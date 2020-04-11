N. B. COVID-19 roundup: Recoveries jump to 70, no new cases detected

No new cases of COVID-19 have been detected, the government reported Saturday, as recoveries eclipsed active cases.

A government news release said there have been 112 cases in total in New Brunswick. But the 70 recoveries mean there are only 42 active cases.

It's too soon to conclude that the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic is slowing in the province, but the numbers show that physical distancing and other measures are working, said chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell.

"The measures we are taking are not going to change," Russell is quoted as saying in the news release. "We do not want to become complacent and then find ourselves losing ground to this highly contagious disease.

"I know it is difficult but please keep doing what you are doing because it is clearly making a difference."

The province has done 7,600 tests since the beginning of the outbreak. This includes 330 tests done in the last 24 hours.

Ten people have been hospitalized in total. Five have been discharged, and three of the five remaining are in the intensive care unit.

New Brunswick doesn't use testing to decide who's recovered

People diagnosed with COVID-19 will be considered recovered 14 days after showing their first symptom, unless they continue to have a fever or feel unwell.

Those people can stop isolating themselves at that point, government spokesperson Anne Mooers said in an emailed statement Saturday.

Tests are not the best way to determine recovery because, Mooers said, they can still be positive even if the person is no longer contagious.

"Hospitalized patients will be assessed on an individual basis by the treating physician and/ or infectious disease specialist to determine when isolation precautions can be discontinued," she said.

Mooers said it's "reasonable to believe" that people who have recovered would have immunity, but because this coronavirus is new, it's not clear how strong the immunity is or how long it will last.

She said that's still to be determined by research being done across the world.

Province investigates transmission mode of six cases

Of the 112 cases of COVID-19 previously confirmed in New Brunswick, 64 are travel-related, 36 are close contacts of confirmed cases, six are the result of community transmission and six remain under investigation, the government said in its regular Saturday statement about the disease.

The gender breakdown of positive cases is 42 per cent male and 58 per cent female.

The majority of the people tested are between the ages of 20 and 69. The age group that's been tested the most is 40 to 49 with 1,377 tests.

In the release, Premier Blaine Higgs thanked all essential workers for working on the holiday weekend and keeping New Brunswickers safe.

"Many people who work in the private or public sectors would be enjoying time off this Easter weekend with family and friends," said Higgs.

"Instead they are doing the most important work they will ever do. On behalf of your fellow New Brunswickers, thank you for working in these trying times. What you are doing is really appreciated."

What to do if you have symptoms?

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough or breathlessness, as well as sore throat, headache and runny nose. In this case, residents should: