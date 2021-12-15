N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 160 new cases, 11 of them Omicron variant

New Brunswick has 160 new cases of COVID-19, including another 11 cases of the Omicron variant, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard announced Wednesday.

This brings the total number of the new, highly transmissible variant in the province to 14.

"We know there will be many more," she told a COVID-19 briefing, which is being livestreamed here on CBC New Brunswick's website and is also available in French on the government's YouTube channel.

The province will hold a "holiday testing blitz" for all students, said Shephard.

Those in kindergarten through Grade 6 will each be supplied with two rapid testing kits over the holidays, while those in grades 7 through 12 will each get one kit.

This will help to quickly identify new infections and slow the spread, she said.

Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy is also participating and providing details about the winter plan for returning to schools and child-care centres in the new year.

On Wednesday morning, Cardy told the legislature that the government is looking at how to keep schools open, but may have to "move toward online learning if we have to, despite all the drawbacks that entails."

"We're looking at a situation here ... that is, in many ways, what we feared would come toward us in March of 2020."

But New Brunswick will continue with in-person learning at every alert level, except in level 3 based on Public Health advice, Cardy told the briefing. This applies to early learning and child-care centres as well.

New Brunswick announced its first three confirmed cases of Omicron on Monday — one in the Moncton region, Zone 1, and two in the Miramichi region, Zone 7.

They are linked to the recent outbreak at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S., Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said.

No additional cases were announced Tuesday, but there are four other cases in Zones 1 and 7 that are directly linked to the confirmed three and presumed to be Omicron, Russell said.

Officials "fully expect" more in the coming days, she said. Omicron is at least 30 per cent more transmissible than the delta variant, and its doubling time is roughly every two days.

"The preliminary information that we're receiving around the Omicron variant is that it is significantly more risky for children compared to the previous editions," Cardy told the legislature.

Shephard said early studies show a 25 per cent increase in hospitalizations in children.

We are in a time of making the least-worst choices, not making good choices. - Dominic Cardy, education minister

"Omicron changes the water on the beans," she said. "I don't know how to express it more emphatically than that.

"When the spread is happening in our younger population, and the spread is going to happen to our older population because of that, we have to take measures in order to protect everyone."

Michelle Conroy, the People's Alliance MLA for Miramichi, challenged the government's decision earlier this week to suspend all sports and organized activities for children under 12.

She stressed the importance of these extracurricular activities to the physical, mental and emotional health of youth and asked the education minister whether cancelling them is going to slow down the spread of the virus more than employing enhanced safety protocols.

Cardy said the province is seeing spread within schools despite safety measures, and noted some other provinces, states and countries where Omicron has been confirmed have reached the point where schools that have no cases in the morning are shut down by the end of the day.

"I don't want to for a moment minimize … the negative impacts of this," he said. "We are in a time of making the least-worst choices, not making good choices."

Outbreak at Dumont hospital

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on the nephrology unit (4F) of the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre (UHC) in Moncton after two patients and a health-care worker tested positive, the Vitalité Health Network announced Wednesday.

An exposure notice for the unit had been issued on Dec. 7 after the first positive case was detected.

There are also outbreaks at the Moncton Hospital, Saint John Regional Hospital and Miramichi Regional Hospital.

Vitalité has implemented full infection prevention and control precautions, such as increased cleaning, as well as regular screening and contact tracing, according to a news release.

"For the moment, the outbreak is not directly impacting the care and services being delivered," it said.

Designated support persons are not allowed to visit patients on the nephrology unit until further notice and existing

restrictions on visits remain in effect on other units.

1,051 active cases

New Brunswick recorded two more COVID-related deaths and 109 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Forty-four people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 14 in intensive care. Six of them are on ventilators.

There are now 1,051 active cases of COVID-19 across the province.

As of Tuesday, 82.4 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID, 88.7 per cent have received their first dose, and 9.6 per cent of those eligible have received a booster dose.

New Brunswick has had 9,813 confirmed cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, with 8,616 recoveries so far and 144 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 582,904 tests have been conducted to date, including 2,556 on Monday.

Public exposure notices

Public Health has listed a number of possible public exposure notices Wednesday, including a restaurant in the Moncton region, Zone 1, a hospital ambulatory clinic in the Saint John region, Zone 2, gyms, a library and restaurants in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, and a convenience store, furniture store and coffee shop in the Miramichi region, Zone 7.

For the full list of public exposure notices, visit the provincial government's website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point-of-care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19, so even if results come back negative, people should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.