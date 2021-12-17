N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Beer, cannabis, books and rapid-test kits?

New Brunswick is considering handing out COVID-19 rapid tests at N.B. Liquor and Cannabis N.B. stores, libraries, and other locations.

"Public Health and the planning team are actually looking at those options now," Health Minister Dorothy Shephard confirmed to CBC News on Friday.

Some other provinces have already announced they're making the test kits available at a variety of locations where people are expected to be over the holidays.

Ontario will have pop-up sites at some liquor stores, malls and libraries.

Shephard did not indicate when a decision will be made.

About 600,000 rapid-test kits have been distributed to schools, workplaces and pick-up locations across the province over the past week as part of a push to quickly identify new infections and slow the spread of the virus, now that the highly transmissible Omicron variant has arrived.

Rapid tests are being provided to all students so they can test regularly over the holidays.

Anyone who receives a positive rapid-test result, or who is experiencing one symptom of COVID-19, must isolate immediately and book a test at an assessment centre.

More information on the rapid-test kits program and pick-up locations is available online.

Restaurants, tourism industry face another lean holiday

The province's restaurant and tourism industry is preparing for another lean holiday period because of COVID-19 concerns and restrictions.

Cancellations are rolling in again this year as people rethink their holiday plans, said Carol Alderdice, president of the Tourism Industry Association of New Brunswick.

"I know cancellations are coming in all of the different restaurants, and I feel so bad for them," she said.

Many people are cancelling their restaurant reservations, according to the head of the Tourism Industry Association of New Brunswick. (Jon Collicott/CBC)

"Outside of, you know, of doing the social distancing [between tables] and the close 20 [contacts], the only other thing that they can do really is take out. It's really sad for restaurants. There's no doubt about it."

Under new COVID-19 measures announced earlier this week, restaurants are limited to 20 people per table and a distance of two metres must be maintained between tables, effective Friday at 11:59 p.m.

Restaurants have also been suffering from a labour shortage, said Alderdice, leading to "exhaustion" within the industry.

The tourism association is working with a coalition of small businesses in New Brunswick and advocating financial support for the small businesses.

Carol Alderdice, president and CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of New Brunswick, says many small businesses will be forced to close without federal relief. (Submitted by Carol Alderdice)

"And of course, absolutely the federal relief must continue because there will be so many companies shutting down if that doesn't happen," Alderdice said.

She said the industry needs the federal government to pass Bill C-2 as soon as possible. The bill contains a tourism and hospitality recovery program with wage and rent subsidies of up to 75 per cent for hotels, tour operators, travel agencies, and restaurants.

Record-high 1,237 active cases

Public Health announced 177 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a new single-day record high.

There are 1,237 active cases, also a pandemic record high.

Fourteen cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant have been confirmed across the Moncton region, Zone 1, Saint John region, 2, Fredericton region, Zone 3, and Miramichi region, Zone 7.

Forty-one people are in hospital in New Brunswick with COVID-19, including 15 people in intensive care. Seven of them are on ventilators.

As of Thursday, 82.5 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers were fully vaccinated against COVID, 89 per cent had received their first dose, and 11.1 per cent of those eligible had received a booster dose.

New Brunswick has recorded 10,150 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 8,767 recoveries so far, and 144 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 587,229 tests have been conducted to date.

Public exposure notices

Public Health has listed a number of new possible COVID-19 exposures Friday, including a trampoline park and pottery studio in the Saint John region, Zone 2, a fast food restaurant in the Bathurst region, Zone 6, and a funeral home in the Miramichi region, Zone 7.

For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, visit the provincial government's website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point-of-care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19, so even if results come back negative, people should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.