N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Special care home resident who died in outbreak had 2 vaccine doses

Four of the five residents of a special care home in Grand Falls who died in a COVID-19 outbreak had received at least one dose of vaccine, and one of them had both doses, the Department of Health has confirmed.

On Monday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell had declined to say whether any of the victims at Pavillon Beau-Lieu had been vaccinated, citing confidentiality.

But on Tuesday, Department of Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane said in an emailed statement that "4 of the 5 were immunized with at least one dose and one of the 4 was immunized with two doses."

He did not offer any explanation for the sudden change in position.

"I can also confirm that a first-dose clinic was held on Feb. 20th and a second-dose clinic on April 23rd at Pavillon Beau-Lieu."

Macfarlane did not say how much time elapsed between the inoculation of the residents who died and their onset of symptoms.

Russell has repeatedly stressed the vaccine takes at least two or three weeks to "really kick in," and the maximum protection is reached only two to three weeks after receiving the second dose.

The outbreak was declared on April 21 after one case of COVID-19 was confirmed.

The deaths of the residents were reported on May 2, May 3, May 5, May 6 and May 8.

A total of 38 residents and 15 staff at the 60-bed facility have now tested positive.

The outbreak involves the highly contagious variant first reported in South Africa.

Every resident in a long-term care home "was offered" a vaccine, said Macfarlane.

"The majority of staff and residents have now received at least one dose," he said.

On Monday, Education Minister Dominic Cardy told the COVID briefing that second-dose clinics have been held at 75 per cent of all long-term care homes in the province. The remainder will take place by the end of the month, he said.

More than 63 per cent of all long-term care home staff have received their first dose of a COVID vaccine, while nearly 36 per cent have received two doses "and are now fully vaccinated," Cardy said.

State of emergency order could end this summer

The state of emergency order could end this summer, says Justice and Public Safety Minister Ted Flemming.

The order, which gives the government additional powers, has been in place since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Flemming said he is already directing the Department of Public Safety to start work on the plan that involves there not being an emergency order.

"I mean, nobody wants to live this way indefinitely. I don't like it. Nobody likes it. Having a 15-person bubble, having these restrictions, my glasses are fogged up all the time [from wearing a mask.] But it's a small price to pay for the success that we've had.

"So, yeah, I'm really optimistic and I'm hoping that this summer we'll see the end of the emergency order."

Public Safety Minister Ted Flemming said he's optimistic that if enough people get vaccinated and herd immunity is achieved, 'we can get our lives back to what we all want them to be.' (Ed Hunter/CBC)

On Tuesday, Flemming introduced a bill that sets out when the emergency order ends, certain aspects can carry on after.

It gives "immunity from prosecution" for peace officers who enforced COVID-19 rules as part of their duties, he said, citing the example of refusing entry to the province at the borders.

"In normal circumstances, the right to travel as a Canadian throughout the country has been, because of the emergency order, has been prevented without an emergency order, that would, in itself, be an unlawful act.

This piece of legislation does not in any way, shape or form extend the powers to government granted by the emergency order. - Ted Flemming, Public Safety minister

"So what this does, it prevents an individual from then commencing a legal action against the officer who prevented them from entering into the province under the authority of the act."

The investigation and prosecution of any violations under the act — "whether it's distances, bubbling, masks, gatherings, anything else like that" — will continue, Flemming told reporters, "because at the time when the act was committed, the order was in place and that would, the suggestion be, an unlawful act."

The bill also preserves the extended limitation periods with respect to certain judicial proceedings.

"This piece of legislation does not in any way, shape or form extend the powers to government granted by the emergency order," he stressed. "When the emergency order is over, it is over. And those extraordinary powers no longer will lie with government."

136 active cases

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday.

Seven people are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including three in an intensive care unit. Another four people are hospitalized out of province.

There are now 136 active cases of the respiratory disease.

New Brunswick has had 2,015 confirmed cases of COVID since the pandemic started. There have been 1,837 recoveries so far and 41 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 306,690 COVID tests have been conducted.

As of Tuesday, 281,966 New Brunswickers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That's 40.7 per cent of the eligible population, aged 12 and older.

Latest exposure notifications

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the coronavirus at the following locations and dates in the Fredericton region, Zone 3:

My Home Consignment, 5 Acorn St., Fredericton — May 8 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., May 7 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., May 6 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and May 5 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

5 Acorn St., Fredericton — May 8 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., May 7 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., May 6 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and May 5 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sobeys , 1180 Prospect St., Fredericton, — May 8 between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

, 1180 Prospect St., Fredericton, — May 8 between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Lunar Rogue , 625 King Ave., Fredericton — April 28 between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

, 625 King Ave., Fredericton — April 28 between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Fix Auto, 156 Greenview Dr., Hanwell — May 6 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 30 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., April 29 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and April 28 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even it they're not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to book an appointment.

Previous exposure notifications

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on May 6 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 396 – from Edmonton to Toronto, departed at 6:50 a.m.

– from Edmonton to Toronto, departed at 6:50 a.m. Air Canada Flight 8898 – from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:43 p.m.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the coronavirus at the following locations and dates in the following regions:

Moncton region:

Pumphouse , 5 Orange Ln., Moncton, on May 4 between 8 and 10 p.m.

, 5 Orange Ln., Moncton, on May 4 between 8 and 10 p.m. Staples , 233 Main St., Moncton, on May 5, between noon and 8 p.m.

, 233 Main St., Moncton, on May 5, between noon and 8 p.m. Walmart Supercentre , 477 Paul St., Dieppe, on May 6, between 7 and 10 p.m.

, 477 Paul St., Dieppe, on May 6, between 7 and 10 p.m. Greco Pizza , 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe, on May 7, between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.

, 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe, on May 7, between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Greco Pizza , 120 Killam Dr., Moncton, on May 5, between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m., May 3, between 5:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., and May 2, between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m.

, 120 Killam Dr., Moncton, on May 5, between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m., May 3, between 5:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., and May 2, between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m. Greco Pizza , 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe, on May 4, between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

, 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe, on May 4, between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre emergency department, 330 Université Ave., Moncton, on May 7, between 2-9:30 p.m., and May 6, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Saint John region:

Foodland, 1 Market Sq., Quispamsis, on May 3, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Fredericton region:

Lunar Rogue, 625 King St., Fredericton, on April 28, between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Fix Auto, 156 Greenview Dr., Hanwell, on May 6, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 30, between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., April 29, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and April 28, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: