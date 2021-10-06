N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Household gatherings a 'major source' of infections, says Higgs

Premier Blaine Higgs says the province decided to limit Thanksgiving weekend gatherings across New Brunswick to single households because household gatherings have been a "major source" of COVID-19 infections.

"Everyone gets together, some are vaccinated, some aren't. And then everyone walks out as a transmitter."

Asked why the province didn't place a ban on unvaccinated gatherings only, Higgs said a blanket ban will make enforcement easier.

"The fact is, 90 per cent would follow [the rules] but 10 per cent will throw caution to the wind," he told CBC's Information Morning Fredericton Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Higgs announced several measures aimed at limiting the spread of the virus and preventing further hospitalizations.

Among them, all New Brunswickers must limit their private holidays gatherings to their single households, both indoors and outdoors, starting Friday at 6 p.m. until Monday at 11:59 p.m.

They can still get together at restaurants and other businesses that check for proof of vaccination.

Travel outside the province is also permitted.

Public Safety officers will conduct checks throughout the province, with a focus on the "hot zones" subject to a two-week circuit breaker. These include Zone 1, the Moncton region, as far north as and including Sainte-Anne-de-Kent; Zone 3 in the Upper St. John River Valley north of and including Florenceville-Bristol; and all of Zone 4, the Edmundston region.

Non-essential travel in and out of these areas is prohibited and will also be enforced with random road checks, said Higgs.

"You can expect checkpoints but it's not going to be like a blockade on the road," he said. "We are relying on people to help us get over the hump here. It's not going to be done through enforcement."

Outbreak at psychiatric hospital

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the province's only dedicated mental health hospital, says the Department of Health.

The outbreak at the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton is affecting its operation, including the forensic psychiatry assessment unit, said department spokesperson Gail Harding.

"Vitalité Health Network is working closely with Justice and Public Safety to manage the situation," she said in an emailed statement, without elaborating on what steps are being taken.

The unit is the only place in the province where accused are sent for a 30-day psychiatric assessment to determine their fitness to stand trial and whether they are criminally responsible. Fifteen-day assessments can be done in jail.

Harding did not reveal how many cases have been confirmed at the hospital or say whether they involve patients or staff.

"Public Health has a duty to protect each individual's rights to privacy and cannot provide further breakdown which could lead to the re-identification of individuals or a group of individuals in a constant effort to avoid stigmatization or blame," she said.

Restigouche has 140 beds, according to Vitalité's website.

In addition to forensic psychiatry, the hospital provides specialized medium- and long-term psychiatric rehabilitation services, consultation and stabilization for those suffering from complex psychiatric problems or related illnesses, and care for those who are not fit to stand trial or have been found not criminally responsible because of mental disorders.

UNB cancels in-person grad ceremony

The University of New Brunswick has cancelled its in-person fall graduation ceremonies, given the growing number of COVID-19 cases across the province.

Convocation ceremonies were scheduled to be held in Fredericton next Thursday and in Saint John next Friday.

"We have been very much looking forward to celebrating graduates' academic achievements in person and have dedicated substantial efforts and resources in ensuring that the celebration was well planned, memorable and safe," a notice on the university's website states.

"However, the current circumstances across the province are making it very challenging to hold an in-person graduation."

The decision to cancel is a difficult but necessary one, it said, in the best interests of graduates, their guests, the UNB community and the wider New Brunswick community.

These would have been the first graduation ceremonies to take place in person since the fall of 2019.

Graduates from last year and this spring who took part in virtual ceremonies had also been invited to participate.

782 active cases

The province announced another COVID-related death Tuesday and 90 new cases.

Fifty people are in hospital, 23 of them in intensive care. No one under the age of 19 is in hospital.

There are now 782 active cases across the province.

A total of 80.7 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 or older are fully vaccinated, up from 80.6 on Monday, while 89.7 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine, up from 89.5.

New Brunswick has had 4,670 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 3,818 recoveries so far and 69 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 476,714 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began, including 3,120 since the report Monday.

Latest public exposure notices

The following are new public exposures released by Public Health on Tuesday:

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Oct. 1 between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – The Fisherman (640 Main St., Shediac)

(640 Main St., Shediac) Oct. 1 between 2:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. – Université de Moncton, Michel-Bastarache Law Library (18 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton)

(18 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton) Sept. 29 to October 3 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Walmart (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 27 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – George Dumont Hospital, Ophthalmology Waiting Room (330 Université Ave., Moncton)

(330 Université Ave., Moncton) Sept. 27 and 28 between 1:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Walmart (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 24 between noon and 8:30 p.m. – Walmart (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 23 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Walmart (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Sept. 24, 25, and 26 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – STMR.36 BBQ and Social (Delta Fredericton) (225 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton)

(225 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton) Sept. 19 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Pentecostal Church in Motion (1709 Route 101, Nasonworth)

(1709 Route 101, Nasonworth) Sept. 19 between 10 a.m. and noon – Pentecostal Church in Motion (1709 Route 101, Nasonworth)

Edmundston region, Zone 4:

Sept. 29 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 29 between noon and 12:30 p.m. – Subway (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

(360 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Sept. 29 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Pür & Simple (30 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston)

(30 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 27 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska St., Grand Falls) Sept. 27 between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Physio Proactive de Saint-Quentin (168 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(168 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 27 between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 20, 24, and 27 between 8:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. – CCNB – Edmundston Campus (35 15-aout Rd., Edmundston)

(35 15-aout Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 25 between noon and 9 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska St., Grand Falls) Sept. 24 between 11:30 a.m. and noon – Physio Proactive de Saint-Quentin (168 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(168 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 24 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 23 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Giant Tiger (200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 22 between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Sept. 27, 28, and 29 between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Brick (1165 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

(1165 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 23 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Sobeys (1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

Public Health recommends that people who have been at a possible public exposure site and are not fully vaccinated get a COVID test, even if they don't have symptoms. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811.

If they do have symptoms, they must isolate while they await their results.

For people who are fully vaccinated, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID test if symptoms develop.

Anyone who frequented the locations at the specified dates and times should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters for the next 14 days.

Previous exposure notices

The following are exposure notices from the past two weeks. For the full list beyond this time period, please visit the Government of New Brunswick's website.

Public Health has identified a case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Sept. 21 – Air Canada Flight 8942 – from Toronto to Moncton departed at 7:55 a.m.

– from Toronto to Moncton departed at 7:55 a.m. Sept. 19 – Air Canada Flight 8790 – from Montreal to Saint John departed at 7:56 p.m.

– from Montreal to Saint John departed at 7:56 p.m. Sept. 18 – Flair Airlines Flight 8137 – from Toronto to Saint John departed at 7:12 a.m.

Public Health has also identified other places in the province where people may have been exposed to the virus over the past two weeks.

Moncton region, Zone 1

Sept. 28 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. – Remi Rossignol Pavilion, Room D102, Université de Moncton (60 Notre-Dame-du-Sacre-Coeur St., Moncton)

(60 Notre-Dame-du-Sacre-Coeur St., Moncton) Sept. 27 between 8:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. – Arts Pavilion, Room MAR217, Université de Moncton (55 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton)

(55 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton) Sept. 27 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. – Taillon Pavilion, Room MTA 328, Université de Moncton (18 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton)

(18 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton) Sept. 26 between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – J.K. Irving Centre Moncton Wildcats game (30 Evangéline St., Bouctouche)

(30 Evangéline St., Bouctouche) Sept. 26 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Costco (140 Granite Dr., Moncton)

(140 Granite Dr., Moncton) Sept. 26 between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Hockey Heroes Weekend Superior Propane Centre (55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton)

(55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton) Sept. 25 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Hockey Heroes Weekend Superior Propane Centre (55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton)

(55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton) Sept. 25 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Ardene (181 Trinity Dr., Moncton)

(181 Trinity Dr., Moncton) Sept. 25 between 11 a.m. and noon – YMCA (30 War Ave., Moncton)

(30 War Ave., Moncton) Sept. 24 between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Hockey Heroes Weekend Superior Propane Centre (55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton)

(55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton) Sept. 24 and 25 between 10:20 p.m. and 4:20 a.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre emergency room (330 Université Ave., Moncton)

(330 Université Ave., Moncton) Sept. 23 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Maple Leaf Queen's Buffet (939 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

(939 Mountain Rd., Moncton) Sept. 23 between 9:30 a.m. and noon – White Cab Taxi (981 Main St., Moncton)

(981 Main St., Moncton) ​Sept. 22, 23, 24, and 25 – Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham (2515 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

(2515 Mountain Rd., Moncton) Sept. 22 and 23 between 11 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre emergency room (330 Université Ave.

(330 Université Ave. Sept. 21 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. – St. Louis Bar and Grill (500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe)

(500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe) Sept. 20 and Sept. 24 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. – Route 16 Diner (4335 Route 16, Malden)

(4335 Route 16, Malden) Sept. 20 and 23 between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. – Tim Hortons (85 Harrisville Blvd., Moncton

(85 Harrisville Blvd., Moncton Sept. 20 and Sept. 21 between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Moncton Hospital obstetrics unit (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton)

(135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton) Sept. 20 between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Club D'âge D'or de Dieppe (445 Acadie Ave., Dieppe)

(445 Acadie Ave., Dieppe) Sept. 19 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. – Kiwanis Park (80 Limerick St., Moncton)

(80 Limerick St., Moncton) Sept. 19 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Rose's Your Independent Grocer (75 Main St., Sackville)

(75 Main St., Sackville) Sept. 19 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – TH Sports Group, Sports Complex (184 Barker St., Moncton)

(184 Barker St., Moncton) Sept. 19 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Tim Hortons (151 Horseman Rd., Moncton)

(151 Horseman Rd., Moncton) Sept. 19 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre radiology department (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

(330 Université Ave, Moncton) Sept.19 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Tim Hortons (151 Horseman Rd., Moncton)

(151 Horseman Rd., Moncton) Sept. 19 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre radiology department (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

(330 Université Ave, Moncton) Sept. 19 between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. – Tandoori Zaika (196 Robinson St., Moncton)

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Oct. 1 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. – Guardian Pharmacy (101 King St., St. Stephen)

(101 King St., St. Stephen) Sept. 29 between 9 a.m. and noon – St. Joseph's Hospital, Urgent Care Department (130 Bayard Dr., Saint John)

(130 Bayard Dr., Saint John) Sept. 28 between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. – St. Joseph's Hospital, Urgent Care Department (130 Bayard Dr., Saint John)

(130 Bayard Dr., Saint John) Sept. 27 and 28 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Guardian Pharmacy (101 King St., St. Stephen)

between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – (101 King St., St. Stephen) Sept. 26 between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Centre Point Victory Church (101 Wilton St., Saint John)

(101 Wilton St., Saint John) Sept. 26 between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Saint John Regional Hospital, emergency department (400 University Ave., Saint John)

(400 University Ave., Saint John) Sept. 24 between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Circle K (707 Eagle Rock Rd., Welsford)

(707 Eagle Rock Rd., Welsford) Sept. 23 between 4:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Circle K (707 Eagle Rock Rd., Welsford)

(707 Eagle Rock Rd., Welsford) Sept. 22 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Forever Healthy Allergy Elimination Centre (1040 Main St., Sussex)

(1040 Main St., Sussex) Sept. 21 between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Sobeys (1 Plaza Ave., Saint John)

(1 Plaza Ave., Saint John) Sept. 21 between noon and 3 p.m. – The S. O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home (23 Main St., St. Stephen)

(23 Main St., St. Stephen) Sept. 21 between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Michaels (80 McAllister Dr. Saint John)

(80 McAllister Dr. Saint John) September 21 – Kent (797 Millennium Dr., Rothesay)

(797 Millennium Dr., Rothesay) Sept. 21 – Thai Express (533 Westmorland Rd., Saint John)

(533 Westmorland Rd., Saint John) Sept. 21 – Home Depot (55 Depot Crt., Saint John)

(55 Depot Crt., Saint John) Sept. 21 – Alcool NB Liquor (40 East Point Way, Saint John)

