N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province will pay New Brunswickers who travel at home again this summer

The Department of Tourism is offering to pay New Brunswickers to vacation at home again this summer as part of the province's COVID-19 recovery plan.

The Explore NB Travel Incentive Program will be reoffered again this year, with a budget of $4.5 million, Tourism, Heritage and Culture Minister Tammy Scott-Wallace announced Thursday as part of the department's budget estimates.

The program, launched last summer and recently renewed for fall-winter travel, "has supported many tourism operators throughout the province by allowing them to stay open and generate revenue during the pandemic," Scott-Wallace said in a statement.

No details about this summer's program have been released yet. The department's website says they will be shared "soon."

Under the previous programs, residents could apply for a 20 per cent rebate on eligible expenses of up to $1,000 for travel within the province that included an overnight stay.

Tourism Minister Tammy Scott-Wallace has said details about the renewed Explore NB travel rebate summer program will be announced 'soon.' (Submitted by Tammy Scott-Wallace)

To further support the hotel sector and communities significantly impacted by COVID-19, the department will provide $200,000 to help bring meetings, conventions and sport tourism back to the province and invest $350,000 in the tourism regional fund to assist regions with their tourism plans as the province identifies next steps in local governance reform, she said.

Funding has also been set aside to help the arts and culture sectors rebound post-COVID-19, said Wallace, calling the move "important" to government.

"We want to ensure that creative New Brunswickers can continue to connect and inspire us when times are tough and as they improve."

The plan includes:

$300,000 for the arts and culture recovery and reactivation fund.

Continuation of the Inspired by NB campaign to bring awareness of New Brunswick arts and cultural products through spending of $150,000.

COVID-19 funding for the New Brunswick Museum and Kings Landing at $100,000 and $200,000 respectively, to help them with their recovery.

An $85,000 increase in the New Brunswick Museum's operating budget.

COVID update at 2:30 p.m.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell and Health Minister Dorothy Shephard will provide an update on COVID-19 today.

A live briefing will be held in Fredericton at 2:30 p.m. It will be live streamed here on CBC New Brunswick's website and and on its Facebook and Twitter pages.

Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Wednesday, putting the total number of active cases at 141.

Dr. Jennifer Russell and Health Minister Dorothy Shephard will address reporters in Fredericton on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. (Government of New Brunswick)

Two of the cases were in the Saint John region, Zone 2, while the other 14 were in the Edmundston region, Zone 4.

As of Wednesday 19 people are in hospital, 13 of whom are in intensive care.

New Brunswick has had 1,752 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020. There have been 33 COVID-related deaths and 1,577 recoveries.

A total of 270,515 tests have been conducted, to date.

More possible exposures

Saint John region:

March 29 and April 1, Guardian Drugs-Herring Cove Pharmacy (924 Rte. 774, Unit 2, Welshpool, Campobello Island)

March 31, Service New Brunswick (73 Milltown Blvd., St. Stephen)

March 31, Giant Tiger (210 King St., St. Stephen)

March 31, Kent Building Supplies (188 King St., St. Stephen)

March 31, Carman's Diner (164 King St., St. Stephen)

Edmundston region:

April 7, 8 and 9, Canada Post (4 Grondin St., Edmundston)

April 8 and 9 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Fenêtre Unique (130 Rivière à la Truite Rd., Edmundston)

April 8 and 9, National Bank, (111 de l'Église St., Edmundston)

April 9 between 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (160 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

April 8 between 6:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m., April 7 between 6:30 a.m and 7:00 a.m., and April 6 between 6:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. – Tim Hortons (262 Isidore-Boucher Blvd., St-Jacques)

April 7 between after 6:00 p.m., April 6 after 6:00 p.m. – Epicerie Chez ti-Marc (256 Isidore-Boucher Blvd., St-Jacques)

April 7 between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., and April 6 between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. – Dollarama (787 Victoria St., Edmundston)

April 7 between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., and April 6 between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. – NB Liquor, (575 Victoria St., Edmundston)

April 7 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. – Jean Coutu (177 Victoria St., Edmundston)

April 7 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Subway (180 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

April 7 between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (577 Victoria St., Edmundston)

April 6 between 6:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. – Scotiabank (75 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

March 26 to April 8 – Napa Auto Parts - (260 Canada St., Edmundston)

March 20 to April 9, Atlantic Superstore (577 Victoria St., Edmundston)

April 5 at 11 a.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (160 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

April 1 – Royal Bank (48 Saint-François St., Edmundston)

March 31 between 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Scotiabank (75 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

March 30 between 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Scotiabank (75 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

March 29 between 8:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Scotiabank (75 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

Moncton region:

April 8 between 4:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – COSTCO Wholesale customer service (140 Granite Drive, Moncton)

April 6 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – YMCA Vaughan Harvey, (30 War Veterans Ave., Moncton)

April 4 between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Moncton Wesleyan Church (945 St. George Blvd., Moncton)

April 3 between 8:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – Kelseys Original Roadhouse (141 Trinity Dr., Moncton)

April 1 between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., April 3 between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., April 6 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., April 8 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – CF Champlain (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

Fredericton region:

March 31 – Murray's Irving Big Stop (198 Beardsley Rd., Beardsley)

Saint John region:

April 9 between 2:10 p.m. and 2:40 p.m., GAP Factory East Point, (15 Fashion Dr., Saint John)

April 9 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – McAllister Place, 519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John

April 8 between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., – McAllister Place, 519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John

April 8 between 1:15 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Service New Brunswick, 15 King Square North, Saint John

Service New Brunswick, 15 King Square North, Saint John April 1 between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – YMCA of Greater Saint John (191 Churchill Blvd., Saint John)

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: