N.B. reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations stable

COVID-19 killed seven more New Brunswickers in the past week, while hospitalizations remained stable and new admissions decreased, the latest weekly figures from the province show.

New cases continue to rise, however, according to the COVIDWatch report.

A person in their 60s, two in their 70s, one in their 80s, and three 90 or older died between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10. Their deaths raise the pandemic death toll to 628.

There are 40 people hospitalized because of the virus, the same number as the previous report, and still none require intensive care, according to the province.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations, however, is 41, up from 34, the report shows.

The number of hospital admissions for COVID-19 has decreased this week to 29, compared to 32 in the previous report.

A child under 10 is among the new admissions. The others include a person in their 20s, one in their 40s, five in their 50s, five in their 60s, eight in their 70s, seven in their 80s and one person 90 or older.

Meanwhile, the two regional health authorities, which count people admitted to hospital because of COVID-19, as well as those initially admitted for another reason who later test positive for the virus, say there are 130 people hospitalized. That's more than a 27 per cent increase from the 102 hospitalized COVID patients Horizon and Vitalité reported a week ago. Six people are in intensive care, up from three, according to their COVID dashboards.

23% jump in cases

A total of 1,247 new cases of COVID were reported, up from 1,011 in the previous COVIDWatch report, a 23 per cent increase.

That includes 819 cases confirmed through a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab test, up from 606, and 428 cases self-reported by people who tested positive on a rapid test, up from 405.

There are now 1,075 active cases of COVID across the province, based on PCR-confirmed cases alone.

Of the most recent random samples of positive test results sent for genetic sequencing, 95 per cent were the highly transmissible Omicron subvariant BA.5, four per cent were the Omicron subvariant BA.4, and one per cent were the Omicron subvariant BA.2. The Department of Health does not provide a further breakdown of sublineages, such as the immune-evasive BQ.1, BQ.1.1 and BA.2.75.2.

The seven-day moving average of PCR-confirmed cases is now 117, up from 88, a nearly 33 per cent increase. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Another 3,280 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including 140 first doses, 138 second doses, 357 first booster doses and 2,645 second booster doses, the department says.

The one-dose and two-dose vaccination rates remain unchanged at 90.8 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers and 85.7 per cent, respectively.

A total of 54.4 per cent have received a booster shot, up from 54.3 per cent, and 27.9 per cent have received their second booster, up from 27.4 per cent.

New Brunswick has had 84,244 confirmed cases of COVID since the beginning of the pandemic, with 82,541 cases now considered resolved.

Horizon and Vitalité data

Horizon Health Network reported a slight increase in its number of patients in hospital either for or with COVID-19, at 85, as of Saturday, up from 81. Five of them require intensive care, up from three, according to its weekly COVID dashboard.

Vitalité Health Network has seen a 114 per cent jump in its number COVID-19 patients hospitalized, at 45, up from 21, including two in intensive care, compared to none a week ago.

Of the 85 Horizon hospitalizations, the Fredericton region, Zone 3, has the largest share, with 31, followed by the Moncton region, Zone 1, with 25, the Saint John region, Zone 2, with 20, and the Miramichi region, Zone 7, with nine.

Of the 45 Vitalité hospitalizations, nearly half, 23, are at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont hospital in Moncton, including one in intensive care, while the Lamèque Hospital has 13 patients, the Campbellton Regional Hospital has four patients, including one in intensive care, the Edmundston Regional Hospital also has four patients, and Tracadie Hospital has one.

Horizon has more health-care workers off the job after testing positive for COVID-19 this week at 92, up from 85, while the number of infected Vitalité employees remains unchanged at 52.

Horizon has 10 COVID hospital unit outbreaks, down from 11 a week ago. These include four in the Moncton region, three in the Saint John region, two in the Fredericton region and one in the Miramichi region. No other details are provided.

Vitalité has five outbreaks, up from one. In addition to the ongoing outbreak at the Restigouche Hospital Centre's forensic psychiatry unit, rehabilitation, there are also outbreaks at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre's extended care unit (3E) and surgical unit (orthopedic, plastic, and ear, nose and throat, 4E), Laméque Hospital's medical unit and Tracadie Hospital's medical unit (2nd north).