(40 East Point Way, Saint John) Sept. 21 – Sobeys (40 East Point Way, Saint John)

(40 East Point Way, Saint John) Sept. 20 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Voting station (5 Rose St., St. Stephen)

(5 Rose St., St. Stephen) Sept. 20 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Holy Rosary Catholic Church (5 Rose St., St. Stephen)

(5 Rose St., St. Stephen) Sept. 19 – Center Point Victory Church (101 Wilton St., Saint John)

(101 Wilton St., Saint John) Sept. 19 – Kings Church (332 Hampton Rd., Quispamsis)

(332 Hampton Rd., Quispamsis) Sept. 19 – Dairy Queen (499 Rothesay Ave., Saint John)

(499 Rothesay Ave., Saint John) Sept. 19 – Kent (85 Consumers Dr., Saint John)

(85 Consumers Dr., Saint John) Sept. 19 – Dan's Country Market (229 Churchill Blvd., Saint John)

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Sept. 27 between 10 a.m. and noon – Shoppers Drug Mart (3710 Connell St., Woodstock)

(3710 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 26 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Circle K (1095 Broadway St., Woodstock)

(1095 Broadway St., Woodstock) Sept. 26 between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. – The Corner Store (122 Houlton Rd., Woodstock)

(122 Houlton Rd., Woodstock) Sept. 26 between noon and 2 p.m. – Canadian Tire (388 Connell St., Woodstock)

(388 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 26 between 10 a.m. and noon – Truth Temple Inc (2930 Williamstown Rd., Centreville)

(2930 Williamstown Rd., Centreville) Sept. 25 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. – Scott's Independent Grocer (24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover)

(24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover) Sept. 25 and September 24 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Walmart (430 Connell St., Woodstock)

(430 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 25 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (350 Connell St., Woodstock)

(350 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 24 between 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Walmart (430 Connell St., Woodstock)

(430 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 24 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Fredericton CO-OP (170 Doak Rd., Fredericton)

(170 Doak Rd., Fredericton) Sept. 24 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (471 Smythe St., Fredericton)

(471 Smythe St., Fredericton) Sept. 23 between 8 a.m. and 12 noon – Service New Brunswick (200 Kings St., Woodstock)

New Brunswick (200 Kings St., Woodstock) Sept. 23 between 10 a.m. and 12 noon – Florenceville Veterinary Clinic (55 Allison Rd., Riverbank)

Veterinary Clinic (55 Allison Rd., Riverbank) Sept. 23 between 10 a.m. and noon – Shoppers Drug Mart (3710 Connell St., Woodstock)

(3710 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 23 between 10 a.m. and noon – Glenn's Grocery (9146 Main St., Woodstock)

(9146 Main St., Woodstock) Sept. 23 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Costco (25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton)

(25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton) Sept. 23 between 2:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Walmart (430 Connell St., Woodstock)

(430 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 23 and 24 – Days Inn Hotel (60 Brayson Blvd., Oromocto)

(60 Brayson Blvd., Oromocto) Sept. 23 – Corrective Health Services (435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton)

(435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton) Sept. 22 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – STMR.36 BBQ and Social (Delta Fredericton) (225 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton)

(225 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton) Sept. 22 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Costco (25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton)

(25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton) Sept. 22 and 23 between 8 a.m. and noon – Gateway Dental Centre (22 Commerce Dr., Oromocto)

(22 Commerce Dr., Oromocto) Sept. 21 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – RustiCo (304 King St., Fredericton)

(304 King St., Fredericton) Sept. 21, 22, and 23 – Delta Hotels by Marriott (225 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton)

(225 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton) Sept. 20, 21, and 22 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Walmart (430 Connell St., Woodstock)

(430 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 21 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Walmart (430 Connell St., Woodstock)

(430 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – GoodLife Fitness (435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton)

(435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton) Sept. 19 between 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Subway (18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover)

(18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover) Sept. 19 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.– Cannon's Cross Pub (15 Riverside Dr., Fredericton)

Edmundston region, Zone 4:

