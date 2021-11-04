N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province to provide update this afternoon, Day 7 of CUPE strike

The province will provide an update on COVID-19 this afternoon, on Day 7 of a strike by members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees that has disrupted health care and other public services.

Many COVID testing centres are closed, Public Health has limited lab polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests to four priority groups, regional health authority vaccination clinics can no longer accommodate walk-ins, and fewer rapid-screening kit pickup locations are operating.

Daily tests have dropped to a 269 Wednesday from 1,348 last Thursday, before the strike began, according to the COVID-19 dashboard, raising concerns about whether COVID cases are being found.

"While Public Health has implemented contingency plans, CUPE did not agree to the designation of essential workers in COVID-19 services (screening, vaccination clinics, assessment centres, labs), putting further strain on the health-care system," the government said in a news release Monday.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will participate in the 2:30 p.m. news conference.

It will be livestreamed here on CBC New Brunswick's website and on the government's English and French-language YouTube channels.

The strike involves 22,000 workers in 10 CUPE locals, including health care, education, transportation and agricultural sectors, as well as social workers, jail guards, court stenographers and staff at WorkSafeNB and New Brunswick community colleges.

It began last Friday after a second breakdown in contract negotiations. The locals have been without contracts for years.

The government is expected to meet with CUPE today in the hopes of restarting contract talks.

19 people in hospital, 13 in ICU

Public Health reported one new COVID-related death and 60 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Nineteen people are hospitalized because of the virus, including 13 in intensive care.

There are 458 active cases of COVID across the province.

A total of 85.3 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 or older are fully vaccinated, while 92.7 per cent have received their first dose.

New Brunswick has had 6,576 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 5,998 recoveries so far and 119 deaths.

A total of 528,499 COVID tests have been conducted to date.

Public exposure notices

Public Health has posted new public exposure notices Thursday. For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, please visit the government of New Brunswick's website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms must get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms, are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point of care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test or PCR test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19 so even if their results comes back negative, they should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.