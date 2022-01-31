N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Students resume in-person classes

All New Brunswick public school students returned to in-person learning Monday for the first time since before the holiday break.

The return to classes coincides with the province's return Friday at 11:59 p.m. to the less restrictive Level 2 of the COVID-19 winter plan.

"School is the best place for kids physically and mentally," Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said during a recent COVID briefing.

"There are risks in the return to school, but I'm confident those risks are manageable," she said.

Among some of the measures in place:

Classrooms bubbles for students in kindergarten to Grade 8

Universal indoor masking, except when eating or drinking, for staff, students at all grade levels

Outdoors, K-8 students not required to wear a mask if they're within their bubble

Limited use of wind instruments and singing

Vaccination requirements for those 12 or older for extracurricular activities, sports and clubs

KN95-grade masks or higher will be provided for teachers and staff

Well-fitting, three-layer masks are recommended for students

Families are responsible for notifying schools if their child tests positive

Most students have been learning online at home since Jan. 11, which was initially expected to continue until Jan. 21.

When the province moved to Level 3, the most restrictive level, of the winter plan, amid soaring COVID cases and hospitalizations, students' return to schools was pushed back until Monday.

Some students with special needs attended school in-person in recent weeks, however, due to their need for extra supports.

As of Dec. 22, the latest provincial figures available from the Department of Education, 897 cases of COVID had been confirmed in 193 schools since Sept. 7.

Although Public Health used to notify schools of positive cases, conduct contact tracing and notify close contacts, while schools or school districts used to notify families of positive cases, each school district now has its own COVID dashboard, where they list schools that have at least one reported COVID case daily. It's up to families to check the lists.

5 more deaths, 164 people in hospital

New Brunswick saw five more COVID-related deaths on Sunday, according to the COVID dashboard, raising the pandemic death toll to 233.

The latest deaths include three people in the Moncton region, Zone 1 — a person in their 60s, a person in their 80s and a person 90 or over — person in their 60s in the Saint John region, Zone 2, and a person in their 50s in the Miramichi region, Zone 7.

The number of people hospitalized increased by five to 164 — 75 of them for COVID and the other 89 with COVID, meaning they were already admitted for something else when they tested positive for the virus.

Last Thursday, Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said officials expected hospitalizations to peak at about 150 in mid-February.

This was part of explanation for the province's return to the less restrictive Level 2 of the COVID-19 winter plan two days earlier than expected. Previous projections showed hospitalizations were expected to reach nearly 220.

Department of Health officials could not immediately be reached Monday for comment.

Thirteen people are in intensive care, a decrease of one. Five of them are on ventilators, which is unchanged.

The seven-day average of hospitalizations jumped Sunday to 144, from 138, while the seven-day average of ICU admissions increased to 12, from 11, the dashboard shows.

The dashboard does not indicate the ages of those hospitalized. Public Health used to indicate in news releases how many of the cases were 19 or under and how many were 60 or over, but it has stopped providing daily news releases, just as students resume in-person learning.

There were 274 new cases of COVID-19 reported, based on PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab tests, putting the total active case count at 5,460.

An additional 375 people self-reported testing positive at home with rapid tests.

A total of 687,861 PCR tests have been conducted to date.

As of Sunday, 43.3 per cent of eligible New Brunswick have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, 84.4 per cent have received two doses of a vaccine, and 92.1 per cent have received one dose.

New Brunswick has had 28,716 cases of COVID since the beginning of the pandemic with 23,021 recoveries so far.