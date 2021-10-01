N.B. COVID-19 round-up: Moncton doctor sets up screening clinic to help cut test wait times

A doctor in Moncton hopes to help alleviate the wait times for COVID-19 testing in the region by setting up a pop-up COVID screening clinic.

Dr. Isabelle-Anne Girouard, who works at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre, and a group of nurses have set up a site in the parking lot of the Platinum Educational Centre in Dieppe.

Girouard says she wanted to start the clinic after her own family's encounter with COVID.

"My little girl had a runny nose and I got her swabbed, and to my surprise, it came back positive without really knowing because we hadn't been in contact with anyone that was [suspect] of COVID. So I thought I'd try to help out the other moms out there who needed help."

Given the recent surge in COVID cases across the province the demand for tests has also risen.

As of Wednesday, people in some health zones are waiting an average of four to five days to get an appointment, Department of Health Bruce Macfarlane has said.

On average, it takes another five business days to get the results, unless a case is marked as high priority, in which case the average turnaround time is 24 to 48 hours, Macfarlane said.

The "optimal turnaround time for testing, from administering the test, to specimen collection, to processing and call back is three to five days," he said.

The screening clinic is for people who have at least one symptom of COVID-19 or who have been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the greater Moncton area.

It will operate from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. until Sunday, with Girouard and a dozen nurses volunteering their time.

There are 209 active cases in the Moncton region, Zone 1.

690 active cases

Public Health reported two more COVID-related deaths Thursday and the biggest single-day jump in new cases at 99.

Someone in their 40s in the Fredericton region and someone in their 60s in the Edmundston region died "as a result of COVID-19." The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province is now at 59.

There are 40 people hospitalized with COVID, 16 of them in an intensive care unit.

There are now 690 active cases of COVID across the province.

Eighty per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated, while 88.9 per cent have received at least one dose.

A total of 464,551 tests have been conducted to date, as of Thursday.

New Brunswick has had 4,187 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 3,437 recoveries so far.

Latest public exposure notices

Public Health has listed several new public exposure sites in the province on Thursday.

Moncton region, Zone 1

Sept. 26 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Costco (140 Granite Dr., Moncton)

(140 Granite Dr., Moncton) Sept. 26 between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – J.K. Irving Centre Moncton Wildcats game (30 Evangéline St., Bouctouche)

(30 Evangéline St., Bouctouche) Sept. 23 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Maple Leaf Queen's Buffet (939 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

Fredericton region, Zone 3

Sept. 19 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.– Cannon's Cross Pub (15 Riverside Dr., Fredericton)

Edmundston region, Zone 4

Between Sept. 20 and 24 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Archway Insurance (166 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(166 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 21 between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Previous exposure notices

Public Health has identified a case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Sept. 21 – Air Canada Flight 8942 – from Toronto to Moncton departed at 7:55 a.m.

– from Toronto to Moncton departed at 7:55 a.m. Sept. 19 – Air Canada Flight 8790 – from Montreal to Saint John departed at 7:56 p.m.

– from Montreal to Saint John departed at 7:56 p.m. Sept. 18 – Flair Airlines Flight 8137 – from Toronto to Saint John departed at 7:12 a.m.

– from Toronto to Saint John departed at 7:12 a.m. Sept, 16 – Air Canada Flight 8512 – from Montreal to Bathurst departed at 4:50 p.m.

– from Montreal to Bathurst departed at 4:50 p.m. Sept.14 – Air Canada Flight 8502 – from Montreal to Fredericton departed at 1:25 p.m.

Public Health has also identified other places in the province where people may have been exposed to the virus over the past two weeks.

Moncton region, Zone 1

Sept. 25 between 11 a.m. and noon – YMCA (30 War Ave., Moncton)

(30 War Ave., Moncton) ​Sept. 22, 23, 24, and 25 – Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham (2515 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

(2515 Mountain Rd., Moncton) Sept. 24 and 25 between 10:20 p.m. and 4:20 a.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre emergency room (330 Université Ave., Moncton)

(330 Université Ave., Moncton) Sept. 23 between 9:30 a.m. and noon – White Cab Taxi (981 Main St., Moncton)

(981 Main St., Moncton) Sept. 22 and 23 between 11 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre emergency room (330 Université Ave.

