No new cases of COVID-19 reported in N.B. for 5th straight day

No new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in New Brunswick for the fifth straight day Wednesday.

There are still six active cases of the respiratory disease in the province.

Three of the cases are in the Moncton region (Zone 1), one is attributed to the Fredericton region (Zone 3), although the infected person is actually in Ontario recovering, one is in the Bathurst region (Zone 6), and one in the Miramichi region (Zone 7).

An infected Quebec resident who works in Campbellton is being counted in the Quebec numbers. Contact tracing is being conducted in New Brunswick.

A total of 934 COVID-19 tests were completed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of tests done since the pandemic began in March to 77,042.

There have been 200 cases of COVID-19 in the province so far, with 192 recoveries and two deaths.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: