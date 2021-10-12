N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 109 new cases, 63 people in hospital

New Brunswick has 109 new cases of COVID-19 and 63 people in hospital with the virus, 27 of them in intensive care.

The virus is "hitting our province very hard," said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell.

This surge in new infections has not been experienced before and will likely continue for "some time," she told the COVID briefing, which is being live-streamed here on CBC New Brunswick's website.

Of the new cases, 32 — or 29 per cent — were fully vaccinated.

The vaccine is very effective but not perfect, said Russell. But it is the best protection available, she added.

Since Aug. 1, the rate of ICU admissions among the unvaccinated is 33.4 cases for every 100,000 New Brunswickers. By comparison, the rate among those fully vaccinated has been just 1.8 cases, Russell said, urging everyone eligible to get their shot.

A total of 69,000 New Brunswickers age 12 and older remain unvaccinated, while another 128,000 are not yet fully protected, Russell said, adding she is concerned about those numbers and concerned about those individuals.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard is also participating in the news conference.

As of Monday, 81.5 per cent of New Brunswickers age 12 and older are fully vaccinated, while 90.7 per cent have received their first dose.

New Brunswick has had 5,258 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 4,145 recoveries so far.

A total of 491,449 tests have been conducted to date.

Hospitals enter 'red alert' levels

All Vitalité Health Network hospitals moved to the COVID-19 "red alert" level Tuesday and Horizon Health Network hospitals and health-care centres will follow suit on Wednesday.

The changes will allow the regional health authorities to redeploy staff to maintain emergency services and intensive care units, caring for COVID-19 patients and those who are critically ill, officials have said.

All non-essential health-care services will be "greatly reduced" or temporarily suspended, Vitalité has said.

Affected services include:

Elective surgeries

Ambulatory care services

Professional services, such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and nutrition

Non-urgent medical imaging services, such as X-rays and scans

Horizon said some of its non-urgent elective surgeries, medical procedures and outpatient appointments may need to be postponed as well.

All affected patients and clients will be contacted directly by Horizon or their health-care provider if their non-urgent surgery, procedure or appointment needs to be cancelled, it said in a news release Tuesday.

"If you have not been contacted, please attend your appointment as planned."

Outpatient appointments include: appointments at ambulatory outpatient clinics and professional services outpatient appointments, such as therapeutic services, blood and specimen collection, diagnostic imaging (X-ray), electrodiagnostics and respiratory therapy, the release said.

Both Vitalité and Horizon have also suspended all hospital visits.

Flu shots now available

New Brunswickers aged six months and older are being encouraged to get a free flu shot at a clinic or through a primary care giver, starting Tuesday, to help reduce the strain COVID-19 has put on the health-care system.

People aged 65 and older can get "an enhanced high-dose influenza vaccine," which gives them a stronger immune response and extra protection, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jennifer Russell has said.

Keeping people healthy this flu season is more important than ever, Russell said in a statement.

"By getting this year's flu shot, we are helping to reduce hospital visits from influenza-related illnesses and freeing up those resources for areas where they are needed most."

Residents can be immunized at a variety of clinics offered at pharmacies and community health centres or through other primary-care providers, such as physicians, public health nurses, midwives and paramedics.

Out-of-province students can get their flu shots through student health services at their respective post-secondary institutions. New residents and non-residents without a Medicare card can get flu shots free of charge from a pharmacist.

The Department of Health will be including the high-dose flu vaccine as part of its immunization program for all elderly residents, including those in long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes and adult residential facilities.

The flu shot can be safely administered at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine, Russell has said.

Public Health is offering an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine booster dose to seniors in long-term care homes and other communal settings who have already received two doses of a vaccine.

Older adults have a higher risk of serious complications from influenza, including pneumonia, heart failure, hospitalization or even death. The high-dose vaccines contain four times the antigens of regular vaccines to boost the immune system, according to Public Health.

