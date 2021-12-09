N.B. COVID-19 roundup: No need for proof of vaccination at major retailers

All major retailers in New Brunswick plan to enforce physical distancing instead of starting to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination, says Public Health.

Under the new COVID-19 Winter Action Plan, physical distancing is required in public spaces where proof of vaccination is not required.

That means places such as grocery stores, retail stores and salons must now enforce physical distancing between patrons, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard announced last Friday.

"Alternatively, they also have the option of requiring proof of vaccination from all patrons, but we will leave that decision up to individual businesses," she said.

Since then, there has been chatter on social media about gates and QR scanners being installed at the entrances of stores and fears of unvaccinated people being denied the right to buy necessities, such as food.

But "at this time, all major retailers have indicated they will enforce physical distancing instead of requiring proof of vaccination," Public Health said Wednesday.

Sobeys will not be asking customers for proof of vaccination at its New Brunswick stores, confirmed spokesperson Paul Wyke.

"We have followed Public Health requirements and mandates every step of the way, and should the rules from provincial governments change we will always adjust," he said in an emailed statement.

"The health and safety of our customers and store teammates continues to be our top priority and we have many health and safety measures in place to help keep our customers and teammates safe."

Loblaws and Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Retail businesses can ensure physical distancing of two metres is enforced through measures such as using directional arrows, reducing their capacity and preventing groups from congregating, Public Health said.

They can further reduce contacts by offering delivery and curbside pickup options.

781 active cases

Public Health reported 111 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Forty-three people are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 18 in intensive care. Eleven of them are on ventilators.

There are 781 active cases across the province.

As of Wednesday, 82.1 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 87.8 per cent had received their first dose.

New Brunswick has had 9,049 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic and 8,131 recoveries so far and 136 deaths.

A total of 572,134 tests have been conducted to date, including 1,477 on Tuesday.

Public exposure notices

The province listed a number of potential COVID-19 public exposure notices on Thursday, including restaurants in the Moncton region, Zone 1, a racetrack in the Saint John region, Zone 2, a grocery store in the Edmundston region, Zone 4, and an arena in the Campbellton region, Zone 5.

For the full list of public exposure notices, visit the provincial government's website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point-of-care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19, so even if results come back negative, people should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.