N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Small business grant enhanced and extended until green phase

More help is on the way for small businesses hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the launch of Phase 2 of the New Brunswick Small Business Recovery Grant program, Opportunities NB announced Friday.

Under the enhanced and extended program, eligible businesses can apply for a non-repayable grant of up to $5,000 to help offset losses incurred since April 1 because of tighter Public Health restrictions — even at the yellow COVID alert level.

Previously, businesses could only access the grants under the more restrictive orange, red or lockdown levels.

In addition, the province has reduced the 30 per cent year-over-year drop in revenue threshold to 20 per cent when compared to the same month in 2019, said Economic Development and Small Business Minister Arlene Dunn, who is also minister responsible for Opportunities NB.

"While the pandemic has been unpredictable, our commitment to business is not," she said in a statement. "The changes we are bringing to the program will ensure New Brunswick businesses continue to get the support they need in a timely manner."

Eligible business types include restaurants and drinking establishments, hair stylists and spas, fitness facilities, entertainment centres, some tourism operators, and non-essential retail businesses located in lockdown zones.

Applications will be accepted beginning June 1. The program will remain open until New Brunswick reaches the green level of recovery, which is expected to be on Aug. 2.

Businesses that accessed the grant under the first phase remain eligible to apply for the full amount available under Phase 2

Tourism industry urges travellers to come to New Brunswick

The president of the Tourism Industry Association of New Brunswick has a message for travellers.

"Come on over."

On Thursday the province outlined a path to a green COVID-19 recovery phase by the beginning of August.

Carol Alderdice welcomed the news.

"I actually had tears in my eyes."

She hasn't heard from members of the tourism industry yet, but she's certain "they must be elated."

"We absolutely need people to travel in New Brunswick this summer."

‘The end is indeed in sight, but we must continue to be diligent’ CBC News New Brunswick 1:10 Premier Blaine Higgs unveils New Brunswick’s “road to green.” 1:10

Last year, some businesses reported revenue losses of 50 to 100 per cent.

"They couldn't survive another summer like that," she said.

Although people will be travelling this summer, Alderdice said she will continue to push for a wage subsidy for tourism businesses, which is expected to decrease over the summer months.

"Tourism was the hardest hit industry," she said. "We need that [wage subsidy] to survive."

Premier Blaine Higgs said he wants to see the province "moving again" and for the rest of Canada to open up this summer.

"It's real, it's a possibility … and we don't want to lose another tourism season," Higgs said Friday morning.

137 active cases

New Brunswick has 137 active cases of COVID-19, the chief medical officer of health announced Thursday.

Six people are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including two in intensive care. Two people are hospitalized out of province with one in an intensive care unit, said Russell.

The nine new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday put the province's total active cases at 137. (CBC)

New Brunswick has had 2,172 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 1,991 recoveries so far and 43 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 329,398 COVID tests have been conducted, including 1,768 on Wednesday.

As of Friday, 413,364 New Brunswickers have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. That's 50.6 per cent of the eligible population, aged 12 or older.

New public exposures

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations:

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Day & Ross Freight Terminal , 651 Frenette Ave., Moncton, on May 20 and May 22.

, 651 Frenette Ave., Moncton, on May 20 and May 22. Wendy's Restaurant, 85 Harrisville Blvd., Moncton, on May 22 between noon and 8 p.m.

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

The Reps Gym , 401 Connell St., Woodstock, on May 17 to May 19 between 8 p.m. and midnight.

, 401 Connell St., Woodstock, on May 17 to May 19 between 8 p.m. and midnight. Capitol Building , 114 Queen St., Woodstock, on May 17 to May 19.

, 114 Queen St., Woodstock, on May 17 to May 19. Day & Ross Freight Terminal, 398 Main St., Hartland, on May 17 to May 22.

Public Health has also identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 318 – from Calgary to Montreal, departed at 11:43 a.m. on May 15.

Air Canada Flight 8904 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 6:52 p.m. on May 15.

Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing for all New Brunswickers who have been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811.

People experiencing one or more symptom are also encouraged to get tested.