New public exposure notices

The following are new public exposures released by Public Health on Monday:

Moncton region, Zone 1

Oct. 3 between 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. – Cornerstone Chapel Moncton (11 York St., Berry Mills)

Saint John region, Zone 2

Oct. 8 between 6:45 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. – Station 33 Café & Yoga restaurant section (33 Railway Cres., Hampton)

(33 Railway Cres., Hampton) Oct. 2 to Oct. 7 between 6:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Station 33 Café & Yoga restaurant section (33 Railway Cres., Hampton)

Fredericton region, Zone 3

Oct. 8 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Starbucks (1040 Prospect St., Fredericton)

(1040 Prospect St., Fredericton) Oct/ 7 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Walmart (1399 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1399 Regent St., Fredericton) Oct. 7 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Hanwell Village Mart (1761 Hanwell Rd., Hanwell)

(1761 Hanwell Rd., Hanwell) Oct. 6 between noon and 2 p.m. – Ken's Barber Shop (240 Main St., Plaster Rock)October 4 between 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Scotiabank (728 Perth Main St., Perth-Andover)

(240 Main St., Plaster Rock)October 4 between 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – (728 Perth Main St., Perth-Andover) Oct. 3 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Speedway 104 Mower races (7399 Route 104, Windsor)

(7399 Route 104, Windsor) Oct. 3 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Pond's Resort on the Miramichi restaurant (91 Porter Cove Rd., Porter Cove)

Bathurst region, Zone 6

Oct. 5 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Dixie Lee Restaurant (49 St-Pierre Boul. W., Caraquet)

(49 St-Pierre Boul. W., Caraquet) Oct. 4 between noon and 1 p.m. – L'Entracte Resto Pub (3394 Principale St., Tracadie)

Public Health recommends that people who have been at a possible public exposure site and are not fully vaccinated get a COVID test, even if they don't have symptoms. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811.

If they do have symptoms, they must isolate while they await their results.

For people who are fully vaccinated, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID test if symptoms develop.

Anyone who frequented the locations at the specified dates and times should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters for the next 14 days.

Previous exposure notices

The following are exposure notices from the past two few weeks. For the full list beyond this time period, please visit the Government of New Brunswick's website.

Moncton region, Zone 1

Oct. 5 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.- Five Bridges Bar & Grill (121 Pine Glen Rd., Riverview)

(121 Pine Glen Rd., Riverview) Oct. 4 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Dr. Léon Richard Oncology Centre (37 Providence St. Moncton)

(37 Providence St. Moncton) Oct. 4-6 between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Club Boishebert de Shediac (322 Main St., Shediac)

(322 Main St., Shediac) Oct. 3 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – YMCA (70 Twin Oaks Dr., Moncton)

between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – (70 Twin Oaks Dr., Moncton) Between Oct. 2 and 3 between noon and 10 a.m. – Beauséjour Camping (747 Lino Rd., Shediac)

(747 Lino Rd., Shediac) Oct. 2 and 3 between noon and 10 a.m. – Beauséjour Camping (747 Lino Rd., Shediac)

between noon and 10 a.m. – (747 Lino Rd., Shediac) Oct. 2 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.– The Brick – (75 Trinity Dr., Moncton)

– (75 Trinity Dr., Moncton) Oct. 2 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Costco (140 Granite Dr., Moncton)

(140 Granite Dr., Moncton) Oct. 2 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Under Armour Factory House (78 Wyse St., Moncton)

(78 Wyse St., Moncton) Oct. 2 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Tire Shack Brewing (190 John St., Moncton)

(190 John St., Moncton) Oct. 2 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Fox Creek Golf, Golf Course (200 Golf St., Dieppe)

between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – (200 Golf St., Dieppe) Oct. 2 between 11 a.m. and noon – Pür & Simple (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Oct. 2 between 1:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – George Dumont Hospital Emergency Room (330 Université Ave., Moncton)

(330 Université Ave., Moncton) Oct. 2 between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Cocagne Arena (19 Marina Rd., Cocagne)

(19 Marina Rd., Cocagne) Oct. 2 between 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. – Kay Arena (99 Wynwood Dr., Moncton)

(99 Wynwood Dr., Moncton) Oct. 1 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Beauséjour Camping (747 Lino Rd., Shediac)

(747 Lino Rd., Shediac) Oct. 1 between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – The Fisherman (640 Main St., Shediac)

(640 Main St., Shediac) Oct. 1 between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – St. James' Gate (Fox Creek Golf) (200 Golf St., Dieppe)

between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – (200 Golf St., Dieppe) Oct. 1 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Ole Hibachi (790 Dieppe Blvd., Dieppe)

(790 Dieppe Blvd., Dieppe) Oct. 1 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Fox Creek Golf, Member's Lounge (200 Golf St., Dieppe)

between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – (200 Golf St., Dieppe) Oct. 1 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Rossano's Italian Grill (30 Mapleton Rd., Moncton)

between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – (30 Mapleton Rd., Moncton) Oct. 1 between 2:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. – Université de Moncton, Michel-Bastarache Law Library (18 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton)

(18 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton) Oct. 1 between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Fox Creek Golf, Golf Course (200 Golf St., Dieppe)

between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. – (200 Golf St., Dieppe) Oct. 1 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Country View Restaurant (47379 Homestead Rd., Steeves Mountain)

between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – (47379 Homestead Rd., Steeves Mountain) Oct. 1 between 11:45 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. – CCNB – Dieppe Campus (505 College St., Dieppe)

(505 College St., Dieppe) Sept. 30 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – St. Louis Bar & Grill (500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe)

between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – (500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe) Sept. 30 between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Boston Pizza (1380 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – (1380 Mountain Rd., Moncton) Sept. 30 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Cora's (1040 Champlain St., Dieppe)

(1040 Champlain St., Dieppe) Sept. 23, 24, 29, and 30 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Bikini Village (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 29 between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. – St. Louis Bar & Grill (500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe)

between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. – (500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe) Sept. 29 to Oct. 3 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Walmart (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 29 between 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – CCNB – Dieppe Campus (505 College St., Dieppe)

(505 College St., Dieppe) Sept. 28 between 7 p.m. and midnight – Moncton Hospital, Emergency Department (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton)

between 7 p.m. and midnight – (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton) Sept. 28 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. – Remi Rossignol Pavilion, Room D102, Université de Moncton (60 Notre-Dame-du-Sacre-Coeur St., Moncton)

(60 Notre-Dame-du-Sacre-Coeur St., Moncton) Sept. 28 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Wendy Johnston Pottery and Art Effects Fine Craft Gallery (3923 Main St., Hopewell Cape)

(3923 Main St., Hopewell Cape) Sept. 27 and 28 between 1:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Walmart (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 27 between 7:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. – CCNB – Dieppe Campus (505 College St., Dieppe)

(505 College St., Dieppe) Sept. 27 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – George Dumont Hospital, ophthalmology waiting room (330 Université Ave., Moncton)

(330 Université Ave., Moncton) Sept. 27 between 1:45 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. – Clinique Dr Sourire Orthodontists (211 Champlain Avenue, Suite 100, Dieppe)

(211 Champlain Avenue, Suite 100, Dieppe) Sept. 27 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. – Taillon Pavilion, Room MTA 328, Université de Moncton (18 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton)

(18 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton) Sept. 27 between 8:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. – Arts Pavilion, Room MAR217, Université de Moncton (55 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton)

Saint John region, Zone 2

Oct. 7, between 7:45 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. – Hampton Community Center rink (808 Main St., Hampton)

(808 Main St., Hampton) Oct. 6, between noon and 3 p.m. – Dr. Luan Le's Office (35 University Ave., Saint John)

(35 University Ave., Saint John) Oct. 6, between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Char and Chowder Restaurant (182 Water St., Saint Andrews)

(182 Water St., Saint Andrews) Oct. 5 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 8th Hussars Sports Centre (8 Leonard Dr., Sussex)

(8 Leonard Dr., Sussex) Oct. 5, between 1:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Up to Par Restaurant (109 Upper Midland Rd., Norton)

(109 Upper Midland Rd., Norton) Oct. 5 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canterbury Dental Clinic (18 Canterbury St., Saint John)

(18 Canterbury St., Saint John) Oct. 4, between 5:45 p.m. and 16:15 p.m. – Mac's Island Market (924 Route 774, Welshpool)

(924 Route 774, Welshpool) Oct. 3, between 10:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. – Char and Chowder Restaurant (182 Water St., Saint Andrews)

(182 Water St., Saint Andrews) Oct. 3 between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. – Vito's Restaurant (111 Hampton Rd., Rothesay)

(111 Hampton Rd., Rothesay) Oct. 1 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. – Guardian Pharmacy (101 King St., St. Stephen)

(101 King St., St. Stephen) Sept. 30 between 3:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – House of Chan (701 Millidge Ave., Saint John)

(701 Millidge Ave., Saint John) Sept. 30 and Oct. 5 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canterbury Dental Clinic (18 Canterbury St., Saint John)

(18 Canterbury St., Saint John) Sept. 30 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canterbury Dental Clinic (18 Canterbury St., Saint John)

(18 Canterbury St., Saint John) Sept. 29 between 2:45 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. – All Smiles Orthodontic Specialist (157 Hampton Rd., Rothesay)

(157 Hampton Rd., Rothesay) Sept. 29 between noon and 2 p.m. – Holy Redeemer Parish (316, Somerset St., Saint John)

(316, Somerset St., Saint John) Sept. 29 between 9 a.m. and noon – St. Joseph's Hospital, Urgent Care Department (130 Bayard Dr., Saint John)

(130 Bayard Dr., Saint John) Sept. 28 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – QPLEX – (20 Randy Jones Way, Quispamsis)

– (20 Randy Jones Way, Quispamsis) Sept. 28 between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. – St. Joseph's Hospital, Urgent Care Department (130 Bayard Dr., Saint John)

(130 Bayard Dr., Saint John) Sept. 27 and 28 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Guardian Pharmacy (101 King St., St. Stephen)

between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – (101 King St., St. Stephen) Sept. 27 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Dr. Demmings Office (Building A. Suite 205, Hilyard Place, 560 Main St., Saint John)

Fredericton region, Zone 3

Sept. 14 to Oct. 7 – Tobique Valley Senior's Complex (4 Manor Dr., Plaster Rock)

(4 Manor Dr., Plaster Rock) Oct. 4 between 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Scotiabank (728 Perth Main St., Perth-Andover)

(728 Perth Main St., Perth-Andover) Oct. 4 between 9:40 a.m. to 10:10 a.m. – Subway (18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover)

(18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover) Oct. 3, between 10:30 a.m. and noon – Sure Life Assembly (335 Otis Drive, Nackawic)

(335 Otis Drive, Nackawic) Oct. 3 between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. – G8Way Ultramar (22 Route 628, Penniac)

(22 Route 628, Penniac) Oct. 3 between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Kingswood Golf Club (1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwell)

(1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwell) Oct. 2 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – East Side Mario's (14 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

(14 Trinity Ave., Fredericton) Oct. 2-3 between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. – Quality Inn and Suites Amsterdam (559 Bishop Dr., Fredericton)

(559 Bishop Dr., Fredericton) Oct. 2 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Fredericton Indoor Pool (79 Carrington Ln., Fredericton))

(79 Carrington Ln., Fredericton)) Oct. 2, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Ryan's Pharmacy (135 Otis Dr., Nackawic)

(135 Otis Dr., Nackawic) Oct. 1 between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Scott's Your Independent Grocer (24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover)

(24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover) Oct. 1 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Pizza Delight (403 Connell St., Woodstock)

(403 Connell St., Woodstock) Oct. 1 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Hilltop Restaurant (1034 Prospect St., Fredericton)

(1034 Prospect St., Fredericton) Sept. 30 between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Giant Tiger (598 Union St., Fredericton)

(598 Union St., Fredericton) Sept. 29 between noon to 2 p.m. – The River Restaurant (558 Main St., Woodstock)

(558 Main St., Woodstock) Sept. 28 between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. –– Kingswood Golf Club (1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwell)

(1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwell) Between Sept. 28-29 between 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. – St. Mary's Entertainment Centre (185 Gabriel Dr., Fredericton)

(185 Gabriel Dr., Fredericton) Between Sept. 27-28 between 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. – St. Mary's Entertainment Centre (185 Gabriel Dr., Fredericton)

Sept. 27-28 between 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. – (185 Gabriel Dr., Fredericton) Sept. 27 between 10 a.m. and noon – Shoppers Drug Mart (3710 Connell St., Woodstock)

Edmundston region, Zone 4

Oct. 8 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Oct. 6-7 between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Subway (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

(360 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Oct. 4-7 – Rodeway Inn (10039 Route 144, Grand Falls)

Oct. 4 between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Dollarama (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Oct. 4 between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls) Oct. 4 between 8:15 a.m. and 9 a.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls) Oct. 4, between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls) Oct. 4, between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls) Oct. 4, between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (180 Madawaska Road, Unit #700, Grand Falls)

(180 Madawaska Road, Unit #700, Grand Falls) Oct. 3 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Subway (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

(360 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Oct. 3, between 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. – St. George Church (226 St. Georges Rd., Grand Falls)

(226 St. Georges Rd., Grand Falls) Oct. 2 between noon and 3 p.m. – Sports Experts (33 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

(33 Canada Rd., Edmundston) Oct. 2, between 10 a.m. and noon – Bonichoix (4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Oct. 1, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Bonichoix (4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Oct. 1 between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Jean Coutu (276 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(276 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Oct. 1 between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Oct. 1 between 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. – Giant Tiger (200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Oct.1 between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. – Irving (272 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(272 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Oct. 1 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. – Kent (772 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(772 Victoria St., Edmundston) Sept. 30 between noon and 8 p.m. – Coop Ô Naturel (2 Jeanne d'Arc Rd., Kedgwick)

(2 Jeanne d'Arc Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 30 between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Bonichoix (4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 30 between 9:45 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. – Bonichoix (4 Saint-Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint-Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 29-30 between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. – Bonichoix (4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 29 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. – Subway (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

(360 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Sept. 29 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Douce plénitude, Centre d'éveil et de soins holistiques (34 Bergeron Rd., Saint Quentin)

(34 Bergeron Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 29 between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Coop Ô Naturel (2 Jeanne d'Arc Rd., Kedgwick)

(2 Jeanne d'Arc Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 29 between noon and 1 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 29 between noon and 12:30 p.m. – Ultramar (224 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(224 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 29 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 29 between noon and 12:30 p.m. – Subway (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

(360 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Sept. 29 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Pür & Simple (30 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston)

(30 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 29 between 6:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. – Esso (15 Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

(15 Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 29 between 1:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 29 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls

(180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls Sept, 28 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Subway (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

(360 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Sept. 28 between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – UNI Financial Cooperative (205 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(205 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 28 between 1:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. – La Moisson Public Library (206 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

(206 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Sept. 27 between noon and 1 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 27 between noon and 1 p.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 27 between noon and 1 p.m. – Simply for Life (221 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(221 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 27 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska St., Grand Falls) Sept. 27 between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Physio Proactive de Saint-Quentin (168 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(168 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 27 between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

Campbellton region, Zone 5

Oct. 6-8 – Clinique Vétérinaire Lépine (148 Notre Dame St., Atholville)

(148 Notre Dame St., Atholville) Oct, 4 between 11:40 a.m. and 12:55 p.m. – Bonnie's Tabata Fitness (1 Union St., Campbellton)

(1 Union St., Campbellton) Between Oct. 1-6 – Campbellton Regional Hospital Med-Surg unit (189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton)

(189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton) Oct. 6 between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Brasserie 1026 Bar & Grill (157 Water St., Campbellton)

(157 Water St., Campbellton) Oct. 1 between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. – McIntyre Convenience Store (230 Chaleur St., Charlo)

between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. – (230 Chaleur St., Charlo) Oct. 1 – East Coast Industrial (1 Boom Rd., Atholville)

(1 Boom Rd., Atholville) Sept. 29-39 – East Coast Industrial (1 Boom Rd., Atholville)

(1 Boom Rd., Atholville) Sept, 29 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. – McIntyre Convenience (230 Chaleur St., Charlo)

(230 Chaleur St., Charlo) Sept. 28-29, between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. – Dixie Lee Family Restaurant (168 Water St., Campbellton)

(168 Water St., Campbellton) Sept. 27-28, between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. – Island Lake Club (Balmoral Parish)

(Balmoral Parish) Sept. 27-28 – East Coast Industrial (1 Boom Rd., Atholville)

Bathurst region, Zone 6

Oct. 3 between 9:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Walmart (900 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

(900 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Oct. 2 between 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Walmart (900 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

(900 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Walmart (900 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

(900 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 29 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Vaccination clinic, K.C. Irving Centre ( 850 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

850 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 27, 28, and 29 between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Brick (1165 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

Miramichi region, Zone 7

Oct. 5 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Downtown Beauty Salon (1706 Water St., Miramichi)

(1706 Water St., Miramichi) Oct. 3 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Harvey's (2470 King George Highway, Miramichi)

(2470 King George Highway, Miramichi) Sept. 30 between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Subway (186 King St., Miramichi)

Sept. 28 and 29, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – L.J. Patterson Sales and Service (752 Main St., Beresford)

(752 Main St., Beresford) Sept. 28 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Subway (186 King St., Miramichi)

Sept. 27 between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Subway (186 King St., Miramichi)

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.