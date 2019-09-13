New Brunswick will provide an update this afternoon on "the COVID-19 situation in the province," according to a media advisory.

Earlier this week, Premier Blaine Higgs told CBC News he hoped to make an announcement before the end of the week about loosening COVID restrictions, following meetings with Public Health officials.

"Our path to reopening will be better defined, and I hope to be able to communicate that," he said.

Higgs also said he hoped the announcement would "take the steam out of" any planned protests of COVID mandates, including a so-called Freedom Convoy being organized at the provincial legislature this weekend.

Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will participate in the 2:30 p.m. news conference.

It will be livestreamed here on CBC New Brunswick's website and in French on the government's YouTube channel.

New Brunswick has been at Level 2 of the COVID-19 winter plan, the middle level, since Jan. 28 at 11:59 p.m. It spent the previous two weeks at the most restrictive Level 3 at the request of the regional health authorities, to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed by soaring Omicron cases.

Among the changes under the least restrictive Level 1, social bubbles increase to 20 from 10, businesses, including retail, spas and salons, entertainment centres, gyms and restaurant dining rooms could return to full capacity from 50 per cent, and physical distancing would no longer be required at gyms or entertainment centres.

Proof of vaccination would still be required. Masks would also still be mandatory in all indoor public places, as well as outdoor public places when physical distancing can't be maintained.

A number of provinces, including Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, Saskatchewan, and Alberta have already announced plans to ease or eliminate restrictions.

Campbellton Tigers hit with 8 positive cases

The Campbellton Tigers team has eight positive cases of COVID-19, including players and staff, the Maritime Junior Hockey League announced Wednesday.

As a result, three games have been postponed, including Wednesday's game against the Fredericton Red Wings in Campellton.

The affected players and staff are isolating, as required, according to a news release. No other details are being released for privacy reasons, the league said.

"The team continues to work with Public Health while following the MHL's Return to Play plan, and are continuing testing," the release said.

The other postponed are:

Feb. 12 - Miramichi at Campbellton

Feb. 13 - Campbellton at Grand Falls

The MHL says it will release more information "if, and when, it is necessary."

The league says it's committed to ensuring the safety of players, fans, and team staff.

6 deaths Tuesday, 151 people in hospital

New Brunswick recorded six more COVID-related deaths Tuesday, marking 41 deaths since the province returned to Level 2.

There are 151 people in hospital — 70 of them for COVID-19, while the other 81 were originally admitted for something else when they tested positive for the virus, according to the dashboard.

Seventeen people are in intensive care, and eight of them are on ventilators.

The seven-day average of hospitalizations decreased to 159 from 161 Tuesday, while the seven-day average of the number of people in intensive care remained steady for a fourth day at 16, the dashboard shows.

Through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab tests, Public Health confirmed 259 new cases of COVID, putting the province's active case count at 3,359.

An additional 643 people self-reported testing positive on rapid tests.

A total of 701,629 PCR tests have been conducted to date.

As of Tuesday, 46.6 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers had received their booster shot, 85.5 per cent had received two doses of a vaccine, and 92.4 per cent had received one dose.

New Brunswick has had 31,276 cases of COVID since the beginning of the pandemic, with 27,646 recoveries so far and 269 COVID-related deaths.