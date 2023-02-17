N.B. adds 6 more COVID-19 deaths, records highest test positivity rate since at least Aug. 28

New Brunswick added six more COVID-19 deaths to the pandemic death toll Tuesday, reported a weekly increase in hospital admissions because of the virus, including a person under 20, and recorded the highest test positivity rate the province has seen since at least Aug. 28.

A high test-positivity rate indicates a high level of community transmission. The test positivity rate is the percentage of the total PCR lab tests performed that produced a positive result.

The latest results come after New Brunswick marked three years since the beginning of the pandemic over the weekend.

CBC requested an interview with Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, but she was in meetings and unavailable, said Department of Health spokesperson Adam Bowie.

None of the deaths occurred during the latest reporting period — March 5 to March 11, the provincial COVIDWatch report shows.

One occurred in September, one in January and the rest in February.

Deaths are subject to an average two-month lag in reporting from date of death to the registration of death, the report says.

All of the people who died were aged 70 or older. Their deaths raise the pandemic death toll to 848.

ICU admissions rise

Fifteen people were admitted to hospital because of COVID, including three who require intensive care, according to the report. That's up from 11 and none, respectively, a week ago.

Among the new admissions is the one person under age 20, which is the youngest age category provided, two people aged 20 to 59, and 12 people aged 70 or older.

The province no longer provides the number of people currently hospitalized, but the two regional health authorities say they have 50 people hospitalized, either for or with COVID-19, as of Saturday. That's up from 45 a week ago.

The number of people who require intensive care has jumped to eight from none, Horizon and Vitalité say.

Positivity rate of 21.4%

A total of 388 new cases of COVID have been confirmed through 1,812 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab tests, for a positivity rate of 21.4 per cent.

Until now, the highest the test positivity rate since Aug. 28, which is as far back as the COVIDWatch data goes, was nearly 21 per cent between Feb. 19 and Feb. 25.

The PCR test positivity rate was 21.4 per cent between March 5 and March 11, up from 19.8 per cent the previous week, and the highest it's been since Aug. 28, 2022. (Government of New Brunswick)

Last week, 360 new cases were confirmed through 1,818 PCR tests, for a positivity rate of 19.8 per cent.

"The number of confirmed cases slightly increased compared to the previous reporting period. Percent positivity remained relatively stable," the COVIDWatch report says.

An additional 153 people self-reported testing positive on a rapid test, according to the Department of Health.

The regional breakdown of the PCR-confirmed cases includes:

Moncton region, Zone 1 — 97.

Saint John region, Zone 2 — 67.

Fredericton region, Zone 3 — 100.

Edmundston region, Zone 4 — 52.

Campbellton region, Zone 5 — 19.

Bathurst region, Zone 6 — 33.

Miramichi region, Zone 7 — 20.

The proportion of cases identified as being the Omicron variant XBB continues to steadily increase in the province. Of the 184 random samples sent for genetic sequencing, 59 per cent were XBB, an offshoot of the Omicron BA.2 subvariant, up from 40 per cent.

The report does not indicate how many of those were cases of XBB.1.5, which has been described as immune evasive and "the most transmissible" subvariant yet, but as of last week 223 cases had been confirmed across the province.

Of the other sequenced cases, 38 per cent were BA.5, two per cent were BA.2, and one per cent were "other," the report shows.

Technology issue delays vaccinations update

Updated COVID-19 vaccination rates are not currently available, according to the Department of Health.

A "technology-related issue" was discovered just as the department was preparing to release the COVIDWatch report, spokesperson Bowie said in an email. He did not elaborate.

"It's being corrected, but it looks like we'll need a little more time. We likely won't have them to you before the end of the day," he said.

Another department spokesperson had previously indicated the results would be available by Tuesday afternoon.

Bowie could not say when the results will be released, only that he expects it will be "soon."

Last week, the rates for all four doses remained stalled. At that time, they stood at:

First dose — 91 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers.

Second dose — 85.8 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers.

First booster — 54.7 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers.

Second booster — 30.2 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers.

Horizon and Vitalité hospitalizations up

Horizon Health Network has 42 active COVID-19 hospital patients as of Saturday, up from 38 a week ago, its COVID dashboard shows. Six people now require intensive care, compared to none.

Half of the cases are in the Fredericton region, Zone 3. The Moncton region, Zone 1, has the second-highest number of cases, with 10, followed by the Saint John region, Zone 2, with six, and the Miramichi region, Zone 7, with five.

Across the province, there are COVID-19 outbreaks on three hospital units, as of Saturday, one each in the Fredericton, Campbellton and Miramichi regions. (Shutterstock)

Vitalité Health Network has eight COVID-19 hospital patients, including two in intensive care, according to its COVID dashboard. That's up from seven and none, respectively, in last week's report.

Three of the patients are at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton, Zone 1, including one in ICU, one is at the Edmundston Regional Hospital in Zone 4, including one in ICU, two are at the Campbellton Regional Hospital, in Zone 5, and two are at the Chaleur Regional Hospital in the Bathurst region, Zone 6.

The number of health-care workers off the job across the province after testing positive for COVID-19 has dropped to 57 from 78. Horizon saw a nearly 40 per cent decrease to 26 from 43. Vitalité has 31 employees absent, down from 35.

Horizon has COVID-19 outbreaks on two hospital units, the same number as last week. No specifics are provided, but the Fredericton and Miramichi regions each have one, the dashboard shows.

Vitalité has one COVID outbreak, as of March 10, at the Restigouche Hospital Centre's continuous rehabilitation unit. It did not update its outbreak page last week, but previously showed one outbreak unit, as of Feb. 27.