(330 Université Ave. Sept. 20 and Sept. 24 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. – Route 16 Diner (4335 Route 16, Malden)

(4335 Route 16, Malden) Sept. 21 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. – St. Louis Bar and Grill (500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe)

(500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe) Sept. 20 and Sept. 21 between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Moncton Hospital obstetrics unit (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton)

(135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton) Sept. 20 between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Club D'âge D'or de Dieppe (445 Acadie Ave., Dieppe)

(445 Acadie Ave., Dieppe) Sept. 19 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. – Kiwanis Park (80 Limerick St., Moncton)

(80 Limerick St., Moncton) Sept. 19 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Rose's Your Independent Grocer (75 Main St., Sackville)

(75 Main St., Sackville) Sept. 19 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – TH Sports Group, Sports Complex (184 Barker St., Moncton)

(184 Barker St., Moncton) Sept. 19 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Tim Hortons (151 Horseman Rd., Moncton)

(151 Horseman Rd., Moncton) Sept. 19 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre radiology department (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

(330 Université Ave, Moncton) Sept. 19 between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. – Tandoori Zaika (196 Robinson St., Moncton)

(196 Robinson St., Moncton) Sept. 18 between 4 p.m. to midnight – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre radiology department (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

(330 Université Ave, Moncton) Sept. 18 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Magnetic Hill Winery (860 Front Mountain Rd., Moncton)

(860 Front Mountain Rd., Moncton) Sept. 18 between 11:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. – St. James' Gate (14 Church St., Moncton)

(14 Church St., Moncton) Sept. 18 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. – East Coast Amusements of New Brunswick (377 Killam Dr., Moncton)

(377 Killam Dr., Moncton) Sept. 17 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Sephora (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 17 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. – H&M (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 17 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. – East Side Mario's (99 Trinity Dr., Moncton)

(99 Trinity Dr., Moncton) Sept. 17 between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Superior Propane Centre (Rink D) (55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton)

(Rink D) (55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton) Sept. 17 between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Moxies Grill and Bar (10 Wyse St., Moncton)

(10 Wyse St., Moncton) Sept. 17 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Costco (140 Granite Dr., Moncton)

(140 Granite Dr., Moncton) Sept. 16 and 17 between 8 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Moncton Hospital emergency department (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton)

(135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton) Sept. 16 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Sephora (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 16 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. – H&M (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 16 between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Arbys (1029 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Sept. 22 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Forever Healthy Allergy Elimination Centre (1040 Main St., Sussex)

(1040 Main St., Sussex) Sept. 21 between noon and 3 p.m. – The S. O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home (23 Main St., St. Stephen)

(23 Main St., St. Stephen) Sept. 20 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Voting station (5 Rose St., St. Stephen)

(5 Rose St., St. Stephen) Sept. 20 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Holy Rosary Catholic Church (5 Rose St., St. Stephen)

(5 Rose St., St. Stephen) Sept. 18 between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (44 Lower Cove Rd., Sussex)

(44 Lower Cove Rd., Sussex) Sept. 18 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Spuds N Things (677 Main St., Hampton)

(677 Main St., Hampton) Sept. 18 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Hampton Your Independent Grocer (454 Main St. Unit 15, Hampton)

(454 Main St. Unit 15, Hampton) Sept. 17 between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Gahan House Restaurant (87, Prince William St., Saint John)

(87, Prince William St., Saint John) Sept. 17 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Taste and See (609 Main St., Sussex)

(609 Main St., Sussex) Sept. 17 between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Royal King – Taste of India (165 Union St., Saint John)

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Sept. 26 between 10 a.m. and noon – Truth Temple Inc (2930 Williamstown Rd., Centreville)