Previous public exposures

Public Health previously reported the following potential public exposures:

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Moxie's Grill and Bar , 10 Wyse St., Moncton, on May 21 between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

, 10 Wyse St., Moncton, on May 21 between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tim Hortons , 170 St. George Blvd., Moncton, on May 21 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and May 23 between 8 a.m. and noon.

, 170 St. George Blvd., Moncton, on May 21 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and May 23 between 8 a.m. and noon. A&W , 6 Champlain St., Dieppe, on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 6 Champlain St., Dieppe, on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Codiac Transpo Cit y Bus #60 , on May 21 between 7:45 a.m. and 11 a.m.

y , on May 21 between 7:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Codiac Transpo City Bus #51 , on May 21 between 7:15 p.m. and 10 p.m.

, on May 21 between 7:15 p.m. and 10 p.m. Extreme Windows , 80 Loftus St., Moncton, on May 18, May 19, May 20 and May 21 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

, 80 Loftus St., Moncton, on May 18, May 19, May 20 and May 21 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Subway , 100 Morton Ave., Moncton, on May 19 between 8:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.

, 100 Morton Ave., Moncton, on May 19 between 8:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. TD Bank, 525 Regis St., Dieppe, on May 22 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Downtown Optometry Clinic , 169 Dundonald St., Fredericton, on May 20 between 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m

, 169 Dundonald St., Fredericton, on May 20 between 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m The Head Shoppe , 1381 Regent St., Fredericton, on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

, 1381 Regent St., Fredericton, on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Arthurette General Store , 1450 Route 109, Red Rapids, on May 11 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., May 16 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and May 21 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

, 1450 Route 109, Red Rapids, on May 11 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., May 16 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and May 21 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Save Easy, A-24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover, on May 11, May 14, May 15, and May 21 between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

A-24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover, on May 11, May 14, May 15, and May 21 between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Grant's Service Centre , 1151 W. Riverside Dr., Perth-Andover, on May 13 between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

, 1151 W. Riverside Dr., Perth-Andover, on May 13 between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. NB Liquor , 26F Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover, on May 13 between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m.

, 26F Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover, on May 13 between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. Lewis Pharmacy , 14F Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover, on May 11 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., and May 14 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

, 14F Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover, on May 11 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., and May 14 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Squeaky's Convenience , 2-18F Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover, on May 14 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

, 2-18F Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover, on May 14 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. Castle Building Supplies , 24B Columbus St., Perth-Andover, on May 14 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and May 20 between noon and 5:30 p.m.

, 24B Columbus St., Perth-Andover, on May 14 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and May 20 between noon and 5:30 p.m. Aldo Shoes , 1381 Regent St., on May 19, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 1381 Regent St., on May 19, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Le Château , 1381 Regent St., on May 19, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 1381 Regent St., on May 19, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Lawtons Drugs , 1381 Regent St., on May 19 and May 20, between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

, 1381 Regent St., on May 19 and May 20, between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Costco , 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on May 21, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on May 21, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dollarama , 1033 Prospect St., on May 21, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

, 1033 Prospect St., on May 21, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Giant Tiger , 1160 Smythe St., on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

, 1160 Smythe St., on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Costco, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton on Saturday, May 15, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton on Saturday, May 15, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Walmart Supercentre , 1399 Regent St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

, 1399 Regent St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Shoppers Drug Mart , 1040 Prospect St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

, 1040 Prospect St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Walmart, 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dollarama , 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sobeys Fast Fuel, 530 Brookside Dr., Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

530 Brookside Dr., Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Fadi's Pizza, 312 Main St., Fredericton on Tuesday, May 18, between noon and 2 p.m.

312 Main St., Fredericton on Tuesday, May 18, between noon and 2 p.m. Fredericton Regional Centre , 300 St. Mary's St., on Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

, 300 St. Mary's St., on Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Atlantic Superstore, 116 Main St., Fredericton on Wednesday, May 19, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Other public exposures

Public Health said the dates of a previously reported public exposure at the Fredericton YMCA daycare were incorrect. The correct dates are:

Fredericton YMCA daycare, 570 York St., Fredericton, on Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19

Fredericton region:

Christ Church (Parish) Church , 245 Westmorland St., Fredericton, Sunday, May 16, 10:30 a.m. service.

