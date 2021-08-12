N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Businesses struggle to find enough workers
Up to 40% of Canadian Federation of Independent Business members say they're facing a labour shortage
It's been almost two weeks since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in New Brunswick, but it's still far from business as usual for many business owners who are having a hard time finding workers.
Maurino Pachecho works for the national recruitment agency Bowen Group based in Alberta and is trying to fill a number of positions in New Brunswick.
"We're seeing an influx of of people looking for administrative staff and replacement staff and warehouse staff," he said. "People are asking us for temp relief to fill their short-term needs, which typically turns into long-term needs."
Louis-Phillippe Gauthier, director of provincial affairs for New Brunswick and P.E.I. for the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said 30 to 40 per cent of members say they don't have enough workers.
And the shortage of labour is limiting their sales and production growth, he said.
Many members think COVID employment insurance benefits have created a disincentive to work, according to Gauthier.
"Just last week, while I was on vacation, talking to some of our members, the stories that they're telling me of how the programs are being very generous, and who's being let through, and the lack of controls on the programs, is something that is apparently, it's one of the elements that are causing the tightness in the labour pool," he said.
New Brunswick had a labour shortage before the pandemic, but Gauthier said it's worse than it used to be in some sectors, such as the service industry, restaurants and manufacturing.
As a result, business owners and the employees they do have are working longer hours, machinery is not fully operating, and projects are being delayed, he said.
The shortage is also putting upward pressure on wages, noted Gauthier. The average salary on offer in the province is up about 10 per cent, he said.
Pachecho said a good strategy for employers is to be flexible and show potential employees they'll be treated with kindness and respect.
Exposure notice prompts Area 506 mask policy change
Saint John's Area 506 live music festival has changed its masking protocols following a possible COVID-19 exposure last weekend.
Organizers say they were notified Wednesday by Public Health that someone who attended Saturday's show at Long Wharf had potentially been exposed to the virus.
That person, their "pod mates" and any volunteers or staff members who may have had contact with the group have since been contacted by Public Health, according to a statement on the festival's Facebook page Wednesday night.
"We're pleased to advise that the pod system & mobile ordering has been incredibly effective in minimizing contact & ensuring any exposure is limited," it said.
The festival seating is pod-based, giving groups of six or 10 people their own space to watch the shows while physically distanced from others.
"Further to our commitment to make AREA 506 as safe and responsible as possible, we will be making masks mandatory for all servers this weekend, and asking attendees to wear a mask whenever they are outside their pods."
The Waterfront concert series, which kicked off July 16, wraps up this weekend with Measha Brueggergosman and special guest Apryll Aileen on Friday at 8 p.m., followed by Matt Mays with special guests Jamie Comeau & the Crooked Teeth and the Backstays on Saturday at 8 p.m.
71 active cases
Public Health reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, all in the Moncton region, which has 56 of the province's 71 active cases.
There are still no hospitalizations in New Brunswick because of the respiratory disease.
A total of 70.2 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated, as of Wednesday, while 83 per cent have received at least one dose.
Several community vaccination clinics continue to accept walk-ins. A list is available online.
People can also book an appointment online through a Horizon or Vitalité health network clinic or through a participating pharmacy.
They are asked to bring their Medicare card, a signed consent form and, for those receiving a second dose, a copy of the record of immunization they received after getting their first dose.
New Brunswick has had 2,460 confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic. There have been 2,342 recoveries so far and 46 COVID-related deaths.
A total of 389,264 COVID tests have been conducted.
Latest possible exposures
Four new possible COVID-19 exposure notices have been added to the growing list for the Moncton region, Zone 1.
The notices include:
- McDonald's – 900 Mountain Rd., Moncton, on Aug. 10 between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
- Pump House – Brewpub and Restaurant, 5 Orange Lane, Moncton, on Aug.6 and Aug. 7
- Navigator Pub – 190 Robinson Court, Moncton, on Aug. 6 between 11 p.m. and midnight
- Sandbar – Brewpub and Restaurant, 70 Pointe du Chêne Rd., Pointe-du-Chêne, on Aug.3 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
There are also six new possible exposures in the Saint John region, Zone 2:
- Area 506 Concert, Long Wharf, Saint John, on Aug. 7 between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.
- Fairview Lanes, 87 Lansdowne Ave., Saint John, on Aug. 6 between 5:50 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Big Tide Brewery, 47 Princess St., Saint John, on Aug. 6 between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Oasis Trampoline Park, 212 Parkway Mall, 212 McAllister Dr., Saint John, on Aug. 6 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
- Eighty Three Bar Arcade, 43 Princess St., Saint John, on Aug. 5 between 8 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.
- Saint John Alehouse, 1 Market Square, Saint John, on Aug. 1 between 6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure is being urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment.
The full list of possible exposures is updated regularly and is available on the government's website.
Previous exposures
Public Health identified positive cases in people who may have been infectious while travelling on the following flights:
- Aug. 6 – WestJet Flight 4700 – from Toronto to Fredericton, departed at 7 a.m.
- Aug. 2 – Air Canada Flight 8904 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 4 p.m.
-
July 26 – WestJet Flight 3404 – from Toronto to Fredericton, departed at 4 p.m.
-
July 25 – Air Canada Flight 8904 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:54 p.m.
-
July 25 – Air Canada Flight 7546 – from Toronto to Fredericton, departed at 2:27 p.m.
Public Health has also identified places in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus during the past two weeks.
Moncton region, Zone 1:
- Aug. 8 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Alma Lobster Shop, 36 Shore Lane, Alma
- Aug. 7 between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. – Cassi Lounge and Bar, 221 St. George St., Moncton
- Aug. 7 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Café Clementine Deli, 62 Elmwood Dr., Moncton
- Aug.2 to Aug.7 – Zio's Pizza and Baci Italia, 214 Church St., Moncton
- Aug. 6 between 11 p.m. and midnight – Wize Guyz Pub, 176 Robinson St., Moncton
- Aug.6 between 11 p.m. and midnight – The 3rd Glass, 819 Main St., Moncton
- Aug. 6 between 11 p.m. and midnight – Pizza Girls, 827 Main St., Moncton
- Aug. 6 between 9:15 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. – Escape Room, 94 Lewisville Rd., Moncton
-
Aug. 6 between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Canadian Tire, 1380 Mountain Rd, Moncton
-
Aug. 5 between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Aug. 4 between 10:30 a.m. and midnight, and Aug. 2 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Pump House, 5 Orange Lane, Moncton
-
Aug. 4 between 3 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Aug. 2 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., July 31 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., July 30 between 4 p.m. and midnight and July 29 between 3 p.m. and midnight - Monk10 Taproom and Fine Eatery, 40 Highfield St., Moncton
-
Aug. 4 between 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Planet Fitness, 80 Mapleton Rd., Moncton
-
Aug. 4 between 1 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. – NB Liquor, 2999 Fredericton Rd., Salisbury
-
Aug. 3 between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – Planet Fitness, 80 Mapleton Rd., Moncton
-
Aug. 3 between noon and 1 p.m. - Quai Aboiteau Wharf Restaurant and Bar, 77 Chemin du Quai, Cap-Pelé
-
Aug. 3 between 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Fit for Less, 165 Main St., MonctonAug. 3 between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. - Sandbar Restaurant, 70 Pointe du Chêne Rd., Pointe-du-Chêne
-
Aug. 3 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., Aug. 4 between 7:45 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. – Global Pet Foods, 106-450 Pinewood Rd., Moncton
-
Aug. 3 between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Chez Ange Bistro, 318 Main St., Shediac
-
Aug. 3 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Boutique Beausoleil, 231 Parlee Beach Rd., Pointe-du-Chêne
-
Aug. 3 between 8:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Laundromat, 382 George St., Moncton
-
Aug. 2 between midnight and 3:30 a.m., and Aug. 3 between 9:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. – Miss Cue, 459 Mountain Road, Moncton
-
Aug. 2 between 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. - Tire Shack, 190 John St., Moncton
-
Aug. 2 between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. - Boardwalk, 2800 Mountain Rd., Moncton
-
Aug. 2 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. - Residence Inn by Marriott, 600 Main St. Moncton
-
Aug. 2 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – New Brunswick Day, Hillsborough Arena, 32 Mill Street, Hillsborough
-
Aug. 1 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Osaka Hibachi, 599 Main St., Moncton
-
Aug. 1 between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Carrabas Italian Grill, 1000 Main St., Moncton
-
Aug. 1 between 8:30 p.m. and closing – Sports Rock, 451 Paul St., Dieppe
-
Aug. 1 between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.- Katch Seafood & Pizza Girls, 827 Main St., Moncton
-
Aug.1 between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Goya's Pizza, 96 Main St., Sackville
-
