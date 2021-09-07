The province included GeneXpert COVID-19 tests in the daily total last week for the first time during the pandemic after the CUPE strike brought down the numbers and provoked concerns about the accuracy of case data.

Department of Health spokesperson Gail Harding confirmed GeneXpert tests, which are conducted at regional hospital laboratories and provide rapid results, have never been part of the COVID-19 dashboard testing totals.

Officials did not immediately respond to questions about whether GeneXpert testing was increased to compensate for strike-related testing centre closures and reduced capacity at the province's microbiology lab at the Dr. Georges-L-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton.

Last Thursday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell was asked during the COVID briefing whether she was concerned Public Health might be missing a significant number of positive cases by not testing at the province's full capacity. She replied that 727 tests were conducted the previous day.

In addition to the 300 polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests, reflected on the COVID-19 dashboard, there were 427 GeneXpert tests, "which are also PCR," she said.

"The results collected by GeneXpert testing are not recorded on the COVID-19 dashboard," Harding said in an emailed statement.

They have never been, she said.

GeneXpert COVID-19 testing has been conducted in New Brunswick since April 2020.

It can produce results in about 45 minutes instead of the Dumont lab taking between 24 and 48 hours, but are still "considered diagnostic and confirmatory," said Harding.

"GeneXPert tests are typically used at the discretion of the regional medical officer of health for a rapid result," said Harding. She did not elaborate.

Earlier in the pandemic, they were reserved for certain pre-op patients.

GeneXpert tests are conducted at Horizon and Vitalité hospital labs in Edmundston, Campbellton, Bathurst, Miramichi, Moncton, Fredericton and Saint John.

In May 2020, the seven labs had a combined capacity of about 200 tests a day, Dr. John Dornan, now interim president and CEO of Horizon, had said.

Before the CUPE strike, now into Day 12, more than 1,000 PCR tests were being conducted daily, but the daily totals dropped to a few hundred.

Last Tuesday, Public Health announced four priority groups for PCR testing because of the impact of the strike:

Those working and living in vulnerable settings, such as a hospital, long-term care home, or shelter

Those prioritized by a medical officer of health

Anyone who is symptomatic, with priority given to those who are unvaccinated

Those who require testing for travel, although with no guarantee of a 72-hour turnaround for test results

Horizon's testing centres in the Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton regions all closed last Tuesday, and the Miramichi centre was operating at reduced capacity.

Last Wednesday, when asked whether he felt enough testing was being conducted to be certain COVID cases were being found, Premier Blaine Higgs replied, "Our testing is down a bit. So yes, it's a concern.

"However, I'm assured by the medical authorities that we are up today," he told reporters, citing between 800 and 900 tests instead of the 269 the dashboard showed.

Last Friday, the province ordered striking health-care workers back to work. Those mandated back include more than 2,000 workers in locals 1252, 1190 and 1251, which represent support staff in vaccination clinics and hospitals, and those providing laundry services to hospitals and nursing homes.

Strike action by those not affected by the order continues. This includes about 20,000 workers in the education, transportation and agricultural sectors, as well as social workers, correctional officers, court stenographers and staff at WorkSafeNB and New Brunswick community colleges.

Neither the Department of Health nor Horizon officials have said how many people are waiting for COVID-19 tests.

But on Monday, Horizon spokesperson Kris McDavid said "any remaining backlog in testing capacity is anticipated to be cleared up within the next day or two."

Harding said "operations should be back to normal shortly."

504 active cases

Public Health reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Seventeen people are in hospital because of the virus, including nine in intensive care.

There are 504 active cases across the province.

A total of 86 per cent of New Brunswickers 12 or older are fully vaccinated, up from 85.9 per cent, and 92.9 per cent have received their first vaccine dose, unchanged.

New Brunswick has had 6,813 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 6,187 recoveries so far and 121 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 530,720 tests have been conducted.

Workplace transmissions

WorkSafeNB has declined to identify the three workplaces where "almost 30" cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in recent weeks.

"We are unable to identify the employers," spokesperson Laragh Dooley said in an emailed statement.

The Crown corporation reported an increase in workplace COVID-19 transmissions last Friday.

"In recent weeks, Public Health has confirmed COVID-19 cases transmitted through workplace exposures. These include workplaces in health care, long-term care, education, childcare facilities, construction and manufacturing," it said in a statement to employers.

"There have been almost 30 cases associated with just three workplaces and the number continues to rise as case investigations continue."

Asked what WorkSafeNB is doing to address the situation, Dooley said officers are inspecting the specific workplaces identified by Public Health.

The Crown corporation is also "reaching out to specific sector partners to ensure they are communicating with their members … about the concerns," she said, citing the New Brunswick Construction Safety Association as an example.

"Officers were already, and will continue to, talk about the matter whenever they have the opportunity during contact with workplaces," Dooley added.

No new cases in schools

No new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in any schools since Monday, according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

Thirty-two schools are still actively affected, the dashboard shows.

All schools moved to online learning last week because of the CUPE strike. Students will continue to learn from home until the strike is over, the government has said.

A total of 453 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at 122 schools since the beginning of the school year.

Since Sept. 7, there have been confirmed COVID cases at 68 early learning and child-care centres. The total number of cases has not been released.

Public exposure notices

Public Health has posted no new public exposures Tuesday.

For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, please visit the government of New Brunswick's website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should still get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms, are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point of care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19 so even if their results comes back negative, they should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.