, 245 Westmorland St., Fredericton, Sunday, May 16, 10:30 a.m. service. Hope City Church , 429 Clements Dr., Fredericton, on Sunday, May 16, 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. services.

, 429 Clements Dr., Fredericton, on Sunday, May 16, 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. services. Petro Canada , 20 Royal Rd., Fredericton, on Tuesday, May 18, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

, 20 Royal Rd., Fredericton, on Tuesday, May 18, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Home Depot , 1450 Regent St., Fredericton, Wednesday, May 19, between 5 and 7 p.m.

, 1450 Regent St., Fredericton, Wednesday, May 19, between 5 and 7 p.m. Scholten's , 325 Sunset Dr., Fredericton, on May 17 between 4 and 8 p.m.

, 325 Sunset Dr., Fredericton, on May 17 between 4 and 8 p.m. Atlantic Superstore , 116 Main St., Fredericton, on May 16 between 9 and 11 a.m.

, 116 Main St., Fredericton, on May 16 between 9 and 11 a.m. Crowne Plaza Fredericton , 659 Queen St., Fredericton, on May 15 between 3 p.m. and May 16 at noon.

, 659 Queen St., Fredericton, on May 15 between 3 p.m. and May 16 at noon. Riverbend Golf Club , 541 Route 628, Durham Bridge,on May 15, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

, 541 Route 628, Durham Bridge,on May 15, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Penniac Ultramar , 22 Route 628, on May 15 , between 9 and 11 a.m. and between 2 and 4 p.m.

, 22 Route 628, on May 15 between 9 and 11 a.m. and between 2 and 4 p.m. Fredericton Boyce Farmers Market , 665 George St., on May 15 between 10 a.m. and noon

, 665 George St., on May 15 between 10 a.m. and noon Moores Clothing , 1150 Prospect St., on May 15, between 11 a.m. and noon.

, 1150 Prospect St., on May 15, between 11 a.m. and noon. Home Depot , 1450 Regent St., on May 15, between noon and 1 p.m.

, 1450 Regent St., on May 15, between noon and 1 p.m. Crowne Plaza Fredericton , 659 Queen St., between 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, and noon on Sunday, May 16.

, 659 Queen St., between 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, and noon on Sunday, May 16. Costco , 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton, on Friday, May 14, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton, on Friday, May 14, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. CJ Munn Equipment , 1095 Hanwell Rd., Fredericton, on Friday, May 14, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

, 1095 Hanwell Rd., Fredericton, on Friday, May 14, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. McMath Law Office , 406 Regent St., on May 14, between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

, 406 Regent St., on May 14, between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Fredericton Mitsubishi , 327 St. Mary's St., on May 14, between 10:45 a.m. and 4 p.m.

, 327 St. Mary's St., on May 14, between 10:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. Pizza Delight , 243 St. Mary's St., on May 14, between noon and 2 p.m.

, 243 St. Mary's St., on May 14, between noon and 2 p.m. The Abbey Café , 546 Queen St., on May 14, between noon and 12:30 p.m.

, 546 Queen St., on May 14, between noon and 12:30 p.m. Scotiabank , 490 King St., on May 14, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

, 490 King St., on May 14, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sobeys , 1180 Prospect St., on May 14, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

, 1180 Prospect St., on May 14, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Cannon's Cross Pub , 15 Riverside Dr., on May 14, between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

, 15 Riverside Dr., on May 14, between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. McDonald's Restaurant , 1177 Prospect St., on May 14, between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.

, 1177 Prospect St., on May 14, between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Cal's Independent Grocer , 135 Otis Dr., Nackawic, on May 14, between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

, 135 Otis Dr., Nackawic, on May 14, between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Irving Big Stop Blue Canoe restaurant , 415 Nevers Rd., Waasis, on May 14, between 10:30 a.m. and noon.