(2930 Williamstown Rd., Centreville) Sept. 25 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. – Scott's Independent Grocer (24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover)

(24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover) Sept. 24 between 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Walmart (430 Connell St., Woodstock)

(430 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 23 between 2:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Walmart (430 Connell St., Woodstock)

(430 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 23 and 24 – Days Inn Hotel (60 Brayson Blvd., Oromocto)

(60 Brayson Blvd., Oromocto) Sept. 23 – Corrective Health Services (435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton)

(435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton) Sept. 22 and 23 between 8 a.m. and noon – Gateway Dental Centre (22 Commerce Dr., Oromocto)

(22 Commerce Dr., Oromocto) Sept. 20, 21, and 22 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Walmart (430 Connell St., Woodstock)

(430 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 21 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Walmart (430 Connell St., Woodstock)

(430 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – GoodLife Fitness (435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton)

(435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton) Sept. 19 between 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Subway (18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover)

(18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover) Sept. 18 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.– Atlantic Superstore (471 Smythe St., Fredericton)

(471 Smythe St., Fredericton) Sept. 18 between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Regent Mall (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1381 Regent St., Fredericton) Sept. 18 between 10 a.m. and noon – Winners (9 Riocan Ave., Fredericton)

(9 Riocan Ave., Fredericton) Sept. 18 between 9 a.m. and noon – Boyce Farmers Market (665 George St., Fredericton)

(665 George St., Fredericton) Sept. 18 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Bluenotes (1150 Prospect St., Fredericton)

(1150 Prospect St., Fredericton) Sept. 18 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. – uKIDS (1150 Prospect St., Fredericton)

(1150 Prospect St., Fredericton) Sept. 18 between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Starbucks (1040 Prospect St., Fredericton)

(1040 Prospect St., Fredericton) Sept. 18 between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.- Sobeys (1180 Prospect St., Fredericton)

(1180 Prospect St., Fredericton) Sept. 18 between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.- Global Pet Foods (1055 Prospect St., Fredericton)

(1055 Prospect St., Fredericton) Sept. 18 between 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Walmart (430 Connell St., Woodstock)

(430 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 18 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Walmart (125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton)

(125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton) Sept. 18 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Giant Tiger (598 Union St., Fredericton)

(598 Union St., Fredericton) Sept. 17 between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Walmart (430 Connell St., Woodstock)

(430 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 17 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Worship and Prayer Barn (288 Sunpoke Rd., Rusagonis)

(288 Sunpoke Rd., Rusagonis) Sept. 17 between 7:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. – Regent Mall (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1381 Regent St., Fredericton) Sept. 17 between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. – Days Inn (958 Propsect St., Fredericton)

(958 Propsect St., Fredericton) Sept. 17 between 9:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. – Jean Coutu (598 Union St., Fredericton)

(598 Union St., Fredericton) September 16 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Vaccination clinic Perth Andover Baptist Church (194 Barrett St., Perth-Andover)

(194 Barrett St., Perth-Andover) Sept. 16 between noon and 2 p.m. – GoodLife Fitness (435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton)

(435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton) Sept. 16 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Jean Coutu (598 Union St., Fredericton)

(598 Union St., Fredericton) Sept. 16 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Walmart (430 Connell Rd., Woodstock)

(430 Connell Rd., Woodstock) Sept. 16 between 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. – Subway (18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover)

(18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover) Sept. 15, 16, and 17– Scott's Your Independent Grocer (24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover)

Edmundston Region, Zone 4:

Sept. 27 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – UNI Financial Cooperative (51 Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

(51 Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 25 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Canadian Tire (590 Victoria Rd., Edmundston)

(590 Victoria Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 23 between 7:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Marché Bonichoix - J.M. & C. Dugas Ltée (4 Saint-Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint-Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 27 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Familiprix (116 Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

(116 Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 23 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Saint Quentin Cooperative ( 145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 22 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. – McDonald's ( 230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 22 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart ( 344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 22 between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Bonichoix ( 4 Camille St., Kedgwick)

4 Camille St., Kedgwick) Sept. 21 between 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – McDonald's ( 230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 21 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Vaccination clinc, E. P. Sénéchal Centre (60 Ouellet St., Grand Falls)

(60 Ouellet St., Grand Falls) Sept. 21 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Vaccination clinic, E. P. Sénéchal Centre (60 Ouellette Rd., Grand Falls)

(60 Ouellette Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 1 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and Sept. 17 between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.– PhysioFirst Prof. Corp. (68 Ouellette St., Suite 100, Grand Falls)

(68 Ouellette St., Suite 100, Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Hilltop (131 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(131 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Walmart ( 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Voting station Eglise St. Jacques (6 Ecole St., Edmundston)

(6 Ecole St., Edmundston) Sept. 20 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Léopold Roy House ( 212 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

212 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Sept. 20 between noon and 1 p.m. – Bonichoix ( 4 Camille St., Kedgwick)

4 Camille St., Kedgwick) Sept. 20 between noon and 1 p.m. – Burger King (100 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls

(100 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls Sept. 20 between 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – McDonald's ( 230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Pizza Delight ( 462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Bonichoix (4 Camille St., Kedgwick)

(4 Camille St., Kedgwick) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Voting station Salle des Citoyens (4 St. Jean St., Kedgwick)

(4 St. Jean St., Kedgwick) Sept. 20 between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Marché Bonichoix D. Poitras (746 Main St., Saint Leonard)

(746 Main St., Saint Leonard) Sept. 20 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Green Diamond Equipment (67 Ouellette Rd., Grand Falls)

(67 Ouellette Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Le Grand Saut (155 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(155 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between noon and 5 p.m. – Animalerie R L Tropical (721 Victoria Rd., Edmundston)

(721 Victoria Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 19 between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. – Tim Hortons (54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin)

(54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin) September 19 between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Pizza Delight ( 115 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

115 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 19 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Pizza Delight (462 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

(462 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Toner Food Master ( 328 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls)

328 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Walmart ( 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore ( 240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Walmart ( 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Dollarama ( 180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Walmart ( 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Giant Tiger ( 200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore ( 240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 10 a.m. and noon – Shoppers Drug Mart ( 180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Giant Tiger ( 200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Foodland (535 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls)

(535 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 18 between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. – Tim Hortons (54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin)

(54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 18 between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Pizza Delight ( 462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 18 between 5 p.m and 5:30 p.m. – Greco (77 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(77 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 18 between 4:30 p.m and 5:30 p.m. – Restaurant Le Patrimoine (115 Rivière à la Truite St., Edmundston)

(115 Rivière à la Truite St., Edmundston) Sept. 18 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 18 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Les Brasseurs du Petit Sault ( 45 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston)

45 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 18 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Casino Grey Rock ( 100 Chief Joanna Blvd., Saint-Basile)

100 Chief Joanna Blvd., Saint-Basile) Sept. 18 between 1:45 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. – Burger King ( 10 Mahsus Crt., Edmundston)

10 Mahsus Crt., Edmundston) Sept. 18 between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Paradis des Bonbons (180 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(180 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Sept. 18 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Hart (180 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(180 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Sept. 18 between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore ( 577 Victoria St., Edmundston)

577 Victoria St., Edmundston) Sept. 18 between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Walmart ( 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 18 between 12:35 p.m. and 1:05 p.m. – Walmart ( 805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

805 Victoria St., Edmundston) Sept. 18 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Subway (360 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(360 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 18 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Boston Pizza (164 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(164 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Sept. 18 between 11:30 a.m. and noon – Atlantic Superstore ( 240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 18 between 9 a.m. and noon – Final Cuts ( 275 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

275 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 18 between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Kent Building Supplies (88 Powers Rd., Grand Falls)

(88 Powers Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 18 between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Alcool NB Liquor ( 240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 18 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Marché Bonichoix – J.M. & C. Dugas (4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

– J.M. & C. Dugas (4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 18 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore ( 240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 18 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Animalerie R L Tropical (721 Victoria Rd., Edmundston)

