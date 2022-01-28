N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 5 more deaths, 63 anglophone schools report cases 1st day back

New Brunswick recorded five more COVID-related deaths Tuesday, marking 15 deaths since the province returned to the less restrictive Level 2 of the COVID-19 winter plan on the weekend and raising the pandemic death toll to 243.

The latest deaths include a person 90 or over in the Moncton region, Zone 1, and two people in their 70s and two people in their 80s in the Saint John region, Zone 2.

The number of people in hospital jumped by 10 to 162. Sixty-seven of them are hospitalized for COVID-19 and the other 95 with COVID, meaning they were already admitted for something else when they tested positive for the virus.

Of those in hospital, three are 19 or under, a new category on the COVID dashboard shows, and 124 are aged 60 or over.

Seventeen people are in intensive care, all but one of them for COVID, and seven of them are on ventilators, unchanged.

The seven-day average of hospitalizations increased to 150, from 147, while the seven-day average of ICU admissions increased to 13, from 12.

There were 228 new cases of COVID-19 reported, based on PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab tests, putting the total active case count at 4,408.

An additional 603 people self-reported testing positive at home with rapid tests.

A total of 690,609 PCR tests have been conducted to date, including 2,117 on Monday.

As of Tuesday, 44.3 per cent of eligible New Brunswick have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, up from 44 per cent, 84.5 per cent have received two doses of a vaccine, unchanged, and 92.1 per cent have received one dose, also unchanged.

New Brunswick has had 29,113 cases of COVID since the beginning of the pandemic with 24,460 recoveries so far.

COVID in schools

One day after New Brunswick students resumed in-person learning, 63 public schools in the anglophone districts each have at least one reported case of COVID-19.

In the francophone districts, COVID exposure advisories are in effect at 60 schools, although when they were reported is not indicated.

Monday was the first time most students were back in classrooms since the holiday break. They've been learning online at home since Jan. 11.

Anglophone South School District says the cases at 17 of its schools include reports from last weekend.

Anglophone North School District also lumps Monday reports in with the weekend, for a total of nine schools.

But the 24 affected schools at Anglophone West and 13 schools at Anglophone East are all from Monday, according to their dashboards.

Among some of the COVID-19 measures in place, all students must wear a mask both indoors and outdoors, except K-8 students if they are outdoors and within their class grouping. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

District scolaire francophone Nord-Ouest lists 15 schools with reported cases, District scolaire francophone Nord-Est lists 21 schools and District scolaire francophone Sud, 29 schools.

"An exposure advisory remains in effect if there has been at least one positive case reported in the last 10 days," the south district's website states in French.

The Department of Education's daily summary website of COVID-19 impacts on schools across the province hasn't been updated since Dec. 22. "Regular updates will resume when in-person learning resumes," it states.

Department officials did not immediately respond to a request for information Tuesday about when the website will be updated.

As of Dec. 22, 897 cases of COVID had been confirmed in 193 schools since Sept. 7.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said last week there would be "risks" with the return to school, but she was confident those risks were "manageable."

Among some of the measures in place:

Classrooms bubbles for students in kindergarten to Grade 8

Universal indoor masking, except when eating or drinking, for staff, students at all grade levels

Outdoors, K-8 students not required to wear a mask if they're within their bubble

Limited use of wind instruments and singing

Vaccination requirements for those 12 or older for extracurricular activities, sports and clubs

KN95-grade masks or higher will be provided for teachers and staff

Well-fitting, three-layer masks are recommended for students

Families are responsible for notifying schools if their child tests positive

Public Health used to notify schools of positive cases, conduct contact tracing and notify close contacts, while schools or school districts used to notify families of positive cases.

Now, each school district now has its own COVID dashboard, where they list schools that have at least one reported COVID case daily. It's up to families to check the lists.