N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Some schools to stop notifying families of positive cases

Some New Brunswick schools will no longer be notifying families about positive COVID-19 cases, according to a message sent by the Anglophone East School District on Monday.

Instead, Anglophone East will post any results it receives on its website daily, and it is now the responsibility of families and staff to check the site for reported cases at their schools.

It's not immediately clear whether all the anglophone and francophone school districts in the province will follow suit. Department of Education officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

"With the increasing number of COVID cases, we are following the Public Health assumption that COVID is now present throughout our communities," Anglophone East acting superintendent Pamela Wilson said in the message to families. "This also means that it will be present in our schools."

All public schools have extended at-home learning for students until Jan. 31 under Level 3 of the province's winter plan, which took effect Friday at 11:59 p.m. for 16 days because of rising COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases.

As of Dec. 22, the latest figures available, 897 cases of COVID had been confirmed in 193 schools since the school year started.

We will share any notifications we receive, to the best of our ability.​​​​​ - Pamela Wilson, Anglophone East acting superintendent

Public Health officials won't be confirming positive cases as they did in the past, nor will they be doing contact tracing for school-related cases, she said.

"As a result, schools will no longer be sending notification messages home to families with each self-reported case."

If a student or staff member tests positive with a rapid test, they are now asked to notify their school principal.

"We will share any notifications we receive, to the best of our ability," Wilson stressed in bolded text, "so that they are included in a list of schools, found on the Anglophone East website."

The list will be updated each weekday at around 4 p.m.

Wilson urges families to "continually" monitor for COVID symptoms and to continue to follow Public Health's directions.

"Thank you for your continued co-operation and support," she wrote.

COVID antiviral pill approved

Health Canada has approved the first COVID-19 antiviral therapy in a pill form for home use.

Pfizer's Paxlovid is designed to treat adults with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of progressing to serious disease, including hospitalization or death.

The product has been hailed as a pandemic "game changer" by some doctors.

It could relieve some of the pressure on the health-care system and change the trajectory of the pandemic, experts say.

Until now, authorized medications for COVID-19 have had to be taken in a hospital or health-care setting.

New Brunswick Department of Health officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Paxlovid is intended for use as soon as possible after diagnosis of COVID-19 and within five days of the start of symptoms, Health Canada said in a release Monday.

The treatment consists of two tablets of nirmatrelvir and one tablet of ritonavir taken together by mouth twice per day for five days, it said.

Canada has ordered an initial one million treatment courses.

Pfizer submitted clinical data to Health Canada on Dec. 1, and the regulatory body conducted "an expedited review."

The company reported in November that Paxlovid reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89 per cent compared to a placebo in non-hospitalized high-risk adults with COVID-19.

115 hospitalizations, 14 in ICU

Public Health reported four COVID-related deaths Sunday, and COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped to 115.

That includes 14 people in intensive care, four of them on ventilators.

There were 380 new COVID cases confirmed through PCR testing, putting the active caseload at 5,265. That figure doesn't include people testing positive on rapid tests.

An additional 615 people tested positive on rapid tests and registered their results online.

A total of 653,972 PCR tests have been conducted to date.

As of Saturday, 30.9 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers had received a booster dose, 83.4 per cent had received two doses, and 91.1 per cent had received one dose. Due to a technical upgrade to the provincial immunization registry over the weekend, vaccination statistics were not updated Sunday, Public Health said.

New Brunswick has had 22,768 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 17,314 recoveries so far and 187 COVID-related deaths.