N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Changes to test protocols expected as CUPE strike impacts province's lab

Public Health is expected to announce new COVID-19 assessment and testing protocols today because the strike by members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees has started to affect the province's microbiology lab in Moncton, the government says.

No details about how the lab at the Dr. Georges-L-Dumont University Hospital Centre has been affected have been released.

But COVID-19 assessment and testing activity will be "significantly impacted" this week, according to a news release Sunday.

"Mitigation plans are being put in place and additional information on new assessment and testing protocols will be shared with the public Monday," the release said.

The CUPE strike, now into Day 4, involves 22,000 workers in 10 locals, including health care, education, transportation and agricultural sectors, as well as social workers, jail guards, court stenographers and staff at WorkSafeNB and New Brunswick community colleges.

Some COVID-19 testing at assessment centres and vaccination clinics have been cancelled because of the strike.

And the Vitalité Health Network said it had to temporarily close its rapid COVID-19 test kit pickup locations in Moncton, Campbellton, Cocagne, Grand Falls, Clair, Caraquet and Saint-Isidore Monday.

"While Public Health has implemented contingency plans, CUPE declined to agree to the designation of essential workers in COVID-19 services (screening, vaccination clinics, assessment centres, labs) which may result in further delays and cancellations in the coming days," the government release said.

513 active cases

Public Health reported another COVID-related death Sunday and 32 new cases of COVID-19.

Twenty-three people are in hospital with the virus, including 13 in intensive care.

There are 513 active cases across the province.

As of Sunday, 85 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated, while 92.6 per cent have received their first dose.

New Brunswick has had 6,445 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 5,814 recoveries so far and 117 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 527,315 COVID tests have been conducted to date.

Public exposure notices

Public Health has posted several new public exposure notices Monday, including a West Jet flight from Toronto to Moncton on Oct. 28, the University of Moncton in Zone 1 on Oct. 26 and River Valley Community Centre in the Saint John region, Zone 2 on Oct. 30.

For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, please visit the government of New Brunswick's website.

Public Health recommends that people who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure get a COVID test, even if they don't have symptoms. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811.

If they do have symptoms, they must isolate while they await their results.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19 so even if their results comes back negative, they should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.