N.B. records 6 more COVID-19 deaths, increase in new cases after 5-week decline

COVID-19 has killed six more New Brunswickers and the number of new lab-confirmed cases of the virus has increased, following a five-week decline, weekly figures released by the province Tuesday show.

Hospital admissions and active hospitalizations because of COVID also increased between Nov. 20 and Nov. 26, compared to the previous week, and include children and youths, but the number of people who require intensive care has decreased, according to the COVIDWatch report.

The regional health authorities, which report people admitted to hospital because of COVID-19, as well as those initially admitted for another reason who later test positive for the virus, meanwhile, show a decrease in hospitalizations and slight increase in ICU admissions.

Horizon and Vitalité say they have 80 people hospitalized either for or with COVID as of Saturday, down from 95 the previous week. Ten people are in intensive care, up from nine.

"At the national level, there are continued decreases or stabilization of cases and outbreak incidence," the province's report says.

There has also been a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths at the national level, it says.

Dr. Yves Léger, the acting chief medical officer of health, was unavailable again Tuesday for an interview, said Department of Health spokesperson Adam Bowie.

Breakdown of deaths, cases, hospitalizations

The latest deaths include a person in their 70s and five people in their 80s. The province's pandemic death toll has now reached 615.

A total of 596 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed through a PCR [polymerase chain reaction] lab test, up from 436 — a nearly 37 per cent increase.

There are 790 active cases of COVID across the province, based on PCR-confirmed cases alone, up from 636.

Another 371 New Brunswickers also self-reported testing positive on a rapid test, up from 303.

Twenty-seven people were newly admitted to hospital for COVID, compared to 24 last week.

Among the new admissions are two children under 10 and a youth aged 10 to 19.

The number of people currently hospitalized because of COVID has also increased to 38, from 32 a week ago.

Horizon has 64 active COVID-19 patients in hospital, down from 72 , according to its weekly COVID dashboard . Eight of them require intensive care, up from five.