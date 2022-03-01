A cross-border consultant says Canadian travellers to the United States may want to continue to opt for PCR tests to re-enter Canada even though rapid antigen tests are now also acceptable.

Antigen tests are typically cheaper than PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and can provide results much faster, usually within minutes.

But Laurie Tannous, an immigration lawyer and a special advisor to the Cross-Border Institute at the University of Windsor, says it's difficult to find U.S. pharmacies and labs offering rapid tests.

Meanwhile, some places, such as grocery store pharmacies, are offering Canadians free drive-thru PCR testing.

"You go through the drive-thru, you get the PCR test, there's no cost and you get the results back within a few hours," he said.

"In the case where somebody can locate a lab like that, you're better off to do the PCR test in that instance than to do the antigen test because you're still going to get the results back quickly, there is no cost, and you can use that test for longer."

As of Monday, fully vaccinated travellers coming into Canada now have more options when it comes to pre-arrival testing. Molecular tests, such as a PCR test, are still accepted within 72 hours of arrival, but Canada now also accepts rapid antigen tests administered by a lab, healthcare provider or telehealth service, within 24 hours of arrival by flight or at a land border.

Tannous says the change is meant to address complaints that PCR tests are costly and complicated to get within 72 hours of crossing the border.

But she says the new rules may not actually make things any simpler. People can't just use a rapid test that they have at home, they still need to go through a pharmacy or lab.

"We still have to book an appointment. We still have to go find a pharmacy or a lab. We still have to pay the fee and now people are, you know, doing the math and figuring out that there are actually, you know, more beneficial for them to get the PCR test. They can use it for 72 hours versus the antigen test, if they were going to do daily crossing back and forth, they would have to go every single day to get that rapid test at a lab or at a pharmacy," because the rapid test result is only good for 24 hours, she said.

She's also been hearing from a lot of people who are having trouble getting an appointment for a rapid test, she added.

There is still another option available to people — to show proof that they've had COVID in the past 180 days and recovered.

If people test positive, they're advised to stay in the U.S. and isolate for five days, but if they're Canadian, they can still cross into Canada, as long as they have an isolation plan.

Returning Canadians are still required to pre-register online through ArriveCan, notes Tannous. If they don't, they face a fine of $1,000.

3 deaths reported Monday, 89 people in hospital

New Brunswick recorded three more COVID-related deaths over the weekend, and the number of people in hospital increased by 17 to 89.

Of those in hospital, 47 are hospitalized for COVID-19 and 42 were admitted for something else when they tested positive for the virus.

There are three people in intensive care, two of them on ventilators.

Public Health confirmed 1,065 new cases of COVID-19 through lab-based PCR tests between Saturday and Monday, putting the active case count at 3,542.

An additional 1,382 people self-reported testing positive on rapid tests.

A total of 731,429 PCR tests have been conducted to date.

As of Monday, 49.9 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers had received their COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, 87 per cent had received two vaccine doses, and 92.8 per cent had received one dose.

New Brunswick has had 37,482 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 33,634 recoveries so far and 304 COVID-related deaths.