N.B. COVID-19 roundup: RCMP member tests positive for COVID-19

A member of the RCMP in New Brunswick has tested positive for COVID-19, the RCMP says.

In a media release, the RCMP said the police officer in the West District is isolating at home after being diagnosed with the respiratory infection.

The RCMP says "the case is not believed to be related to frontline interaction," but does not say how the officer contracted the disease.

This release comes hours after the province announced three new cases of COVID-19 Saturday. All of the new cases are in the Fredericton area, bringing the total infections to 98.

The RCMP release says one other employee was placed in sef-isolation "as a precaution." It's not clear if the second employee is showing symptoms.

"There is no anticipated impact on frontline policing or deployability," the release said.

The release said the New Brunswick RCMP has been prepared for "the eventuality" of a COVID-19 diagnosis among its workers.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, says the province continues to look for community transmission. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

It said it's allowing some office staff to work from home and is implementing physical distancing for people who continue to work in offices "for operational reasons."

The release said all frontline officers have personal protective equipment and "are using it when responding to calls that may involve possible exposure to COVID-19."

Province investigates transmission mode of six cases

On Saturday the province provided an updated breakdown of how each case was transmitted, but how six of the cases spread is still unknown.

Of the 98 total cases, 57 are travel related, 31 are close contacts of confirmed cases and four cases are from community transmission. The province is still investigating how six cases were transmitted, including the most recent three.

As of Saturday, six patients have been hospitalized and two have been discharged. Four patients remain in hospital, including one person in the intensive care unit, the release said.

The new cases have been confirmed with testing at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre lab in Moncton. As of Saturday, the province has conducted 5005 tests, but that does not mean 5005 people were tested. One person could have been tested more than once.

The release says 28 patients have recovered so far.

The new cases are:

A person aged 20-29 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

A person aged 30-39 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

A person aged 50-59 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

"We are at the point where we are going to see more community transmission,'' said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health in the news release.

"We are adapting daily to this changing health-care crisis. But the one thing that has not changed is the importance of people staying home."