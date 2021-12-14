N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Today's case count will set single-day record, says Shephard

New Brunswick will set a single-day COVID-19 case count record today, says Health Minister Dorothy Shephard.

The province's total case count since the pandemic began will also surpass 10,000, she told reporters.

Shephard would not provide an exact number for the new cases.

Public Health is expected to release the latest figures later this afternoon.

The previous single-day record was one week ago, when 174 new cases were recorded.

On Wednesday, the province's total number of active cases reached a pandemic record-high of 1,141, with 160 new cases of COVID-19, including another 11 cases of the Omicron variant.

There are now 14 cases of the highly transmissible variant in New Brunswick with "many more" expected, Shephard said.

The previous active caseload record was 1,103 on Oct. 14.

Forty-two people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 14 in intensive care. Six of them are on ventilators.

The province is "on schedule" to get about 51,000 booster doses into the arms of eligible New Brunswickers before the end of the month, said Shephard.

She made the statement in the legislature Thursday morning in response to questions from Interim Liberal Leader Roger Melanson about vaccination clinics.

He said up to 400 people in Fredericton lined up outside the walk-in vaccination clinic at Brookside Mall on Wednesday night to get their booster shot.

And people who are trying to book online are getting appointments in late January, he said.

This is "quite late" for teachers in particular, who are expected to return to in-person classes in the new year, based on the school plans announced Wednesday, said Melanson.

We are increasing [vaccination] capacity like we've never increased capacity before. - Dorothy Shephard, health minister

"Accessibility to vaccination clinics needs to be the utmost priority of the government right now," he said. "There is some, but my gosh, we need more."

Shephard said 6,567 third doses were administered Wednesday, but she acknowledged the need to expand and stressed the government is working on it.

"We are increasing capacity like we've never increased capacity before," and "utilizing every resource."

She noted the Saint John Sexual Health Centre and Charlotte County Wellness Centre are both closed today so the staff can assist at local vaccination clinics, and walk-in booster clinics are taking place in Saint John and St. Stephen today, with more "coming."

"We actually have about 51,000 [booster doses] that we need to get into arms before the end of this month, and we're on schedule to do that."

Once the resources and locations of the clinics are confirmed, the details will be released, she said.

"Mass clinics are going to be the way to go. It's how we can get the majority of people vaccinated in a very quick and efficient manner."

As of Wednesday, 82.4 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers were fully vaccinated against COVID, 88.9 per cent had received their first dose, and 10.2 per cent of those eligible had received a booster dose.

Among children aged five to 11 years old, 31 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and more than 17,000 appointments are scheduled for that age group, Shephard said.

New Brunswick has had 9,973 confirmed cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, with 8,686 recoveries so far and 144 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 585,259 tests have been conducted to date.

Support program at Edmundston hospital's psychiatry units suspended

The designated support persons program at the Edmundston Regional Hospital's acute psychiatry and child psychiatry units has been suspended because of a possible exposure to COVID-19, the Vitalité Health Network announced Thursday.

The suspension will remain in place until further notice, the regional health authority said in a news release.

Existing restrictions for visitors remain in effect on the hospital's other units, where exceptions apply for patients entitled to a have designated support person, it said.

"The Network apologizes for any inconvenience that this situation may cause."

21 new cases in schools, 4 in child-care facilities

Twenty-one new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in 13 schools, mostly in the Saint John and Fredericton regions, since Wednesday, the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development's website shows.

Three of the schools were not previously affected. These include: Arnold H. McLeod School in the Moncton region, Zone 1, Quispamsis Elementary School, in Zone 2, and Assiniboine Avenue Elementary School, in the Fredericton region, Zone 3.

The other schools with at least one new confirmed case each include:

Apohaqui Elementary School (zone 2)

Forest Hills School (zone 2)

Kennebecasis Valley High School (zone 2)

Fredericton High School (zone 3)

George Street Middle School (zone 3)

Hartland Community School (zone 3)

Nashwaaksis Memorial School (zone 3)

Nashwaaksis Middle School (zone 3)

Meduxnekeag Consolidated School (zone 3)

Minto Elementary Middle School (zone 3)

The website does not indicate how many cases are at each school or whether the cases involve students, teachers or staff.

Twelve schools had operational days Thursday.

Sixty-three schools are currently affected.

A total of 749 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in 175 schools since the beginning of the school year.

Four cases of COVID-19 have also been confirmed at four child-care facilities in the Saint John and Fredericton regions, according to the website.

Janie's Afterchool Program and Kid Zone 3, in the Saint John region, Zone 2, and Rita's Fun Place 2B, in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, which were not previously affected, are each dealing with one new case. Janie's Kid Zone Inc., in the Saint John regon, Zone 2, also has a new case.

The website does not indicate whether that case involves a child, staff member or volunteer.

There have been 125 early learning and child-care centres affected by COVID-19 since Sept. 7. The total number of cases has not been released.

Public exposure notices

Public Health has not yet updated its public exposure notices Thursday. For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, visit the provincial government's website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point-of-care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19, so even if results come back negative, people should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.