N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 19 cases confirmed at 17 schools

Nineteen cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at 17 schools in New Brunswick since Friday, the COVID-19 dashboard shows.

Twenty-one schools are now actively impacted since students returned to classes one week ago, after the provincial government reached a tentative agreement with striking Canadian Union of Public Employees late Nov. 13.

Monday is an operational day for at least two schools in the Saint John region, Zone 2.

Seaside Park Elementary School and Beaconsfield Middle School students are learning from home, the Anglophone South School District posted on social media.

A positive case or cases have been identified at the following schools, which were not previously impacted:

Nackawic Elementary School

River Valley Middle School

Belleisle Elementary School

Seaside Park Elementary School

Rexton Elementary School

École Antonine-Maillet

École Mathieu-Martin

A positive case or cases have also been identified at these previously impacted schools:

Birchmount School

Edith Cavell School

Island View School

Hartland Community School

École Le Marais

École Mont Carmel

Bessborough School

Beaconsfield Middle School

Stanley Consolidated School

Forest Hills School

A total of 472 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at 132 schools since the beginning of the school year.

Vaccination plan for young children expected this week

The province is expected to announce its COVID-19 vaccination plan for children aged five to 11 this week.

Regional health authority community clinics and participating pharmacies will both have a role to play in administering the vaccine, Public Health has said.

The first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine are due to arrive in New Brunswick in the coming days after Health Canada approved its use Friday for this age group.

Canada has received its first doses of the vaccine, with a shipment landing in Hamilton on Sunday evening. More than 2.9 million doses — enough to provide a first dose to every eligible Canadian child — are scheduled to arrive in Canada by the end of the week.

There are 54,000 children aged five to 11 in New Brunswick.

It's unclear whether the province will follow the lead of Ontario and expand eligibility to include children who are turning five by the end of 2021. Department of Health officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

COVID-19 vaccination eligibility in New Brunswick will include children aged five to 11 as soon as the special child vaccines arrive in the province, the government has said. (Getty Images)

Two weeks before school started, New Brunswick expanded eligibility for those aged 12 to 17 to include children who turn 12 this year. Youth aged 12 to 17 have been eligible for vaccination in the province since May 26.

Appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged five to 11 in Ontario will open Tuesday. Ontario is following the advice of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization and spacing doses out by eight weeks.

Health Canada authorized a two-dose regimen to be administered three weeks apart.

157 new cases reported over weekend

Public Health reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and 67 new cases on Saturday.

There are 640 active cases across the province.

Thirty-two people hospitalized because of the virus, including 18 in intensive care.

As of Sunday, 87.4 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 or older are fully vaccinated, and 93.4 per cent have received their first dose.

A total of 546,196 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date.

New Brunswick has had 7,669 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 6,906 recoveries so far and 122 COVID-related deaths.

Public exposure notices

Public Health is reporting new potential public exposures in three zones, including a restaurant in the Saint John region, Zone 2, and bingo halls in the Bathurst region, Zone 6, and Miramichi region, Zone 7.

For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, please visit the provincial government's website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point-of-care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19, so even if results come back negative, people should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.