July 31 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Pump House, 5 Orange Lane, Moncton
-
July 30 between noon and 11:30 p.m., July 31 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. – La Coast, 358 Main St., Shediac
-
July 30 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., July 31 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Gahan House Hub City, 55 Queen St., Moncton
-
July 30 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Keg Steakhouse, 576 Main St., Moncton
-
July 30 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.- Angie's Show Palace, 187 Champlain St., Dieppe
-
July 30 between 7 p.m. and midnight - Osaka Hibachi, 599 Main St., Moncton
-
July 30 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. - Cassi Lounge, 212 St. George St., Moncton
-
July 30 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. - Kings Club, 841 Main St., Moncton
-
July 30 between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Cannabis NB, 40 Wyse St., Moncton
-
July 30 between noon and 2 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore, 65 Main St., Moncton
-
July 30 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. – H&M, 1477 Paul St., Dieppe
-
July 30 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Chapters, 499 Paul St., Moncton
-
July 30 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Tokai Ramen, 823 Main St., Moncton
-
July 29 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Tide and Boar, 700 Main St., Moncton
-
July 29 between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. – Captain Dan's, 50 Pointe Du Chêne Rd., Shediac
-
July 29 between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – St. James Gate, 14 Church St., Moncton
-
July 29 between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Magic Mountain Mini Putt, 150 Magic Mountain Rd., Moncton
-
July 28 between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Pump House – Brewpub & Restaurant, 5 Orange Lane, Moncton
-
July 28 between 3 p.m. and midnight and July 29 between 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. – Cheers' Beverage Room and Catering, 63 Brandon St., Moncton
-
July 28 between 3 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. – Pizza Delight, 188 Mountain Rd., Moncton
-
July 28 between 8 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., July 29 between 4 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., July 30 between 8 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., July 31 between 4 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., and Aug. 1 between 9:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. – The Furnace Room, 191 Robinson St., Moncton
Saint John region, Zone 2:
- Aug. 5 between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Hampton Brewing Company, 65 Robertson Rd, Hampton
- Aug. 5 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. – Princess Auto, 35 Depot Ct., Saint John
- Aug. 5 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Value Village, 212 McAllister Dr., Saint John
- Aug. 4 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Mrs. Dunster's Bakery, 30 Leonard Dr., Sussex
-
July 31 between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.– Montana's Restaurant, 51 Depot Court
-
July 30 between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Britt's, 42 Princess St., Saint John
-
July 30 between 8 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. – Eighty Three Bar Arcade, 43 Princess St., Saint John
-
July 27 between 5:30 p.m and 7:30 p.m. – Saint John Ale House, 1 Market Sq., Saint John
-
July 27 between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Hopscotch, 4 Canterbury St., Saint John
-
July 27 between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Italian By Night, 97 Germain St., Saint John
-
July 27 between 10:15 p.m. and midnight – Churchill's Bar and Pub, 8 Grannan St., Saint John
-
July 27 between 11:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. – Uptown Pub Down Under Bar, 88 Prince William St., Saint John
Fredericton region, Zone 3:
There is a single exposure notice for the Fredericton area on July 26 for Maritime Bus Coach 1908, from Moncton to Fredericton, which departed at 4:20 p.m.
Bathurst region, Zone 6:
-
Aug. 4 between 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. - Aquaparc de la Rivière Tracadie, 3205 Alcide Rd., Tracadie
Miramichi region, Zone 7:
-
August 4 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Aug. 3 between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. – High Q dispensary, 2898 Peters Rd., Esgenoopetitj First Nation
-
Aug. 4 between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Vicker's River Tubing, 906 Howard Rd., Blackville
-
Aug. 1 between noon and 9 p.m. – Bay du Vin Island Event
-
Aug. 1 between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. – Westside Bar, 546 MicMac Rd., Esgenoopetitj First Nation
-
July 31 between 11:30 p.m. and 1 a.m., Aug. 1 between 11 p.m. to close – Pub 981, 981 Principale St., Neguac
What to do if you have a symptom
People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.
Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.
In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.
People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.
With files from Information Morning Fredericton
