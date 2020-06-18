Higgs to provide update on COVID-19 recovery plan, 'next steps' for Atlantic bubble

Premier Blaine Higgs will hold a briefing Friday morning about the next phase of New Brunswick's COVID-19 recovery plan as the province moves toward bubbling with the other Atlantic provinces.

Higgs laughed off questions Thursday from reporters looking for details about the Atlantic bubble.

But he did confirm he will be announcing "the next steps in the whole process."

"We will be following through with what we committed to a week or so ago," Higgs said.

"We want to be in a position where we're really not surprising each other and you know, I think it's a great message for Atlantic Canada to be able to move in a direction of an Atlantic bubble together."

"We're not there just yet, but we're working on that collectively," he added.

The Atlantic premiers have said they want to provide safe and efficient travel in the region without the need to self-isolate for 14 days, which would allow for tourism and family visits.

The COVID-19 briefing is scheduled for 10 a.m. in Fredericton. It will include details on "additional aspects" of the yellow phase of recovery, according to a media advisory.

Since March 25, an average of 57 vehicles have been turned away daily from border checkpoints like this one on Route 120 between New Brunswick and Quebec. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

With the exception of the Campbellton region, also known as Zone 5, the province is in the yellow phase of recovery, which is aimed at the gradual reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmissions.

The Campbellton region, where there is an outbreak provincial officials have linked to a medical professional who travelled to Quebec and didn't self-isolate, remains at the stricter orange level.

Only two-household bubbles are permitted under the orange level.

In addition, non-regulated health professionals and businesses, such as acupuncturists and naturopaths, and personal services businesses, such as hair stylists and spas, can't operate.

27 active cases

There are 27 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, as of Thursday. Two people are in hospital, including one in intensive care.

The total number of confirmed cases to date is 164 and 135 people have recovered, including 14 related to the outbreak in the Campbellton region.

Higgs said last week that the Atlantic premiers were looking at having "at least a three-way bubble," with the goal of having access "sometime this summer.

"Whether that can be early July or mid-July or whatever is yet to be determined," he said then.

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King had suggested an Atlantic travel bubble could be set up by early July.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil couldn't offer a timeline, saying his priority is easing restrictions within his own province first.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball had said, "Now is not the time for us."

"We recognize that if [the coronavirus] is to come back into Newfoundland and Labrador in large numbers it would likely be through traveling," Ball said, pointing to the Campbellton outbreak.

What to do if you have symptoms

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with two of those symptoms are asked to: