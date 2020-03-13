N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Omicron variant confirmed in province, 2 deaths

New Brunswick has entered a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic with the first confirmed cases of the new, more transmissible omicron variant, the chief medical officer of health announced Monday.

One case has been confirmed in the Moncton region, Zone 1, and two cases in the Miramichi region, Zone 7, said Dr. Jennifer Russell.

They are linked to the recent outbreak at St. Francis Xavier University following events related to the annual X-Ring ceremony at locations both on an off campus, she told a live briefing.

Four other cases in the Zones 1 and 7 are directly linked to the confirmed three and presumed to be omicron, Russell said.

"We fully expect to see more."

The province has also recorded two more COVID-related deaths and 100 new cases of the virus.

There are now 1,048 active cases, she said.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Health Minister Dorothy Shephard are also participating in the news conference

Forty-one people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 14 in intensive care. Six of them are on a ventilator.

The entire province is currently at Level 1 of the winter COVID-19 plan, which is the least restrictive level.

Informal indoor household gatherings are limited to 20 people and informal outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people. Masks are required in outdoor public spaces when physical distancing can't be maintained.

In addition, retailers and salons must enforce physical distancing or require proof of vaccination.

As of Sunday, 82.3 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 88.4 per cent have received their first dose.

The province has had 9,604 confirmed cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, with 8,443 recoveries so far and 140 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 577,683 tests have been conducted to date.

42 new cases confirmed in 29 schools across province

Forty-two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in 29 schools across six of the seven health Zones since Friday, the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development's website shows.

Eight of the schools are in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, and fall under new mandatory daily testing rules the government announced for some students in this region last Friday, citing the recent high number of positive cases.

Of the 1,019 active cases in the province, the Fredericton region has the highest number, at 437, as of Sunday.

All students in kindergarten to Grade 8 in Fredericton region schools that have had a confirmed case of COVID-19 over the past 14 days or within the next two weeks will be required to rapid test daily until Dec. 23, regardless of their vaccination status.

Staff working with K-8 students are "encouraged" to do daily rapid testing, but it's not mandatory, unless they're identified as a close contact of a positive case.

Fifteen schools have a COVID-19-related operational day today. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

Rapid-test kits are expected to be distributed to all K-8 students in that region today. Families can also pick up rapid tests at several locations around the province.

Daily testing is also recommended in schools that have not had a confirmed case during the same period, but it is not mandatory.

Anyone who receives a positive rapid-test result, or who is experiencing one symptom of COVID-19, must isolate immediately and book a test at an assessment centre.

If the polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, lab test result is positive, they must continue to isolate and await further instruction from Public Health.

"Because of the recent uptake in testing and positive cases, Public Health is experiencing some delays in follow up and testing," the government said in a news release Sunday. "Detailed follow-ups are being prioritized and may be delayed."

Families at other schools in the province with positive cases of COVID-19 are also encouraged to pick up rapid tests if their child has been identified as a close contact. Test kits are available at schools and other community locations. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC News)

Public Health added extra resources to the Fredericton assessment centre Sunday and again today to help reduce any testing backlogs.

"All priority groups, which include unvaccinated and vaccinated symptomatic individuals as well as individuals with a positive point of care test result, are being booked for a test within 24 hours," the release said.

Fifteen schools are having a COVID-19-related operational day today, which means either all the students or specific groups are learning from home.

In the Miramichi region, Zone 7, North and South Esk Regional High School, which was not previously affected, has at least one case.

The other schools where at least one new positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed include:

Caledonia Regional High School (Zone 1)

École Anna-Malenfant (Zone 1)

École Le Sommet (Zone 1)

Evergreen Park School (Zone 1)

Forest Glen School (Moncton Zone 1)

Maplehurst Middle School (Zone 1)

Port Elgin Regional School (Zone 1)

Centre scolaire Samuel-de-Champlain (Zone 2)

Island View School (Zone 2)

Rothesay Park School (Zone 2)

Westfield School (Zone 2)

Devon Middle School (Zone 3)

École Les Éclaireurs (Zone 3)

George Street Middle School (Zone 3)

Gibson-Neill Memorial Elementary School (Zone 3)

Hartland Community School (Zone 3)

Meduxnekeag Consolidated School (Zone 3)

Nashwaaksis Middle School (Zone 3)

Priestman Street Elementary School (Zone 3)

Carrefour de la Jeunesse (Zone 4)

École Mgr-Matthieu-Mazerolle (Zone 4)

École Saint-Jacques (Zone 4)

Polyvalente Thomas-Albert (Zone 4)

Saint Mary's Academy (Zone 4)

Le Galion des Appalaches (Zone 5)

Sugarloaf Senior High School (Zone 5)

Gretna Green School (Zone 7)

Max Aitken Academy (Zone 7)

The website does not indicate how many cases are at each school or whether the cases involve students, teachers or staff.

Fifty-eight schools are currently affected.

A total of 708 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in 170 schools since the beginning of the school year.

5 cases at 5 child-care facilities

Five child-care facilities not previously affected by COVID-19 each had one positive case confirmed over the weekend, according to the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development's website. The facilities include:

Centre éducatif la Marelle Educational Center (Zone 1)

Kreative Kids (Zone 1)

Rhymes and Chymes Daycare (Zone 2)

Fredericton Regional Family Resource Centre (Zone 3)

ReConnect (Zone 3)

The website does not indicate whether that case involves a child, staff member or volunteer.

There have been 117 early learning and child-care centres affected by COVID-19 since Sept. 7. The total number of cases has not been released.

Public exposure notices

For the full list of public exposure notices, visit the provincial government's website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point-of-care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19, so even if results come back negative, people should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.