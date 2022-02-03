N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Nearly 1,500 cases reported at 254 schools in past month

In the past month, nearly 1,500 New Brunswick students have reported testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Department of Education.

A total of 254 schools have been "impacted" since Jan. 1, the department's updated COVID-19 website shows.

There are 294 schools in the province.

About 60 schools are newly affected.

Students only resumed in-person learning Monday for the first time since before the holiday break. Most students had been learning online at home since Jan. 11 because of soaring COVID cases and hospitalizations.

The return to classes coincided with the province's return to the less restrictive Level 2 of the COVID-19 winter plan.

Since Jan. 1, the number of new, self-reported cases is 1,459, the website shows.

It's unclear whether this data includes positive cases among teachers and staff.

"Families are responsible for notifying their child's school of positive cases of COVID-19. The information provided below is based on the number of cases self-reported by families to schools and school districts," the website states.

Department officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

The regional breakdown of the new, self-reported cases includes:

Moncton region, Zone 1 — 353

Saint John region, Zone 2 — 179

Fredericton region, Zone 3 — 245

Edmundston region, Zone 4 — 283

Campbellton region, Zone 5 — 62

Bathurst region, Zone 6 — 250

Miramichi region, Zone 7 — 87

There have now been 2,478 cases of COVID at 255 schools since the beginning of the school year on Sept. 7.

That's up from 897 cases in 193 schools, as of Dec. 22, the holiday break.

Although Public Health used to notify schools of positive cases, conduct contact tracing and notify close contacts, while schools or school districts used to notify families of positive cases, each school district now has its own COVID dashboard, where they list schools that have at least one reported COVID case daily. It's up to families to check the lists.

4 deaths Thursday, 165 people in hospital

Four more COVID-related deaths were recorded Thursday, and the number of people in hospital with the virus remained at a record-high 165.

Of those, 68 are hospitalized for COVID-19, while the other 97 are hospitalized with COVID, meaning they were admitted for something else when they tested positive for the virus.

Fourteen people are in intensive care and six of them are on ventilators.

Based on PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab tests, 411 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, putting the active case count at 4,012.

An additional 485 people self-reported testing positive at home with rapid tests.

As of Thursday, 45.2 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers had received their booster shot, 84.8 per cent had received two doses of a vaccine, and 92.2 per cent had received one dose, according to the dashboard.

A total of 694,753 PCR tests have been conducted to date.

New Brunswick has had 29,905 cases of COVID since the beginning of the pandemic with 25,640 recoveries so far and 251 COVID-related deaths.