Oct. 1 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. – Kent (772 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(772 Victoria St., Edmundston) Sept. 30 between 9:45 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. – Bonichoix (4 Saint-Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint-Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 29 between 6:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. – Esso (15 Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

(15 Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 29 between 1:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 29 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls

(180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls Sept. 26 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Eglise Assomption communion class (355 Chapel St., Grand Falls)

(355 Chapel St., Grand Falls) Sept. 26 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Shell (443 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls)

(443 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 26 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 24 and Sept. 25 between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Shell (443 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls)

(443 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 25 between 11:35 a.m. and noon – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 25 between 11 a.m. and noon – Grand Falls Farmers' Market (68 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(68 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 25 between 10:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – The Red Barn (10549 Route 144, Saint André)

(10549 Route 144, Saint André) Sept. 25 between 9:25 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. – Giant Tiger (200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 25 between 8:45 a.m. and 9:20 a.m. – Simply for Life (91 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls)

(91 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 25 between 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Hill Top Restaurant (131 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(131 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 17 to 25 – Bernier Meat Shop (40 Industrielle Rd., Saint Leonard)

(40 Industrielle Rd., Saint Leonard) Sept. 27 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – UNI Financial Cooperative (51 Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

(51 Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 27 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Familiprix (116 Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

(116 Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick) Between Sept. 20 and 24 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Archway Insurance (166 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(166 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 25 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Canadian Tire (590 Victoria Rd., Edmundston)

(590 Victoria Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 24 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 24 and Sept. 23 between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – voting station Best Western Edmundston (280 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(280 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Sept. 23 between 4:45 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Giant Tiger (200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 23 between 7:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Marché Bonichoix - J.M. & C. Dugas Ltée (4 Saint-Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint-Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 23 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Saint Quentin Cooperative ( 145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 22 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. – McDonald's ( 230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 22 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Sports Experts (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) ept. 22 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart ( 344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 22 between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Bonichoix ( 4 Camille St., Kedgwick)

4 Camille St., Kedgwick) Sept. 22 between 1:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria St., Edmundston) Sept. 22 between 12:45 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. – IGA extra Supermarché (580 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(580 Victoria St., Edmundston) Sept. 21 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Bonichoix (4 Saint-Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint-Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 21 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Greco Pizza (10 Mahsus Crt., Edmundston)

(10 Mahsus Crt., Edmundston) Sept. 20 and 21 between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Royal Bank (305 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(305 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 21 between 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – McDonald's ( 230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 21 between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 21 between 2:45 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. – Vaccination clinic, E.P. Sénéchal Centre (60 Ouellette Rd., Grand Falls)

(60 Ouellette Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 21 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Vaccination clinc, E. P. Sénéchal Centre (60 Ouellet St., Grand Falls)

(60 Ouellet St., Grand Falls) Sept. 21 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Vaccination clinic, E. P. Sénéchal Centre (60 Ouellette Rd., Grand Falls)

(60 Ouellette Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Jean-Daigle Centre (85 15-aout Rd., Edmundston)

(85 15-aout Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 20 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. – Dollarama (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 1 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and Sept. 17 between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.– PhysioFirst Prof. Corp. (68 Ouellette St., Suite 100, Grand Falls)

(68 Ouellette St., Suite 100, Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Hilltop (131 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(131 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Walmart ( 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Voting station Eglise St. Jacques (6 Ecole St., Edmundston)

(6 Ecole St., Edmundston) Sept. 20 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Léopold Roy House ( 212 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

212 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Sept. 20 between noon and 1 p.m. – Bonichoix ( 4 Camille St., Kedgwick)

4 Camille St., Kedgwick) Sept. 20 between noon and 1 p.m. – Burger King (100 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls

(100 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls Sept. 20 between 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – McDonald's ( 230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Pizza Delight ( 462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Bonichoix (4 Camille St., Kedgwick)

(4 Camille St., Kedgwick) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Voting station Salle des Citoyens (4 St. Jean St., Kedgwick)

(4 St. Jean St., Kedgwick) Sept. 20 between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Marché Bonichoix D. Poitras (746 Main St., Saint Leonard)

(746 Main St., Saint Leonard) Sept. 20 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Green Diamond Equipment (67 Ouellette Rd., Grand Falls)

(67 Ouellette Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. – Tim Hortons (54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin)

(54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 19 between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Le Grand Saut (155 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(155 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) September 19 between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Pizza Delight ( 115 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

115 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 19 between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Boston Pizza (164 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(164 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Sept. 19 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Pizza Delight (462 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

(462 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Toner Food Master ( 328 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls)

328 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between noon and 5 p.m. – Animalerie R L Tropical (721 Victoria Rd., Edmundston)

(721 Victoria Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 19 between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Jean Coutu (276 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(276 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Walmart ( 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 2:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Les Brasseurs du Petit-Sault (45 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston)

(45 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 19 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore ( 240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Walmart ( 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Jean-Daigle Centre (85 15-aout Rd., Edmundston)

(85 15-aout Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 19 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Dollarama ( 180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Canadian Tire (590 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(590 Victoria St., Edmundston) Sept. 19 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 1:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. – Sports Experts (33 Canada St., Edmundston)

(33 Canada St., Edmundston) Sept. 19 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Walmart ( 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Giant Tiger ( 200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore ( 240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Pür & Simple (30 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston)

(30 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 19 between 10 a.m. and noon – Shoppers Drug Mart ( 180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Giant Tiger ( 200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Foodland (535 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls)

(535 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Pizza Delight (462 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

(462 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls) Sept. 13 between 3 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. – Jean-Daigle Centre (85 15-aout Rd., Edmundston)

(85 15-aout Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 13 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Jean-Daigle Centre (85 15-aout Rd., Edmundston)

Campbellton region, Zone 5:

Oct. 1 – East Coast Industrial (1 Boom Rd., Atholville)

(1 Boom Rd., Atholville) Sept. 29 and 30 – East Coast Industrial (1 Boom Rd., Atholville)

(1 Boom Rd., Atholville) Sept. 29 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. – McIntyre Convenience (230 Chaleur St., Charlo)

(230 Chaleur St., Charlo) Sept. 27 and 28 – East Coast Industrial (1 Boom Rd., Atholville)

(1 Boom Rd., Atholville) Sept. 22, 25, and 26 – Pseudio Boutique (312 Val D'Amour Rd., Campbellton)

– (312 Val D'Amour Rd., Campbellton) Sept. 24 between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Osprey Truck Stop (2 Martin St., Eel River Bar First Nation)

(2 Martin St., Eel River Bar First Nation) Sept. 23 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Claire France (312 Val D'Amour, Campbellton)

(312 Val D'Amour, Campbellton) Sept. 23 between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Dooly's (81 Roseberry St., Campbellton)

(81 Roseberry St., Campbellton) Sept. 22 between 11:05 a.m. and noon – Vaccine clinic, Campbellton Regional Hospital (189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton)

(189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton) Sept. 21 between 6 p.m. and midnight – Dooly's (81 E Roseberry St., Campbellton)

(81 E Roseberry St., Campbellton) Sept. 22 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. – Dooly's (81 E Roseberry St., Campbellton)

(81 E Roseberry St., Campbellton) Sept. 18 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Country Kitchen (14154 Route 17, Glen Levit)

Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Sept. 29 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Vaccination clinic, K.C. Irving Centre ( 850 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

850 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 25 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Vaccination clinic, K.C. Irving Centre ( 850 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

850 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 20, 21, and 22 – Comfort Inn (1170 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(1170 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 21 between 6 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 21 between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. – UNI Financial Cooperation (1215 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(1215 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 20 between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 19 between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 19 between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

Miramichi region, Zone 7:

Sept. 30 between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Subway (186 King St., Miramichi)

Sept. 28 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Subway (186 King St., Miramichi)

Sept. 27 between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Subway (186 King St., Miramichi)

Sept. 26 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Subway (186 King St., Miramichi)

Sept. 24 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Subway (186 King St., Miramichi)

Sept. 22, 23, and 24 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Guillevin International (318 Dalton Ave., Miramichi)

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.