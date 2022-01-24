N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Education minister to give update on schools

New Brunswick Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy is scheduled to provide new information on the status of schools in the province.

The provincial government has announced a news conference will take place at 2:30 p.m. today, with Cardy and department staff participating.

The briefing will be livestreamed here.

Most students in the province have been at home since the holiday break, with the province initially announcing online learning would begin Jan. 11 and continue until Jan. 21.

With the province moving to Level 3 of its COVID-19 winter plan, students' return to schools was pushed back further to Jan. 31.

The decision to delay the reopening of schools came amid soaring numbers of new COVID-19 infections, as well as a surge in hospitalizations caused by the disease.

126 in hospital with COVID-19

On Sunday, New Brunswick Public Health reported two more deaths, and Saturday, there were six, which means there have been 35 COVID-related deaths in the the past 11 days.

A total of 126 people were in hospital with the disease as of Sunday.

Of those, 101 are 60 or over and three are 19 or under. There are 10 people in intensive care with six on ventilators.

There are 74 people in hospital with COVID-19 who were admitted for other reasons.