(721 Victoria Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 17 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Subway (423 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

(423 Madawaska St., Grand Falls) Sept. 17 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska St., Grand Falls) Sept. 17 between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska St., Grand Falls) Sept. 17 between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Boston Pizza (164 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(164 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Sept. 17 between 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Jean-Daigle Centre (85 15-Aout Rd., Edmundston)

(85 15-Aout Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 17 between 8:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (44 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(44 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 17 between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Pizza Delight (462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 17 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Pizza Delight (115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 17 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Pronature (15G Mowin St., Edmundston)

(15G Mowin St., Edmundston) Sept. 17 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – St. Sacrement Catholic Church (188 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(188 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 17 between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Co Opérative de St-Quentin Ltée (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 17 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Résidence Funéraire Valcourt (254 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(254 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 17 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.– Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 17 between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Plaso Dent (391 Front Rd., Grand Falls)

(391 Front Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 16 and 17 between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Fleuriste Boutique Nicole ( 214 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

214 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.– Shoppers Drug Mart (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept.16 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Auberge Évasion de Rêves (11 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(11 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 16 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria St., Edmundston) Sept. 16 between 12:35 p.m. and 1:05 p.m. – Esso (15 Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

(15 Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 16 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.– Blues Printing (180A Portage St., Grand Falls)

(180A Portage St., Grand Falls) Sept. 13 to 19 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. – O'Régal Restaurant (8014 Route 17, Kedgwick North)

(8014 Route 17, Kedgwick North) Between Sept. 13 and 17 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. – Université de Moncton - Edmundston Campus (165 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(165 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Between Sept. 9 and 17 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – OK Tire (5 Mgr Martin Ouest Rd., Saint-Quentin)

Sept. 9 and 17 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – (5 Mgr Martin Ouest Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 7, 8, 9, 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Campbellton region, Zone 5:

Sept. 22, 25, and 26 – Pseudio Boutique (312 Val D'Amour Rd., Campbellton)

– (312 Val D'Amour Rd., Campbellton) Sept. 22 between 11:05 a.m. and noon – Vaccine clinic, Campbellton Regional Hospital (189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton)

(189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton) Sept. 21 between 6 p.m. and midnight – Dooly's (81 E Roseberry St., Campbellton)

(81 E Roseberry St., Campbellton) Sept. 22 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. – Dooly's (81 E Roseberry St., Campbellton)

(81 E Roseberry St., Campbellton) Sept. 18 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Country Kitchen (14154 Route 17, Glen Levit)

(14154 Route 17, Glen Levit) Sept. 17 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Canadian Tire (384 Val-d'Amour Rd., Atholville)

(384 Val-d'Amour Rd., Atholville) Sept. 17 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Salon du Centre (157 Water St., Campbellton)

(157 Water St., Campbellton) Sept. 17 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – CCNB-Campbellton Campus (47 Village Ave., Campbellton)

(47 Village Ave., Campbellton) Sept. 16 between 8:30 a.m. and noon – CCNB-Campbellton Campus (47 Village Ave., Campbellton)

Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Sept. 20, 21, and 22 – Comfort Inn (1170 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(1170 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 21 between 6 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 21 between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. – UNI Financial Cooperation (1215 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(1215 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 20 between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 19 between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 19 between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 18 between 5:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. – House of Lee (315 Main St., Bathurst)

(315 Main St., Bathurst) Sept. 18 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Alcool NB Liquor (1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 18 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Sobeys (1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 17 between 6 p.m. and 18 p.m. – Joey's Pub (2050 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(2050 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 17 between 10:30 a.m. and noon – Atlantic Host (1450 Vanier Blvd., Bathurst)

(1450 Vanier Blvd., Bathurst) Sept. 16 between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Dollarama (930 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

(930 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 16 between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Dollarama (520 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(520 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 16 between 7:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. – Canadian Tire (520 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(520 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 16 between 7:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. – Kent Building Supplies (950 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.