N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 94 new cases, hold off on Christmas travel plans, Shephard says

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard says there are 94 new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick and people should hold off until Monday to make Christmas travel plans.

"We don't want to cancel Christmas. We don't want to create such restrictions that people cannot enjoy their families," she told reporters Thursday.

But she's "very worried" about the high case counts and "significant amount" of community spread.

It's also unclear what will happen in the coming weeks in Quebec and Ontario, which both have confirmed cases of the new, potentially more transmissible COVID-19 variant omicron, she said.

Public Health is developing a COVID-19 "winter plan," which will be presented to cabinet. "We should know something by Monday," said Shephard.

Asked whether people should wait to plan their Christmas travel, she replied, "Yeah, give me till Monday."

Public Health announced three more COVID-related deaths and 93 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Sixty-seven people are hospitalized, two of whom are under 19. Twenty-seven of them contracted the virus while already in hospital for another reason, with outbreaks at the Moncton Hospital, Saint John Regional Hospital and Miramichi Regional Hospital.

Of the 15 people in intensive care, 12 are on a ventilator.

There are 676 active cases across the province, as of Wednesday.

Shephard said the three days of "lower numbers" Sunday through Monday "was promising."

The new case counts Thursday and Wednesday, however, are "significant."

"I don't know how to convey to the public that we just so need their support to follow Public Health measures."

That's the balance, right? … You don't want to fear monger, you don't want to sell short, you know, the issues that we're trying to deal with. - Dorothy Shephard, health minister

She expressed frustration with the community spread.

"Because that's always been our biggest fear, right? And we're seeing a significant amount of community spread. So for me, that means we're getting to a different level and we need to consider that Christmas is only, you know, three and a half weeks away, and we really need to define what it's going to take for us to have a very merry Christmas."

Omicron in Quebec and Ontario also throws a wrench into things because while health officials usually have a "good understanding" of what the next five or six days might bring, there are too many variables to predict.

"So that's the balance, right? … You don't want to fear monger, you don't want to sell short, you know, the issues that we're trying to deal with.

"So it's about trying to be as real as we can and meeting expectations for people and helping them understand where we need to go."

A total of 81.7 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, unchanged, and 86.8 per cent had received their first dose, up from 86.7.

That's down from 88 per cent and 93.8 per cent respectively on Sunday because the province has started to include children aged five to 11 in its immunization statistics.

New Brunswick has had 8,411 confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic with 7,606 recoveries so far.

A total of 561,383 tests have been conducted to date, including 1,596 on Tuesday.

Public exposure notices

Public Health has issued new public exposure notices Thursday, including an arena in the Moncton region, Zone 1, a restaurant in the Saint John region, Zone 2 and a movie theatre in the Fredericton region, Zone 3.

For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, visit the provincial government's website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point-of-care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19, so even if results come back negative, people should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.