, 415 Nevers Rd., Waasis, on May 14, between 10:30 a.m. and noon. Progressive Credit Union , 395 Connell Rd., Woodstock, on May 13, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

, 395 Connell Rd., Woodstock, on May 13, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Giant Tiger , 1160 Smythe St., on May 13, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 1160 Smythe St., on May 13, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Scholten's , 325 Sunset Dr., on May 13, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

, 325 Sunset Dr., on May 13, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Costco , 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on May 12, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. and May 13, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on May 12, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. and May 13, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. A&W , 1018 Prospect St., Fredericton, on May 12, between noon and 2 p.m.

, 1018 Prospect St., Fredericton, on May 12, between noon and 2 p.m. NB Power , 515 King St., on May 12, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

, 515 King St., on May 12, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sobeys Fast Fuel , 530 Brookside Dr., on May 12, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 530 Brookside Dr., on May 12, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. University of New Brunswick Fredericton campus, residence administration building , 20 Bailey Dr., Fredericton, on May 11 and May 12, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

, 20 Bailey Dr., Fredericton, on May 11 and May 12, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sobeys , 463 Brookside Dr., Fredericton, on May 11, between 6 and 8 p.m.

, 463 Brookside Dr., Fredericton, on May 11, between 6 and 8 p.m. Tony Pepperoni , 510 Brookside Dr., on May 11, between 5 and 7 p.m.

, 510 Brookside Dr., on May 11, between 5 and 7 p.m. The Drome , 301 Main St., on May 11, between 8:45 and 11 p.m.

, 301 Main St., on May 11, between 8:45 and 11 p.m. Shoppers Drug Mart , 1040 Prospect St., on May 11, from 9 to 10 a.m.

, 1040 Prospect St., on May 11, from 9 to 10 a.m. Hilton Garden Inn Hotel and the Pickle Jar Restaurant , 620 Queen St., from May 11 to May 16.

, 620 Queen St., from May 11 to May 16. Tim Hortons drive-thru , Regent Street, on May 10, at 1:30 p.m.

, Regent Street, on May 10, at 1:30 p.m. Atlantic Superstore , 471 Smythe St, on May 10, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and May 11, from 10 a.m. to noon.

, 471 Smythe St, on May 10, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and May 11, from 10 a.m. to noon. Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital , 700 Priestman St., on May 10-11.

, 700 Priestman St., on May 10-11. Stan Cassidy Centre for Rehabilitation , 800 Priestman St., on May 10-11.

, 800 Priestman St., on May 10-11. Veterans Health Unit , 680 Priestman St., on May 10-11.

, 680 Priestman St., on May 10-11. Wolastoq Wharf , 527 Union St., on May 9, between noon and 2:30 p.m.

, 527 Union St., on May 9, between noon and 2:30 p.m. Northside Market , 170 Main St., on May 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

, 170 Main St., on May 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Irving Oil , 181 King St., on May 9, from 8 to 10 p.m.

, 181 King St., on May 9, from 8 to 10 p.m. Dollarama , 5 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 2 p.m.

, 5 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 2 p.m. NB Liquor , 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m.

, 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m. Home Sense , 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m.

, 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m. Delta Fredericton , 225 Woodstock Rd., on May 6-12.

, 225 Woodstock Rd., on May 6-12. STMR. 36 Restaurant – Delta Fredericton, 225 Woodstock Rd., on May 6-12.

Moncton region:

Costco Wholesale, 140 Granite Dr., Moncton, on May 9, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Edmundston region:

Tim Hortons , 54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin, on May 16, between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

, 54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin, on May 16, between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Jean Coutu, 177 Victoria St., on May 15, between noon and 1 p.m.

Bathurst region:

Tim Hortons, 1420 Vanier Blvd., Bathurst, on May 16, between 5 and 7 p.m.

Flight exposures

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Air Canada 314 – from Vancouver to Montreal, departed at 11:24 p.m. on May 11.

– from Vancouver to Montreal, departed at 11:24 p.m. on May 11. Air Canada 8902 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 1:06 p.m. on May 12.

– from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 1:06 p.m. on May 12. Air Canada 8946 from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:47 p.m. on May 10.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: