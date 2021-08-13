N.B. COVID-19 roundup: UNB and St. Thomas won't mandate vaccines for students
Unlike some other Canadian universities, they plan to focus on education, encouragement
The University of New Brunswick and St. Thomas University have decided against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for students.
More students will be returning to campus for in-person learning in the next few weeks.
Several Canadian universities are requiring students to get a COVID vaccine before they start classes.
But UNB and STU say they are focusing on education to try to boost vaccination rates instead.
UNB is offering vaccination clinics on campus and letting students decide for themselves, said acting vice-president academic, Cathy Wilson.
"We've had weekly clinics," she said. "We're encouraging faculty, staff and students alike to get the vaccination. We're going to have a blitz during the first week of class. We have all sorts of social media campaigns, we're collaborating with our student union and our SRC [Students' Representative Council ].
"So while we're not mandating vaccinations at this point in time, we are strongly encouraging it. And we are supporting our faculty, students and staff to to be vaccinated.
STU decided to take a similar approach after looking at what the World Health Organization and Public Health say about mandatory vaccines, as well as some of the ethical and legal issues related to it, said spokesperson Jeffrey Carleton.
"It became clear that the preferred option is to encourage vaccines, to make sure that you've exhausted all your approaches to making sure that people understand why vaccines are important," he said.
Some professors and the UNB Saint John campus student union president are urging the administrations to reconsider.
Carleton noted the vaccination rate for STU students is much higher than the provincial rate for people in their 20s.
By the start of class it should be about 95 per cent, he said. As of Thursday, fewer than 53 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 20 to 29 were fully vaccinated, according to the COVID-19 dashboard.
UNB is still working on a database where students can self-declare their vaccine status, said Wilson.
Both universities will require masks in indoor spaces.
68 active cases
Public Health reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, putting the province's active case count at 68.
There aren't any hospitalizations in New Brunswick because of the respiratory disease.
A total of 70.5 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated as of Thursday, while 83.1 per cent had received at least one dose.
Several community vaccination clinics continue to accept walk-ins. A list is available online.
People can also book an appointment online through a Horizon or Vitalité health network clinic or through a participating pharmacy.
They are asked to bring their Medicare card, a signed consent form and, for those receiving a second dose, a copy of the record of immunization they received after getting their first dose.
New Brunswick has had 2,471 confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic. There have been 2,356 recoveries so far and 46 COVID-related deaths.
A total of 390,197 COVID tests have been conducted as of Thursday.
Latest possible exposures
The latest possible COVID-19 exposure added to the growing list for the Moncton region, Zone 1, include:
- Zio's Pizza, 214 Church St., Moncton, on Aug. 7-8 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- Vibrant Life Meals, 214 Church St., Moncton, on Aug. 7-8 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- Baci Italia Restaurant, 204 Church St., Moncton, on Aug. 6-8 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.
- Champlain Place, 477 Paul St., Dieppe, on Aug. 6 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
- American Eagle, 477 Paul St., Dieppe, on Aug. 6 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- 24/7 Fitness Club, 121 Pine Glen Rd., Riverview, on Aug. 4 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
- Oceanside Fitness, 184 Main St, Shediac, on Aug. 3 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
There are also recent possible exposure in the Saint John region, Zone 2:
- St. Mark's Anglican Church of Canada (28 Main St., St. George, on Aug. 7 between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure is being urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment.
The full list of possible exposures is updated regularly and is available on the government's website.
Previous exposures
Public Health identified positive cases in people who may have been infectious while travelling on the following flights:
- Aug. 6 – WestJet Flight 4700 – from Toronto to Fredericton, departed at 7 a.m.
- Aug. 2 – Air Canada Flight 8904 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 4 p.m.
-
July 26 – WestJet Flight 3404 – from Toronto to Fredericton, departed at 4 p.m.
-
July 25 – Air Canada Flight 8904 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:54 p.m.
-
July 25 – Air Canada Flight 7546 – from Toronto to Fredericton, departed at 2:27 p.m.
Public Health has also identified places in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus during the past two weeks.
Moncton region, Zone 1:
- Aug. 10 between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – McDonald's – 900 Mountain Rd., Moncton
- Aug. 8 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Alma Lobster Shop, 36 Shore Lane, Alma
- Aug. 7 between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. – Cassi Lounge and Bar, 221 St. George St., Moncton
- Aug. 7 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Café Clementine Deli, 62 Elmwood Dr., Moncton
- Aug. 2 to Aug. 7 – Zio's Pizza and Baci Italia, 214 Church St., Moncton
- Aug.6 and Aug. 7 – Pump House – Brewpub and Restaurant, 5 Orange Lane, Moncton
- Aug. 6 between 11 p.m. and midnight - Navigator Pub, 190 Robinson Court, Moncton
- Aug. 6 between 11 p.m. and midnight – Wize Guyz Pub, 176 Robinson St., Moncton
- Aug.6 between 11 p.m. and midnight – The 3rd Glass, 819 Main St., Moncton
- Aug. 6 between 11 p.m. and midnight – Pizza Girls, 827 Main St., Moncton
- Aug. 6 between 9:15 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. – Escape Room, 94 Lewisville Rd., Moncton
-
Aug. 6 between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Canadian Tire, 1380 Mountain Rd, Moncton
-
Aug. 5 between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Aug. 4 between 10:30 a.m. and midnight, and Aug. 2 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Pump House, 5 Orange Lane, Moncton
-
Aug. 4 between 3 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Aug. 2 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., July 31 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., July 30 between 4 p.m. and midnight and July 29 between 3 p.m. and midnight - Monk10 Taproom and Fine Eatery, 40 Highfield St., Moncton
-
Aug. 4 between 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Planet Fitness, 80 Mapleton Rd., Moncton
-
Aug. 4 between 1 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. – NB Liquor, 2999 Fredericton Rd., Salisbury
-
Aug. 3 between 8:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Laundromat, 382 George St., Moncton
- August 3 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Sand Bar – Brewpub and Restaurant, 70 Pointe du Chêne Rd., Shediac)
-
Aug. 3 between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. - Sandbar Restaurant, 70 Pointe du Chêne Rd., Pointe-du-Chêne
-
Aug. 3 between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – Planet Fitness, 80 Mapleton Rd., Moncton
-
Aug. 3 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., Aug. 4 between 7:45 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. – Global Pet Foods, 106-450 Pinewood Rd., Moncton
-
Aug. 3 between 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Fit for Less, 165 Main St., Moncton
-
Aug. 3 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Boutique Beausoleil, 231 Parlee Beach Rd., Pointe-du-Chêne
-
Aug. 3 between 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Fit for Less, 165 Main St., Moncton
-
Aug. 3 between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Chez Ange Bistro, 318 Main St., Shediac
-
Aug. 2 between midnight and 3:30 a.m., and Aug. 3 between 9:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. – Miss Cue, 459 Mountain Road, Moncton
-
Aug. 2 between 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. - Tire Shack, 190 John St., Moncton
-
Aug. 2 between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. - Boardwalk, 2800 Mountain Rd., Moncton
-
Aug. 2 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. - Residence Inn by Marriott, 600 Main St. Moncton
-
Aug. 2 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – New Brunswick Day, Hillsborough Arena, 32 Mill Street, Hillsborough
-
Aug. 1 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Osaka Hibachi, 599 Main St., Moncton
-
Aug. 1 between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Carrabas Italian Grill, 1000 Main St., Moncton
-
Aug. 1 between 8:30 p.m. and closing – Sports Rock, 451 Paul St., Dieppe
-
Aug. 1 between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.- Katch Seafood & Pizza Girls, 827 Main St., Moncton
-
Aug.1 between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Goya's Pizza, 96 Main St., Sackville
-
July 31 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Pump House, 5 Orange Lane, Moncton
-
July 30 between noon and 11:30 p.m., July 31 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. – La Coast, 358 Main St., Shediac
-
July 30 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., July 31 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Gahan House Hub City, 55 Queen St., Moncton
-
July 30 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Keg Steakhouse, 576 Main St., Moncton
-
July 30 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.- Angie's Show Palace, 187 Champlain St., Dieppe
-
July 30 between 7 p.m. and midnight - Osaka Hibachi, 599 Main St., Moncton
-
July 30 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. - Cassi Lounge, 212 St. George St., Moncton
-
July 30 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. - Kings Club, 841 Main St., Moncton
-
July 30 between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Cannabis NB, 40 Wyse St., Moncton
-
July 30 between noon and 2 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore, 65 Main St., Moncton
-
July 30 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. – H&M, 1477 Paul St., Dieppe
-
July 30 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Chapters, 499 Paul St., Moncton
-
July 30 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Tokai Ramen, 823 Main St., Moncton
-
July 29 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Tide and Boar, 700 Main St., Moncton
-
July 29 between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. – Captain Dan's, 50 Pointe Du Chêne Rd., Shediac
-
July 29 between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – St. James Gate, 14 Church St., Moncton
-
July 29 between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Magic Mountain Mini Putt, 150 Magic Mountain Rd., Moncton
-
July 28 between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Pump House – Brewpub & Restaurant, 5 Orange Lane, Moncton
-
July 28 between 3 p.m. and midnight and July 29 between 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. – Cheers' Beverage Room and Catering, 63 Brandon St., Moncton
-
July 28 between 3 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. – Pizza Delight, 188 Mountain Rd., Moncton
-
July 28 between 8 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., July 29 between 4 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., July 30 between 8 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., July 31 between 4 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., and Aug. 1 between 9:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. – The Furnace Room, 191 Robinson St., Moncton
Saint John region, Zone 2:
- Aug. 7 between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Area 506 Concert, Long Wharf, Saint John
- Aug. 6 between 5:50 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Fairview Lanes, 87 Lansdowne Ave., Saint John
- Aug. 6 between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Big Tide Brewery, 47 Princess St., Saint John
- Aug. 6 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Oasis Trampoline Park, 212 Parkway Mall, 212 McAllister Dr., Saint John
- Aug. 5 between 8 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. – Eighty Three Bar Arcade, 43 Princess St., Saint John
- Aug. 5 between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Hampton Brewing Company, 65 Robertson Rd, Hampton
- Aug. 5 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. – Princess Auto, 35 Depot Ct., Saint John
- Aug. 5 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Value Village, 212 McAllister Dr., Saint John
- Aug. 4 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Mrs. Dunster's Bakery, 30 Leonard Dr., Sussex
- Aug. 1 between 6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Saint John Alehouse, 1 Market Square, Saint John
-
July 31 between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.– Montana's Restaurant, 51 Depot Court
-
July 30 between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Britt's, 42 Princess St., Saint John
-
July 30 between 8 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. – Eighty Three Bar Arcade, 43 Princess St., Saint John
-
July 27 between 5:30 p.m and 7:30 p.m. – Saint John Ale House, 1 Market Sq., Saint John
-
July 27 between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Hopscotch, 4 Canterbury St., Saint John
-
July 27 between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Italian By Night, 97 Germain St., Saint John
-
July 27 between 10:15 p.m. and midnight – Churchill's Bar and Pub, 8 Grannan St., Saint John
-
July 27 between 11:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. – Uptown Pub Down Under Bar, 88 Prince William St., Saint John
Fredericton region, Zone 3:
There is a single exposure notice for the Fredericton area on July 26 for Maritime Bus Coach 1908, from Moncton to Fredericton, which departed at 4:20 p.m.
Bathurst region, Zone 6:
-
Aug. 4 between 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. - Aquaparc de la Rivière Tracadie, 3205 Alcide Rd., Tracadie
Miramichi region, Zone 7:
-
August 4 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Aug. 3 between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. – High Q dispensary, 2898 Peters Rd., Esgenoopetitj First Nation
-
Aug. 4 between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Vicker's River Tubing, 906 Howard Rd., Blackville
-
Aug. 1 between noon and 9 p.m. – Bay du Vin Island Event
-
Aug. 1 between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. – Westside Bar, 546 MicMac Rd., Esgenoopetitj First Nation
-
July 31 between 11:30 p.m. and 1 a.m., Aug. 1 between 11 p.m. to close – Pub 981, 981 Principale St., Neguac
What to do if you have a symptom
People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.
Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.
In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.
People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.
With files from Information Morning Fredericton
