1 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Osaka Hibachi , 599 Main St., Moncton

Aug. 1 between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Carrabas Italian Grill , 1000 Main St., Moncton

Aug. 1 between 8:30 p.m. and closing – Sports Rock , 451 Paul St., Dieppe

Aug. 1 between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.- Katch Seafood & Pizza Girls , 827 Main St., Moncton

Aug.1 between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Goya's Pizza , 96 Main St., Sackville

July 31 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Pump House , 5 Orange Lane, Moncton

July 30 between noon and 11:30 p.m., July 31 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. – La Coast , 358 Main St., Shediac

July 30 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., July 31 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Gahan House Hub City , 55 Queen St., Moncton

July 30 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Keg Steakhouse , 576 Main St., Moncton

July 30 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.- Angie's Show Palace , 187 Champlain St., Dieppe

July 30 between 7 p.m. and midnight - Osaka Hibachi , 599 Main St., Moncton

July 30 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. - Cassi Lounge , 212 St. George St., Moncton

July 30 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. - Kings Club , 841 Main St., Moncton

July 30 between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Cannabis NB , 40 Wyse St., Moncton

July 30 between noon and 2 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore , 65 Main St., Moncton

July 30 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. – H&M , 1477 Paul St., Dieppe

July 30 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Chapters , 499 Paul St., Moncton

July 30 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Tokai Ramen , 823 Main St., Moncton

July 29 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Tide and Boar , 700 Main St., Moncton

July 29 between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. – Captain Dan's , 50 Pointe Du Chêne Rd., Shediac

July 29 between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – St. James Gate , 14 Church St., Moncton

July 29 between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Magic Mountain Mini Putt , 150 Magic Mountain Rd., Moncton

July 28 between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Pump House – Brewpub & Restaurant , 5 Orange Lane, Moncton

July 28 between 3 p.m. and midnight and July 29 between 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. – Cheers' Beverage Room and Catering , 63 Brandon St., Moncton

July 28 between 3 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. – Pizza Delight , 188 Mountain Rd., Moncton

July 28 between 8 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., July 29 between 4 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., July 30 between 8 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., July 31 between 4 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., and Aug. 1 between 9:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. – The Furnace Room, 191 Robinson St., Moncton

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Aug. 7 between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Area 506 Concert, Long Wharf, Saint John

Aug. 6 between 5:50 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Fairview Lanes, 87 Lansdowne Ave., Saint John

Aug. 6 between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Big Tide Brewery, 47 Princess St., Saint John

Aug. 6 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Oasis Trampoline Park, 212 Parkway Mall, 212 McAllister Dr., Saint John

Aug. 5 between 8 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. – Eighty Three Bar Arcade, 43 Princess St., Saint John

Aug. 5 between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Hampton Brewing Company, 65 Robertson Rd, Hampton

Aug. 5 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. – Princess Auto, 35 Depot Ct., Saint John

Aug. 5 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Value Village, 212 McAllister Dr., Saint John

Aug. 4 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Mrs. Dunster's Bakery, 30 Leonard Dr., Sussex

Aug. 1 between 6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Saint John Alehouse, 1 Market Square, Saint John

1 Market Square, Saint John July 31 between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.– Montana's Restaurant , 51 Depot Court

July 30 between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Britt's , 42 Princess St., Saint John

July 30 between 8 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. – Eighty Three Bar Arcade , 43 Princess St., Saint John

July 27 between 5:30 p.m and 7:30 p.m. – Saint John Ale House , 1 Market Sq., Saint John

July 27 between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Hopscotch , 4 Canterbury St., Saint John

July 27 between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Italian By Night , 97 Germain St., Saint John

July 27 between 10:15 p.m. and midnight – Churchill's Bar and Pub , 8 Grannan St., Saint John

July 27 between 11:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. – Uptown Pub Down Under Bar, 88 Prince William St., Saint John

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

There is a single exposure notice for the Fredericton area on July 26 for Maritime Bus Coach 1908, from Moncton to Fredericton, which departed at 4:20 p.m.

Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Aug. 4 between 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. - Aquaparc de la Rivière Tracadie, 3205 Alcide Rd., Tracadie

Miramichi region, Zone 7:

August 4 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Aug. 3 between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. – High Q dispensary , 2898 Peters Rd., Esgenoopetitj First Nation

Aug. 4 between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Vicker's River Tubing , 906 Howard Rd., Blackville

Aug. 1 between noon and 9 p.m. – Bay du Vin Island Event

Aug. 1 between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. – Westside Bar , 546 MicMac Rd., Esgenoopetitj First Nation

July 31 between 11:30 p.m. and 1 a.m., Aug. 1 between 11 p.m. to close – Pub 981, 981 Principale St., Neguac

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.